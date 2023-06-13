Lifestyle Amazon Prime Members Can Still Snag These 16 Gifts on Sale in Time for Father’s Day Save up to 43 percent on brands like New Balance, Beats, Lego, and Polo Ralph Lauren By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 13, 2023 09:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten Father’s Day is just days away, but there’s still time to snag a stellar present for Dad — especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Amazon created a section of Father’s Day gift ideas for every kind of dad, including the tech-savvy, sporty, and downright hard-to-shop-for types. And while it may be too little too late to snatch all of the presents in the gift guide, there are plenty of products that are eligible for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime. The best part? So many of them are on sale. We scoured Amazon’s Father’s Day gift guide to find the 16 best deals on presents that will arrive on or before Sunday, June 18. Shoppers can save up to 43 percent on sneakers, headphones, and classic T-shirts from brands like New Balance, Beats, and Polo Ralph Lauren. If you’re not a subscriber already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to get our picks by Father’s Day. Keep reading to see what’s in store (and on sale!). Best Father’s Day Gifts for Prime Members Best-Seller: New Balance V5 Cross Trainer, $54.99 (orig. $74.99) Prime Member-Only Savings: AuKing Portable Mini Projector, $63.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99) Under $10: SheaMoisture Beard Wash, $8.79 (orig. $9.99) Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Cotton Crew Undershirts, Set of 3, $33.75 (orig. $45) Kindle Paperwhite, $109.99 (orig. $139.99) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $159.95 (orig. $199.95) Lego Marvel Infinity Gaunlet Set, $63.99 (orig. $79.99) Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker, $18.63 (orig. $30) Skagen Holst Stainless Steel and Crystal Watch, $88.16 (orig. $155) Lego Sets for Adults Just Went on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Father’s Day — Including the Popular Bonsai Tree Tons of discounted best-sellers are available for fast and free shipping, including this pair of New Balance sneakers and this Kindle Paperwhite. There’s also a highly rated portable mini projector, which features additional savings that are exclusive for Prime members; just be sure to click the coupon box before heading to checkout to receive the full discount. The projector can support top-quality resolution between 3.2 to 16.4 feet, making it great for at-home use (both indoors and outdoors). One reviewer shared that their dad was “absolutely ecstatic” when they gave it to him as a Father’s Day gift, while a different user raved that it “turned [their] bedroom into a movie theater in the blink of an eye,” and also noted that its small, portable design can be taken outside for summer movie nights. Amazon Buy It! AuKing Mini Projector, $63.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Amazon’s Father’s Day gift guide is also chock-full of unique goodies that will be a total surprise for Dad. For instance, this Lego Marvel Infinity Gaunlet Set would make a great gift for Marvel-obsessed or Lego-loving dads alike, while this set of barbecue accessories would thrill any grill master or Masters Tournament-enthusiast. Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5 You can also snag a pair of lightsaber-themed chopsticks for just $6 apiece. Their battery-powered design even lights up red and blue — the only things missing are the sound effects (though your dad may prefer to provide those himself, anyway). One shopper called them a “perfect gift” for their dad, explaining that they “combined his favorite food with his favorite movie series.” Amazon Buy It! ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks, Set of 2, $11.67 with coupon (orig. $12.97); amazon.com Prime members can score a ton of other gifts on sale by Father’s Day this weekend. Keep reading to see our other picks from Amazon’s Father’s Day gift guide. Amazon Buy It! New Balance V5 Cross Trainer, $54.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! SheaMoisture Beard Wash, $8.79 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Cotton Crew Undershirts, Set of 3, $33.75 (orig. $45); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Bottle with Straw, $33.59 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kindle Paperwhite, $109.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $159.95 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Redken Brews Cream Pomade, $16 (orig. $20); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Poligo 7-Piece Golf-Themed Grilling Accessory Kit, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego Marvel Infinity Gaunlet Set, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker, $18.63 (orig. $30); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Skagen Holst Stainless Steel and Crystal Watch, $88.16 (orig. $155); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! JBHO Hand-Blown Crystal Whiskey Glasses, Set of 2, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.