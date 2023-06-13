Amazon Prime Members Can Still Snag These 16 Gifts on Sale in Time for Father’s Day

Save up to 43 percent on brands like New Balance, Beats, Lego, and Polo Ralph Lauren

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on June 13, 2023

Father’s Day is just days away, but there’s still time to snag a stellar present for Dad — especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member. 

Amazon created a section of Father’s Day gift ideas for every kind of dad, including the tech-savvy, sporty, and downright hard-to-shop-for types. And while it may be too little too late to snatch all of the presents in the gift guide, there are plenty of products that are eligible for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime. The best part? So many of them are on sale.

We scoured Amazon’s Father’s Day gift guide to find the 16 best deals on presents that will arrive on or before Sunday, June 18. Shoppers can save up to 43 percent on sneakers, headphones, and classic T-shirts from brands like New Balance, Beats, and Polo Ralph Lauren. If you’re not a subscriber already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to get our picks by Father’s Day. Keep reading to see what’s in store (and on sale!). 

Best Father’s Day Gifts for Prime Members

Tons of discounted best-sellers are available for fast and free shipping, including this pair of New Balance sneakers and this Kindle Paperwhite. There’s also a highly rated portable mini projector, which features additional savings that are exclusive for Prime members; just be sure to click the coupon box before heading to checkout to receive the full discount.

The projector can support top-quality resolution between 3.2 to 16.4 feet, making it great for at-home use (both indoors and outdoors). One reviewer shared that their dad was “absolutely ecstatic” when they gave it to him as a Father’s Day gift, while a different user raved that it “turned [their] bedroom into a movie theater in the blink of an eye,” and also noted that its small, portable design can be taken outside for summer movie nights.

Amazon AuKing Projector

Amazon

Buy It! AuKing Mini Projector, $63.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon’s Father’s Day gift guide is also chock-full of unique goodies that will be a total surprise for Dad. For instance, this Lego Marvel Infinity Gaunlet Set would make a great gift for Marvel-obsessed or Lego-loving dads alike, while this set of barbecue accessories would thrill any grill master or Masters Tournament-enthusiast.

You can also snag a pair of lightsaber-themed chopsticks for just $6 apiece. Their battery-powered design even lights up red and blue — the only things missing are the sound effects (though your dad may prefer to provide those himself, anyway). One shopper called them a “perfect gift” for their dad, explaining that they “combined his favorite food with his favorite movie series.”

Chopsabers Lightsaber Chopsticks

Amazon

Buy It! ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks, Set of 2, $11.67 with coupon (orig. $12.97); amazon.com

Prime members can score a ton of other gifts on sale by Father’s Day this weekend. Keep reading to see our other picks from Amazon’s Father’s Day gift guide.

New Balance Men's 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer

Amazon

Buy It! New Balance V5 Cross Trainer, $54.99 (orig. $74.99); amazon.com

Amazon SheaMoisture Beard Wash

Amazon

Buy It! SheaMoisture Beard Wash, $8.79 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Amazon Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Classic Fit Cotton Crew Undershirts

Amazon

Buy It! Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Cotton Crew Undershirts, Set of 3, $33.75 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw Lid 2.0

 Amazon

Buy It! Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Bottle with Straw, $33.59 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com

Amazon Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Buy It! Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)

Amazon

Buy It! Kindle Paperwhite, $109.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Amazon Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com

Beats Fit Pro

Amazon

Buy It! Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $159.95 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com

Amazon Redken Brews Cream Pomade For Men

Amazon

Buy It! Redken Brews Cream Pomade, $16 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Amazon Poligo 7pcs Golf-Club Style Bbq Grill Accessories Kit

Amazon

Buy It! Poligo 7-Piece Golf-Themed Grilling Accessory Kit, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Amazon LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

Amazon

Buy It! Lego Marvel Infinity Gaunlet Set, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, 1 Liter

Amazon

Buy It! Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker, $18.63 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Amazon Skagen Men's Holst Stainless Steel Casual Quartz Watch

Amazon

Buy It! Skagen Holst Stainless Steel and Crystal Watch, $88.16 (orig. $155); amazon.com

Amazon Jbho Hand Blown Crystal Double Old Fashioned Cocktail Solid Whiskey Glasses

Amazon

Buy It! JBHO Hand-Blown Crystal Whiskey Glasses, Set of 2, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

