Lifestyle The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members — Starting at $8 Subscribers can save up to 71 percent on outdoor furniture, beach accessories, and summer fashion By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 27, 2023 06:30 AM In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Member-Only Deals Overall Best Home and Kitchen Deals Best Fashion Deals Best Patio and Garden Deals Best Deals Under $25 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Memorial Day weekend is finally here — and what better way is there to kick off the unofficial start to summer than with a seasonal shopping spree? Plus, if you know where to shop, you don’t have to spend a ton of money in the process. Amazon is overflowing with impressive discounts for the holiday weekend. Shoppers can save in every department, from home to fashion and beauty. But here’s the kicker: Amazon Prime members can score additional savings with exclusive, member-only deals listed in the retailer’s hidden Just for Prime hub. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its many perks, which include fast and free shipping, Prime Video, and Try Before You Buy. Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Massive — and Out of 10,000+ Deals, These Are the 45 Best Rather than spending your long weekend scouring the pages upon pages of Just for Prime sales, we’ve found the 50 best member-only deals at Amazon for Memorial Day weekend — and prices start at just $8. You’ll discover markdowns on outdoor furniture, summery accessories, useful cleaning gadgets, and more. We also took the 10 best deals and put them at the top of the list to get you started; you can shop brands like Ray-Ban, Eufy by Anker, and Bedsure for up to 71 percent off. Amazon Best Prime Member-Only Deals Overall Rare Deal: Eufy by Anker Boost IQ RoboVac Vacuum Cleaner, $139.78 (orig. $229.99) Best-Seller: VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $35.99 (orig. $49.99) 71% Off: Baloray Insulated Lunch Tote, $8.79 (orig. $29.99) Crestlive Products Aluminum Lounge Chairs, Set of 2, $189.99 (orig. $399.99) Travelpro Maxlite Softside Expandable Carry-On, $144.49 (orig. $169.99) Ray-Ban Metal Square Sunglasses, $66.99 (orig. $163) Bedsure Queen Cooling Sheets Set, $44.99 (orig. $94.99) Fulminare H13 True Air Purifier, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Caterlove 6-Pack Hipster Underwear, $14.99 (orig. $29.99) OlarHike Inflatable Queen Air Mattress, $69.97 with coupon (orig. $109.99) Keep reading to see the other Prime-only deals we found in the home, fashion, and outdoor departments for Memorial Day weekend. Be sure to head over to checkout ASAP, since these sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last! Amazon Best Home and Kitchen Deals Plenty of household goodies have can’t-miss markdowns for the weekend. This best-selling spin scrubber takes the muscle work out of cleaning bathtubs, tiles, glass, and more, while this set of under-sink shelves can turn cabinet chaos into a blissful organized space in no time. If you’re a hot sleeper, pick up this pair of cooling pillows while they’re under $20. One reviewer raved that they’re “cool to the touch,” the “perfect firmness,” and maintain their fluffiness. You can also snag a lightweight and breathable duvet cover set to complete your summer sleep sanctuary. Mzoimzo Cooling Queen Pillows, Set of 2, $18.89 (orig. $39.99) Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $49.99 (orig. $76.99) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $15.99 (orig. $35.99) Bedsure 3-Piece Queen Duvet Cover Set, $22.99 (orig. $39.99) Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock, $33.98 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Puthiac White Ceramic Vase Set, $21.88 with coupon (orig. $49.88) Susteas Electric Kettle, $55.79 (orig. $79.99) Spacekeeper 2-Tier Under-Sink Organizers, Set of 2, $19.99 (orig. $49.99) Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Charcuterie Platter, $29.98 (orig. $44.98) Aozita 4-Pack Bathroom Storage Canisters, $7.99 (orig. $13.99) Amazon Is Overflowing with Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds for Under $25 — Here's What to Shop Amazon Best Fashion Deals It’s no surprise that so many summer styles and accessories are on sale for Memorial Day weekend. This top-rated chiffon maxi skirt features a lightweight and breezy design that’s “great for warm weather,” according to one shopper. And this adorable puff-sleeve blouse would be an ideal addition to your seasonal wardrobe since its pretty pattern and unique silhouette can easily be dressed up or down. And on your way out, snatch up this handy beach tote, whose roomy and flexible interior can fit towels, snacks, books, and more, while its mesh design keeps sand out. Bluetime Printed Chiffon Maxi Skirt, $16.94 (orig. $33.88) Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote, $15.21 (orig. $16.90) Ankis Memory Foam Crisscross Slippers, $13.59–$16.79 (orig. $24.99–$29) Micoson Puff-Sleeve Pleated Blouse, $23.39 (orig. $39.99) LouKeith Tennis Skirt, $24.29 (orig. $29.99) 17KM 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings, Set of 6, $15.27 (orig. $29.99) Cluci Belt Bag, $20.24 with coupon (orig. $24.99) Kingfen Cotton Pull-On Shorts, $23.79 (orig. $27.99) Aleader EnergyCloud Lightweight Running Shoe, $39.59 (orig. $42.99) Etronik USB-Charging Duffle Bag in Black, $33.99 (orig. $49.99) Amazon Best Patio and Garden Deals If you’re planning to turn your backyard into the hangout spot of the summer, don’t miss the markdowns in Amazon’s outdoor department. You can score a pair of folding Adirondack chairs made from solid wood to add a touch of rustic flair to your outdoor space. Or, grab this set of inflatable pool chairs if you plan on lounging in the water this summer. And to add some functional ambiance to your backyard or patio, be sure to pick up some outdoor lighting, too. You can get a string of globe lights for just $16, which more than 42,000 Amazon shoppers have given their stamp of approval. There’s also a set of solar powered ground lights that can automatically illuminate walkways and gardens when the sun goes down. SoliWood Folding Adirondack Chairs, Set of 2, $128.98 (orig. $142.48) Brightown String Lights, $16.19 (orig. $19.99) Genimo Reversible Outdoor Rug, $30.59 with coupon (orig. $45.99) Jasonwell Inflatable Pool Chairs, Set of 2, $25.99 (orig. $41.99) DesGully Solar Powered Bird Feeder, $16.99 (orig. $25.99) Wovuu Rotating Lawn Sprinkler, $13.98 (orig. $19.98) Woheer Gardening Gloves, $10.99 (orig. $14.99) Solpex 12-Pack Solar Powered Ground Lights, $32.99 (orig. $36.99) Koosa Solar Bug Zapper, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Sunnydaze 34-Inch Outdoor Fire Pit, $204 (orig. $229) The 6 Best Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Best Deals Under $25 Prime members can also score plenty of products for less than $25 this holiday weekend. This Turkish cotton beach towel is begging to tag along on your shore trips for the summer; just be sure to click the extra coupon box before checkout to snag it for $10. You might also want to toss this portable handheld fan in your beach bag too, since its rechargeable design is easy to switch on from just about anywhere. And tons of reviewers rave about this “easy to use” silicone popsicle mold that has a second extra discount when you get two or more, so you can make lots of delicious frozen treats at home all summer long. OlarHike Packing Cubes, Set of 4, $18.99 (orig. $24.99) Antfuny Turkish Cotton Beach Towel, $9.59 with coupon (orig. $13.99) Trideer Extra Thick Exercise Ball, $18.99 (orig. $23.59) Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $14.99 (orig. $24.99) Banila Co. Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm, $17.49 (orig. $27) Miaowoof Silicone Popsicle Mold, $21.38 with coupon (orig. $25) Longzon 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener, $10.99 (orig. $20.99) Homtoyou Spray Mop, $18.99 (orig. $28.99) Kitsure Double Decker Dish Drying Rack, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99) Gotdya Travel Neck Pillow, $13.99 (orig. $21.99) Amazon Buy It! 