These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Shorts Heading Into Summer, and They’re All Under $40

Like a flattering swimsuit or a breezy sundress, a good pair of shorts is a summer wardrobe staple. You can dress them up for date night or simply toss on a pair to walk to the local coffee shop. If you’re looking for new options to add to your closet, you can find the season’s most stylish (and comfortable) shorts in Amazon’s Best Sellers section.

From cut-offs to classic chinos, shoppers are buying it all. A scroll through the page uncovers popular shorts from brands like Levi’s and Lee that have picked up thousands of five-star ratings from fellow Amazon shoppers. And to help you find the perfect pair for summer, we’ve rounded up 12 top-selling shorts at Amazon right now.

Keep scrolling to check out our picks — all for under $40.

Best-Selling Shorts Under $40 at Amazon

You’ll find denim shorts in spades at Amazon. These distressed cut-offs are one of the most popular pairs, earning nearly 14,000 five-star ratings. They’re available in women’s sizes S–XXL as well as 45 different styles and shades. You can choose from frayed light-wash, cuffed dark denim, and a patriotic star print, among others. Shoppers rave about the stretchy material, with one reviewer even calling them the “most comfortable shorts” they own.

Amazon

Buy It! Modarani Cut-Off Denim Distressed Shorts, $31.99; amazon.com

If you’re after a longer style, Amazon’s Best Sellers page is packed with tons of options. Take these Bermuda shorts, for instance, which hit just below mid-thigh and come in classic denim hues, along with a handful of other playful colors and patterns. They’re the perfect “modest but still flattering mom shorts,” according to a satisfied reviewer. Bonus: They’re on sale for under $20 in sizes 0–20 right now — the lowest price we’ve seen in the last 30 days.

Amazon

Buy It! Lee Regular Fit Chino Walkshort, $18.40 (orig. $34.90); amazon.com

Drawstring shorts are also trending at Amazon, and there are a variety of styles to shop. For the breeziness of linen without the inevitable wrinkles, opt for these top-rated cotton shorts, which this reviewer described as the “perfect alternative to denim shorts.” The lightweight shorts — which have pockets and a stretchy, elastic waistband — come in 30 colors and cuts, including cuffed and ruffled hem versions.

Keep scrolling to see more best-selling shorts at Amazon this season — all for under $40.

Amazon

Buy It! Kingfen Casual Cotton Drawstring Shorts with Pockets, $27.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss and Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Shorts, $21.44 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! 90 Degree by Reflex Soft Comfy Activewear Lounge Shorts, $18.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Thunder Star Mid-Rise Ripped Stretchy Jean Shorts, $31.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Wielsscca Drawstring Shorts with Pockets, $18.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Conceited High-Waisted Flowy Shorts with Pockets, $18.95; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials 5-Inch Inseam Chino Short, $29.70; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Bowknot Tie-Waist Casual Shorts, $27.99 (orig. $32.19); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss and Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Bermuda Shorts, $22.87 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! A2Y High-Rise Biker Bermuda Shorts, $11.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

