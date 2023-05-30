Amazon's New Summer Storefront Is Full of Pretty Maxi and Midi Dresses That Start at $10

Breezy clothing options are a must if you intend to survive the summer heat, and that’s especially true for dresses. If your collection of comfy maxi and midi dresses could use a refresh, Amazon has you covered with a storefront filled with summer dresses that are easy to toss on whether you’re heading out on a walk, grabbing a bite to eat, or simply running some errands.

Amazon’s Dress Edit section recently launched, and it’s packed with various summer-ready dresses. There are T-shirt, maxi, and midi options to choose from, all available in shades of light blue, pink, yellow, and white, and in fun prints that are meant to be worn during the sunniest of days. Plus, there are popular options on sale right now with prices starting at just $10.

Take a peek at our favorite picks from the new storefront below.

Summer-Ready Dresses from Amazon’s Dress Edit Storefront

If you’re on the hunt for a strapless option that can easily be worn over a swimsuit as well, check out the Zesica Bohemian Strapless Maxi Dress. It’s made from 100 percent rayon and has a crocheted lace trim on its flowy skirt. The dress pulls on and the elastic waist secures it in place while accentuating your shape. It’s available in sizes S–XXL and 20 solid colors, including white, peach, sage, and navy. Just be sure to either hand wash or machine wash with a laundry bag, then hang it to dry.

Shoppers have praised the dress’ versatility in their reviews, too. One shopper wrote, “This dress is a winner,” and added, “I wore it on its own with statement necklaces when it was super hot out [and] paired with a wrap cardigan or a denim jacket when it was cooler.” Another reviewer shared, “It’s light, flowy, has [a] good stretch, and is a great length… The top is a stretchy gauze that will fit smaller or larger busts. Definitely recommend.”

Buy It! Zesica Bohemian Strapless Maxi Dress, $49.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Made with 100 percent viscose, the Ostoo Printed Boho Maxi Dress has a soft and breathable material, so it’s ideal for a hot day. It’s sleeveless and has an elastic, scooped neckline with a ribbon for some added detail, a smocked waistline, and buttons down the front. The dress is currently available in sizes S–XXL and you can choose from 39 colors and patterns, including several floral prints, yellow checked, blue with white dots, and solid light green.

The dress has amassed a 4.4-average rating, and shoppers have called it “lovely” and “flattering” in reviews. One shopper wrote, “The material is soft and wrinkles fall out when [the] dress is hung.” Another shopper shared, “It is the prettiest sundress I own, and I get so many compliments on it.”

Buy It! Ostoo Sleeveless Boho Maxi Dress, $26.99–$28.99 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

There is also the Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress, a bit of a shorter option to add to the rotation, which is on sale starting at $20 right now. The knee-length, V-neck dress is made from a blend of 95 percent rayon and 5 percent elastane, giving the material a comfortable and breathable feel. The pull-over surplice dress has a fitted empire waist, but tapers out into a flowy skirt from the waist down, giving you shape and comfort simultaneously.

It is available in sizes XS–6X (some shoppers advise it may run a size larger) and you can add up to 17 colors and patterns to your cart, including charcoal, leopard print, and red floral print. This dress is also easy to maintain and can easily be chucked into the washing machine.

The Amazon Essentials dress has accumulated more than 4,600 perfect ratings from shoppers. One reviewer wrote, “I love everything about this dress,” and added that it “washes well” and the material feels like a “soft T-shirt.” A final five-star reviewer claimed, “I wasn’t expecting this very basic dress to be so insanely flattering.” They added that the dress “hugs my upper curves while camouflaging my belly. Shows a little cleavage, but not where I feel like I need to cover up or wear anything underneath.”

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress, $19.92–$23.70 (org. $24.90); amazon.com

There’s still plenty of time before summer heats up, but these deals may not last. Snap up these cute summer-ready dresses from Amazon’s Dress Edit storefront while they’re marked down.

Buy It! Gap Pocket T-Shirt Dress, $9.87–$17.50 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress, $21.52 (orig. $26.90–$28.20); amazon.com

Buy It! Gxlu Plus-Size Maxi Dress with Pockets, $34.89 (orig. $34.89–$42.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Zesica Plaid Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $41.79 with coupon (orig. $43.99–$48.99); amazon.com

