The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members — Starting at $8

Memorial Day weekend is finally here — and what better way is there to kick off the unofficial start to summer than with a seasonal shopping spree? Plus, if you know where to shop, you don’t have to spend a ton of money in the process.

Amazon is overflowing with impressive discounts for the holiday weekend. Shoppers can save in every department, from home to fashion and beauty. But here’s the kicker: Amazon Prime members can score additional savings with exclusive, member-only deals listed in the retailer’s hidden Just for Prime hub. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its many perks, which include fast and free shipping, Prime Video, and Try Before You Buy.

Rather than spending your long weekend scouring the pages upon pages of Just for Prime sales, we’ve found the 50 best member-only deals at Amazon for Memorial Day weekend — and prices start at just $8. You’ll discover markdowns on outdoor furniture, summery accessories, useful cleaning gadgets, and more. We also took the 10 best deals and put them at the top of the list to get you started; you can shop brands like Ray-Ban, Eufy by Anker, and Bedsure for up to 71 percent off.

Best Prime Member-Only Deals Overall

Keep reading to see the other Prime-only deals we found in the home, fashion, and outdoor departments for Memorial Day weekend. Be sure to head over to checkout ASAP, since these sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last!

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Plenty of household goodies have can’t-miss markdowns for the weekend. This best-selling spin scrubber takes the muscle work out of cleaning bathtubs, tiles, glass, and more, while this set of under-sink shelves can turn cabinet chaos into a blissful organized space in no time.

If you’re a hot sleeper, pick up this pair of cooling pillows while they’re under $20. One reviewer raved that they’re “cool to the touch,” the “perfect firmness,” and maintain their fluffiness. You can also snag a lightweight and breathable duvet cover set to complete your summer sleep sanctuary.

Best Fashion Deals

It’s no surprise that so many summer styles and accessories are on sale for Memorial Day weekend. This top-rated chiffon maxi skirt features a lightweight and breezy design that’s “great for warm weather,” according to one shopper. And this adorable puff-sleeve blouse would be an ideal addition to your seasonal wardrobe since its pretty pattern and unique silhouette can easily be dressed up or down. And on your way out, snatch up this handy beach tote, whose roomy and flexible interior can fit towels, snacks, books, and more, while its mesh design keeps sand out.

Best Patio and Garden Deals

If you’re planning to turn your backyard into the hangout spot of the summer, don’t miss the markdowns in Amazon’s outdoor department. You can score a pair of folding Adirondack chairs made from solid wood to add a touch of rustic flair to your outdoor space. Or, grab this set of inflatable pool chairs if you plan on lounging in the water this summer.

And to add some functional ambiance to your backyard or patio, be sure to pick up some outdoor lighting, too. You can get a string of globe lights for just $16, which more than 42,000 Amazon shoppers have given their stamp of approval. There’s also a set of solar powered ground lights that can automatically illuminate walkways and gardens when the sun goes down.

Best Deals Under $25

Prime members can also score plenty of products for less than $25 this holiday weekend. This Turkish cotton beach towel is begging to tag along on your shore trips for the summer; just be sure to click the extra coupon box before checkout to snag it for $10. You might also want to toss this portable handheld fan in your beach bag too, since its rechargeable design is easy to switch on from just about anywhere.

And tons of reviewers rave about this “easy to use” silicone popsicle mold that has a second extra discount when you get two or more, so you can make lots of delicious frozen treats at home all summer long.

