Only Amazon Prime Members Can Score 50% Off This Cooling Mattress Pad That ‘Feels Luxurious’

“It keeps the bed cool, and it feels like I’m sleeping on clouds”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
Published on July 28, 2023 08:00PM EDT

Amazon Homemate Queen Mattress Topper Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to make your bed extra comfortable this summer, consider picking up this cooling mattress topper while it’s sale for Amazon Prime members.

Right now, the Homemate Queen Cooling Mattress Pad is double-discounted exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. With a coupon on top of an already on-sale price, members can score 50 percent off the mattress pad. (If you’re not a member you can still get in on this deal, plus more perks, by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.)

The mattress pad is filled with a down alternative filling that’s plush and breathable. And it’s encased in a smooth flannel cover with box stitching to keep the filling in place. Plus, it has a deep pocket that can fit a mattress up to 21 inches thick. 

Homemate Queen Cooling Mattress Pad, $35 with coupon (Save $35)

Amazon Homemate Queen Mattress Topper

Amazon

Another convenient feature? It’s easy to clean since it’s machine washable and dryer safe. The brand recommends using the gentle cycle with cold water and tumble drying it on a low heat setting. 

The mattress topper, which is available in sizes twin to California King, comes in two colors: gray and white. Price varies by the size and color you select, but the good news is every style is on sale for Prime members. One of the best deals we’ve spotted is the queen in gray, which has been slashed from $70 to $35.  

More than 500 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with several calling out its comfort and cooling properties. One customer raved, “It keeps the bed cool, and it feels like I’m sleeping on clouds,” and another wrote, “It transforms a cheap mattress into one that feels luxurious.”  

One shopper shared, “It’s well made, super comfortable, and easy to care for,” while another reviewer wrote, “My favorite aspect of this product is how easy it was to get over the mattress and how it stays in place.” 

There’s no end date listed for this exclusive deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Homemate Queen Cooling Mattress Pad while it’s double discounted. 

