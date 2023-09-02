Amazon Prime Members Can Save Even More on These 25 Items for Labor Day

There are tons of sales to shop this Labor Day weekend, but Amazon Prime members can score even more savings for the holiday.

Amazon’s hidden Just for Prime section is bustling with markdowns that are exclusive to subscribers. We sifted through the array of deals to find the best Labor Day sales to shop right now, and discounts go up to 54 percent off. Shoppers can save on top-rated vacuum cleaners, luggage, fall fashion, and more — with prices starting at $6. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the deals, along with perks like Prime Video and fast and free shipping.

Best Prime Member-Only Deals Overall

Tons of top-rated gems are on sale for Prime members, including this carry-on suitcase by Samsonite, this Furbo pet camera, and this best-selling portable projector (which also has the steepest discount on our list). And Amazon Prime members can score triple discounts on this PEOPLE reader-loved electric spin scrubber thanks to a stackable coupon. More than 5,000 shoppers purchased it this month alone.

Best Prime Member-Only Home Deals

Don’t miss the member-only deals in Amazon’s home department. Looking to elevate your bedroom? Snap up this highly rated set of cooling bed sheets that are “buttery soft” and “wrinkle- and fade-free,” according to one reviewer. And if you’re tired of sleeping on old, flat pillows, add this pair of plush ones to your cart while they’re just $10.50 apiece.

You can also save on handy cleaning gadgets, like this refillable spray mop that’s now $18 and this handheld vacuum cleaner that’s 40 percent off. The vacuum is cordless and lightweight, yet equipped with strong suction that makes cleaning cushions, car seats, and other hard-to-reach messes a breeze.

Best Prime Member-Only Fashion Deals

Fall basics and accessories are also on sale for Labor Day. This corduroy shacket is climbing trending charts at Amazon ahead of the official start of fall. It combines the warmth of a jacket with the wearability of a regular button-down, making it a “staple” in many a shopper’s wardrobe. The shacket is available in sizes S through XXL and a whopping 37 colors, each on sale with varying discounts.

There are also markdowns on end-of-summer accessories, like these top-selling slide sandals and this timeless pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. On your way out, don’t miss the deal on this popular belt bag, which is currently discounted to just $8.

Best Prime Member-Only Deals Under $25

We’ve found a bunch of unbeatable, under-$25 deals for Prime members, too. Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers just bought this electric toothbrush kit that’s equipped with five cleaning modes and six replacement heads. And another 8,000 shoppers just added this anti-fatigue kitchen mat to their carts. It’s made from plush yet firm foam, which takes the pressure out of feet, ankles, and hips as you stand over a stove, sink, or any other worktop.

Other useful best-sellers, like this rolling storage cart and this set of packing cubes, are also on sale. There’s a 54 percent discount on this top-rated set of makeup sponges, which tons of reviewers compare to pricier finds from Beauty Blender. The fact that the five-pack is $6 is just a bonus.

Bottom line: Amazon’s Just for Prime hub is full of must-have deals for Labor Day. Act fast to add them to your cart, since sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last through the weekend.

