These Are Amazon’s Best-Selling Shorts Heading Into Summer, and They’re All Under $40

Including cut-offs, chinos, and bike shorts

By
Amanda Oliver
Amanda Oliver
Amanda Oliver
Amanda Oliver has more than a decade of experience in commerce and media, specifically in product testing and service journalism in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and outdoor space. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 25, 2023 06:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Best-Selling Shorts Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Like a flattering swimsuit or a breezy sundress, a good pair of shorts is a summer wardrobe staple. You can dress them up for date night or simply toss on a pair to walk to the local coffee shop. If you’re looking for new options to add to your closet, you can find the season’s most stylish (and comfortable) shorts in Amazon’s Best Sellers section.

From cut-offs to classic chinos, shoppers are buying it all. A scroll through the page uncovers popular shorts from brands like Levi’s and Lee that have picked up thousands of five-star ratings from fellow Amazon shoppers. And to help you find the perfect pair for summer, we’ve rounded up 12 top-selling shorts at Amazon right now. 

Keep scrolling to check out our picks — all for under $40. 

Best-Selling Shorts Under $40 at Amazon

You’ll find denim shorts in spades at Amazon. These distressed cut-offs are one of the most popular pairs, earning nearly 14,000 five-star ratings. They’re available in women’s sizes S–XXL as well as 45 different styles and shades. You can choose from frayed light-wash, cuffed dark denim, and a patriotic star print, among others. Shoppers rave about the stretchy material, with one reviewer even calling them the “most comfortable shorts” they own.

Amazon MODARANI Womens Cut Off Denim Short Frayed Distressed Jean Short

Amazon

Buy It! Modarani Cut-Off Denim Distressed Shorts, $31.99; amazon.com

If you’re after a longer style, Amazon’s Best Sellers page is packed with tons of options. Take these Bermuda shorts, for instance, which hit just below mid-thigh and come in classic denim hues, along with a handful of other playful colors and patterns. They’re the perfect “modest but still flattering mom shorts,” according to a satisfied reviewer. Bonus: They’re on sale for under $20 in sizes 0–20 right now — the lowest price we’ve seen in the last 30 days.

Amazon Lee Women's Regular Fit Chino Walkshort

Amazon

Buy It! Lee Regular Fit Chino Walkshort, $18.40 (orig. $34.90); amazon.com

Drawstring shorts are also trending at Amazon, and there are a variety of styles to shop. For the breeziness of linen without the inevitable wrinkles, opt for these top-rated cotton shorts, which this reviewer described as the “perfect alternative to denim shorts.” The lightweight shorts — which have pockets and a stretchy, elastic waistband — come in 30 colors and cuts, including cuffed and ruffled hem versions.

Keep scrolling to see more best-selling shorts at Amazon this season — all for under $40.

Amazon KINGFEN Women Casual Cotton Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Kingfen Casual Cotton Drawstring Shorts with Pockets, $27.99; amazon.com

Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Mid-Rise Slim Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss and Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Slim Shorts, $21.44 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex Soft Comfy Activewear Lounge Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! 90 Degree by Reflex Soft Comfy Activewear Lounge Shorts, $18.99; amazon.com

Amazon THUNDER STAR Women Mid Rise Ripped Stretchy Jeans Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Thunder Star Mid-Rise Ripped Stretchy Jean Shorts, $31.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Amazon Wielsscca Womens Drawstring Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Wielsscca Drawstring Shorts with Pockets, $18.99; amazon.com

Amazon Conceited Buttery Soft High Waisted Flowy Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Conceited High-Waisted Flowy Shorts with Pockets, $18.95; amazon.com

Amazon Essentials Women's 5" Inseam Chino Short

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials 5-Inch Inseam Chino Short, $29.70; amazon.com

Amazon GRACE KARIN Women Bowknot Tie Waist Summer Casual Short

Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Bowknot Tie-Waist Casual Shorts, $27.99 (orig. $32.19); amazon.com

Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Mid-Rise Bermuda Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss and Co. Gold Label Mid-Rise Bermuda Shorts, $22.87 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Amazon Women's Basic Solid Premium Cotton Mid Thigh High Rise Biker Bermuda Shorts

Amazon

Buy It! A2Y High-Rise Biker Bermuda Shorts, $11.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Deal Roundup: Steeply Discounted Cleaning Gadgets Tout
The 13 Best Early Prime Day Deals on Cleaning Gadgets at Amazon, from Cordless Vacuums to Spray Mops
Amazon Prime Day Outlet Outdoor Patio Furniture
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12
Katie Holmes BaubleBar Necklace Tout
Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Necklace Has Sold Out 5 Times, but It’s Finally Back — and on Sale for 48 Hours Only
Related Articles
Taylor Swift May 31, 2023 in New York City
Taylor Swift Put on Billowing Black Trousers for a Night Out with Gigi Hadid — and This $34 Pair Looks So Similar
Amazon Prime Day Outlet Outdoor Patio Furniture
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Is Overflowing with Outdoor Furniture Deals That Start at Just $12
Deal Roundup: Summer Fashion Sale Tout
Amazon’s Huge Summer Fashion Sale Is Packed with 1,000+ Deals That Go Up to 65% Off
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
Cariuma Peanuts Collab Sneaker Launch Tout
These Comfy Sneakers with ‘Peanuts’ Characters Keep Selling Out — but We Have Early Access to the Latest Styles
One-Off Deal: Cleaning Gadget Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Tile Scrubber a ‘Back Saver,’ and It’s Just $23 Today
Kristin Davis in New York City Tout
Kristin Davis Just Wore the Popular Summer Dress Trend We've Seen on Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
One-Off Deal: Swimsuit Tout
This ‘Super Comfortable’ Swimsuit with Flattering Details Has 17,300+ Five-Star Ratings, and It’s on Sale
10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90 Tout
10 Comfortable and Functional Patio Furniture Sets from Amazon on Sale from Just $90
One-Off Deal: O'Cedar Bucket and Mop Tout
This Spin Mop That Can Tackle ‘Disgusting’ Floors Is a Fan Favorite at Amazon — and It’s Just $40
Early 4th of July Deal Roundup Tout
The 30 Best Early Fourth of July Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now — Up to 79% Off
Deal Roundup: TK Summer Wreaths Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Bright and Beautiful Summer Wreaths for Front Doors, and Prices Start at $13
Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Vacuum Cleaners Tout
The 25 Best Vacuum Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Up to 70% Off
Outdoor Lighting Deals Tout
Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10
Cooling Weighted Blanket Sale Tout
This ‘Truly Cooling’ Weighted Blanket Helps Shoppers Sleep Better, and It’s on Double Sale