Amazon Prime Members Can Save Even More on These 25 Items for Labor Day

Save up to 54 percent on best-selling home, fashion, tech, and more

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon is a Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than three years of experience in the digital media industry. She covers a variety of home, fashion, and tech products from Amazon, including cordless vacuums, cooling bed sheets, wireless headphones, wedding guest dresses, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LDW: Best Member-Only Deals (Amazon)
Photo:

People

There are tons of sales to shop this Labor Day weekend, but Amazon Prime members can score even more savings for the holiday.

Amazon’s hidden Just for Prime section is bustling with markdowns that are exclusive to subscribers. We sifted through the array of deals to find the best Labor Day sales to shop right now, and discounts go up to 54 percent off. Shoppers can save on top-rated vacuum cleaners, luggage, fall fashion, and more — with prices starting at $6. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access the deals, along with perks like Prime Video and fast and free shipping.

Best Prime Member-Only Deals Overall

Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

Tons of top-rated gems are on sale for Prime members, including this carry-on suitcase by Samsonite, this Furbo pet camera, and this best-selling portable projector (which also has the steepest discount on our list). And Amazon Prime members can score triple discounts on this PEOPLE reader-loved electric spin scrubber thanks to a stackable coupon. More than 5,000 shoppers purchased it this month alone.

Best Prime Member-Only Home Deals

Amazon MZOIMZO Bed Pillows for Sleeping- Standard Size, Set o

Amazon

Don’t miss the member-only deals in Amazon’s home department. Looking to elevate your bedroom? Snap up this highly rated set of cooling bed sheets that are “buttery soft” and “wrinkle- and fade-free,” according to one reviewer. And if you’re tired of sleeping on old, flat pillows, add this pair of plush ones to your cart while they’re just $10.50 apiece.

You can also save on handy cleaning gadgets, like this refillable spray mop that’s now $18 and this handheld vacuum cleaner that’s 40 percent off. The vacuum is cordless and lightweight, yet equipped with strong suction that makes cleaning cushions, car seats, and other hard-to-reach messes a breeze.

Best Prime Member-Only Fashion Deals 

Amazon Astylish Women Corduroy Shirts

Amazon

Fall basics and accessories are also on sale for Labor Day. This corduroy shacket is climbing trending charts at Amazon ahead of the official start of fall. It combines the warmth of a jacket with the wearability of a regular button-down, making it a “staple” in many a shopper’s wardrobe. The shacket is available in sizes S through XXL and a whopping 37 colors, each on sale with varying discounts.

There are also markdowns on end-of-summer accessories, like these top-selling slide sandals and this timeless pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. On your way out, don’t miss the deal on this popular belt bag, which is currently discounted to just $8. 

Best Prime Member-Only Deals Under $25

Amazon 7AM2M Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 6 Brush

Amazon

We’ve found a bunch of unbeatable, under-$25 deals for Prime members, too. Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers just bought this electric toothbrush kit that’s equipped with five cleaning modes and six replacement heads. And another 8,000 shoppers just added this anti-fatigue kitchen mat to their carts. It’s made from plush yet firm foam, which takes the pressure out of feet, ankles, and hips as you stand over a stove, sink, or any other worktop. 

Other useful best-sellers, like this rolling storage cart and this set of packing cubes, are also on sale. There’s a 54 percent discount on this top-rated set of makeup sponges, which tons of reviewers compare to pricier finds from Beauty Blender. The fact that the five-pack is $6 is just a bonus. 

Bottom line: Amazon’s Just for Prime hub is full of must-have deals for Labor Day. Act fast to add them to your cart, since sale prices aren’t guaranteed to last through the weekend. 

Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 with Coupon

Amazon Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

Bedsure Orthopedic Pet Bed, $36 with Coupon

Amazon Bedsure Large Orthopedic Bed for Large Dogs

Amazon

Funkymonkey Double Buckle Slide Sandals, $20 (Save 36%)

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals

Amazon

Songmics Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $50 (Save 29%)

Amazon SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench

Amazon

AuKing Mini Portable Projector, $55 with Coupon

Amazon AuKing Projector

Amazon

VacLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $36 (Save 40%)

VacLife Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Ketiee Belt Bag, $8 with Coupon

Amazon Ketiee Belt Bag

Amazon

OlarHike 6-Pack Packing Cubes, $17 (Save 32%)

Amazon OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes for Travel

Amazon

Beakey 5-Piece Makeup Sponge Set, $6 (Save 54%)

BEAKEY 5 Pcs Makeup Sponge Set

Amazon

Homemate Memory Foam Cooling Queen Mattress Topper, $45 with Coupon

Amazon Homemate Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen, Dual Layer

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

LDW: RLL Lily Pulitzer Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer
The A-list: Oprah Cozy Earth Pajamas Tout
Oprah Has So Many ‘Favorites’ from This Brand, and Its Bamboo Pajamas Live Up to the Hype
LDW: Labor Day Deals Tout
128 Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
Related Articles
LDW: RLL Lily Pulitzer Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Jackets, Dresses, and More Are Up to 66% Off at This Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer
LDW: Wayfair Deals Tout
Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance Sale Is Packed with Major Deals for Every Room in Your Home — Up to 82 % Off
LDW: Target Deals Tout
Target’s Labor Day Sale Is in Full Swing, and Out of Thousands of Discounts, These Are the 35 Best Deals
Nordstrom Deals tout
11 Nordstrom Deals You Can't Miss This Labor Day — Adidas, Zella, and More Brands Are Up to 60% Off
Kate Spade Surprise Sale Tout
Kate Spade Bags and Wallets Are Up to 76% Off at This Secret Sale
LDW: Best 101 Deals (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals
LDW: Summer to Fall Dress Deals Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50
LDW: Cheap Stick Vacuum Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
Dyson Owners Say This Cordless Vacuum Is ‘as Good, If Not Better’ — and It’s Only $110 at Amazon
LDW: Nordstrom Rack Deals Tout
13 Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack to Shop This Labor Day for Up to 84% Off
LDW: Fall Blouse Deals Roundup (Amazon)
Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is Packed with Deals on Fall Blouses, and Prices Start at $11
LDW: Spanx Deals Tout
Spanx’s Labor Day Sale Has Flattering Jeans, Comfy Dresses, and More for Up to 70% Off
LDW: Labor Day Deals Tout
128 Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
LDW: AirPods Pro Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
All Apple AirPods Are Marked Down at Amazon’s Labor Day Sale — Shop Before They’re Gone
LDW: Mattress Topper Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Dropped a $32 Labor Day Deal on This Mattress Topper That’s Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’
25 Best Labor Day Deals Tout
25 Labor Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023
LDW: Nordstrom Beauty Under $35 (CPC) Tout
14 Shopper-Loved Beauty Products to Add to Your Cart at Nordstrom Right Now — All Under $35