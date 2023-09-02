Lifestyle Amazon Prime Members Can Save Even More on These 25 Items for Labor Day Save up to 54 percent on best-selling home, fashion, tech, and more By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara McMahon is a Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than three years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers a variety of home, fashion, and tech products from Amazon, including cordless vacuums, cooling bed sheets, wireless headphones, wedding guest dresses, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Member-Only Deals Overall Best Prime Member-Only Home Deals Best Prime Member-Only Fashion Deals Best Prime Member-Only Deals Under $25 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People There are tons of sales to shop this Labor Day weekend, but Amazon Prime members can score even more savings for the holiday. Amazon’s hidden Just for Prime section is bustling with markdowns that are exclusive to subscribers. We sifted through the array of deals to find the best Labor Day sales to shop right now, and discounts go up to 54 percent off. Shoppers can save on top-rated vacuum cleaners, luggage, fall fashion, and more — with prices starting at $6. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the deals, along with perks like Prime Video and fast and free shipping. Best Prime Member-Only Deals Overall Amazon Buy on Amazon $270 $192 Tons of top-rated gems are on sale for Prime members, including this carry-on suitcase by Samsonite, this Furbo pet camera, and this best-selling portable projector (which also has the steepest discount on our list). And Amazon Prime members can score triple discounts on this PEOPLE reader-loved electric spin scrubber thanks to a stackable coupon. More than 5,000 shoppers purchased it this month alone. Best-Seller: Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Suitcase, $192.11 (orig. $269.99) Reader-Loved: Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $67.99) 54% Off: Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponge Set, $5.94 (orig. $12.99) Homemate Memory Foam Cooling Queen Mattress Topper, $45 with coupon (orig. $109.99) Furbo 360 Treat-Tossing Pet Camera, $79 (orig. $99) AuKing Mini Portable Projector, $55.09 with coupon (orig. $99.99) Beives 4-Pack Pickleball Paddle Set, $54.99 (orig. $104.99) 128 Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now Best Prime Member-Only Home Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 $21 Don’t miss the member-only deals in Amazon’s home department. Looking to elevate your bedroom? Snap up this highly rated set of cooling bed sheets that are “buttery soft” and “wrinkle- and fade-free,” according to one reviewer. And if you’re tired of sleeping on old, flat pillows, add this pair of plush ones to your cart while they’re just $10.50 apiece. You can also save on handy cleaning gadgets, like this refillable spray mop that’s now $18 and this handheld vacuum cleaner that’s 40 percent off. The vacuum is cordless and lightweight, yet equipped with strong suction that makes cleaning cushions, car seats, and other hard-to-reach messes a breeze. Mzoimzo Bed Pillows, $21.17 (orig. $23.29) VacLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $35.99 (orig. $59.99) Songmics Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $49.99 (orig. $69.99) Bedsure Orthopedic Pet Bed, $41.39 with coupon (orig. $45.99) Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set, $16.09 (orig. $21.95) Beyoco Refillable Spray Mop, $18.03 with coupon (orig. $33.99) House Day 60-Pack Velvet Clothing Hangers, $26.99 (orig. $37.99) Best Prime Member-Only Fashion Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $34 Fall basics and accessories are also on sale for Labor Day. This corduroy shacket is climbing trending charts at Amazon ahead of the official start of fall. It combines the warmth of a jacket with the wearability of a regular button-down, making it a “staple” in many a shopper’s wardrobe. The shacket is available in sizes S through XXL and a whopping 37 colors, each on sale with varying discounts. There are also markdowns on end-of-summer accessories, like these top-selling slide sandals and this timeless pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. On your way out, don’t miss the deal on this popular belt bag, which is currently discounted to just $8. Astylish Corduroy Button-Down Blouse, $34.18 with coupon (orig. $41.99) Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $68.25 (orig. $160) Funkymonkey Double Buckle Slide Sandals, $19.99 (orig. $30.99) Ankis Memory Foam Flip-Flop Slippers, $12.47 with coupon (orig. $24.99) Ketiee Belt Bag, $7.69 with coupon (orig. $8.99) Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Under $25 Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $22 We’ve found a bunch of unbeatable, under-$25 deals for Prime members, too. Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers just bought this electric toothbrush kit that’s equipped with five cleaning modes and six replacement heads. And another 8,000 shoppers just added this anti-fatigue kitchen mat to their carts. It’s made from plush yet firm foam, which takes the pressure out of feet, ankles, and hips as you stand over a stove, sink, or any other worktop. Other useful best-sellers, like this rolling storage cart and this set of packing cubes, are also on sale. There’s a 54 percent discount on this top-rated set of makeup sponges, which tons of reviewers compare to pricier finds from Beauty Blender. The fact that the five-pack is $6 is just a bonus. 7am2m Sonic Electric Toothbrush, $21.84 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Spacekeeper 3-Tier Rolling Storage Cart, $17.81 with coupon (orig. $25.99) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $15.99 (orig. $35.99) Qkxc Wireless Charging Station, $17.98 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Kmat Non-Slip Bath Mat, $6.45 with coupon (orig. $15.99) OlarHike 6-Pack Packing Cubes, $16.99 (orig. $24.99) Bottom line: Amazon’s Just for Prime hub is full of must-have deals for Labor Day. 