Amazon Is Giving Away Gift Cards with These Customer-Favorite Beauty Buys — but Only Until Friday

Stock up on Laneige, Olaplex, CeraVe, and more

By
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on May 25, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

If your Amazon shopping cart is filled with beauty products, now’s the time to head to checkout. 

Through Friday, May 26, the site is having a summer beauty haul event that lets you save on top-rated finds from popular brands. When you spend more than $50 on select beauty products (shipped and sold by Amazon), you’ll get emailed a $10 Amazon.com gift card within 24 hours to spend on your next beauty purchase. To apply the promo, which can only be used once per customer, add code SUMMERBEAUTY during checkout.

The flash event includes hundreds of customer-favorite products across makeup, skincare, beauty tools, haircare, oral care, and more. So whether you want to try out a new lip mask or restock your favorite hair mask, here's your chance to stock up on must-haves from Laneige, Olaplex, CeraVe, and more popular brands. 

There are so many goodies to choose from, so we pulled together our top picks to help you get started. Plus, we rounded up some of our favorite beauty deals, so you can score even more savings. 

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

Amazon

Customer-Favorite Beauty Products

The sale is packed with buzzy finds that have earned high ratings and glowing praise from shoppers. If you want to upgrade your haircare routine, snap up the Olaplex products that Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and other celebs have used. We’re eyeing the Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo that moisturizes and strengthens hair, as well as the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil that makes it smooth and shiny. 

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Amazon

Buy It! Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $30; amazon.com

Another popular pick that’s part of the sale event? The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which is packed with coconut oil, shea butter, and other hydrating ingredients. More than 21,800 customers have given the “holy grail” lip mask a five-star rating, with many saying it leaves their lips “super soft.”

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

Buy It! Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com 

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear No-Budge Liquid Lipcolor

Amazon

Beauty Deals

The beauty promo also includes a handful of skincare markdowns, including the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer that’s on sale for $14 right now. Packed with hyaluronic acid, the oil-free moisturizer is designed to hydrate your skin. It’s racked up more than 63,900 five-star ratings from customers, with one saying, “It really makes my skin feel smooth and helps with wrinkles.” 

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid

Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer, $14.40 (orig. $26.79); amazon.com

As far as hair tools, don’t forget to grab the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush while it’s 42 percent off. The best-selling hair dryer styling brush makes it so easy to style your hair at home. Take it from a shopper who awarded it a perfect rating: “If you want the most fabulous blowout without going to the salon, this is going to be a new fave!”

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite finds, then head to Amazon to shop the full selection. You only have one day left to take advantage of this event, so be sure to grab your favorites! 

Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $40.49 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Amazon

Buy It! Crest 3D Whitestrips Vivid Plus Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 24 Count, $29.99; amazon.com

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

Amazon

Buy It! Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, $40; amazon.com 

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil

Amazon

Buy It! Nyx Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, $5.93 (orig. $6.50); amazon.com

EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen

Amazon

Buy It! EltaMD UV Clear Face Sunscreen, $31.16 (orig. $41); amazon.com 

