18 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Water Toys — Sprinklers, Splash Pads, and More Start at Just $8

Amazon Prime Day always falls at the height of summer, when the kids may be home all day long. If you’re on the hunt for fun outdoor entertainment to enjoy the warm weather (and get them off of screens), tons of water toys are included in the big two-day sale event.



From an epic three-lane slip-and-slide to a 5-foot-tall unicorn sprinkler, kids will love splashing around with these great Amazon finds — and you’ll love how much you can save. Right now, brands like Melissa & Doug, Step2, and Barbie are up to 60 percent off. To help you find what you need, we pulled Prime Day’s best deals on water toys and listed them below.



Though Amazon Prime Day is open to everyone, only Prime members can score the biggest and best discounts. However, signing up for a free 30-day trial instantly grants you access. Since Prime Day only runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 12, keep scrolling and start filling your cart now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Water Toy Deals

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Splash Patrol Sprinkler, $25 (Save 52%)

Amazon

Young kids will love splashing around in this Melissa & Doug sprinkler, which features 12 cute characters wearing tiny fire hats. One happy customer shared that the fun colors and shapes are “very appealing” to toddlers (the brand recommends it for ages 3–6) and appreciated that the flexible toy didn’t hurt their child when they accidentally tumbled into it It attaches to a garden hose for easy operation.

SplashEZ 3-in-1 Splash Pad, $25 (Save 50%)

Amazon

This is a splash pad, sprinkler, and teaching tool all in one. A grandparent, who purchased the splash pad for their 2-year-old twin granddaughters, shared, “We’re teaching them letters now and having the animals is making it easier for them to associate a letter with the corresponding animal.” Plus, the sprinkler’s height adjusts according to how much water pressure you give it.



Recommended for 12 months and up, it comes in several fun educational prints, including sea creatures and a world map, though you’ll score the best deal right now (50 percent off!) on the animal alphabet pattern.

Barbie Dreamtopia Mermaid Doll, $12 (Save 49%)

Amazon

Fans of Barbie and The Little Mermaid alike will adore this mermaid’s light-up tail, which twinkles with multicolored lights when dipped in water. (They can also press a button on her shirt for a water-free light display.) There are four light show options, and the mermaid’s pink-streaked hair and tiara give the toy “a bit of glam,” which was one young owner’s favorite feature, according to a happy parent. The brand recommends the doll for kids ages 3-7.

Eimoney Reusable Water Balloons, $23

Amazon

Made from 100 percent silicone, these reusable toys give kids ages 3 and up all the fun of a traditional water balloon fight, but with less mess and waste. Simply fill with water, close, and toss them gently at a friend or target, and the balloons will open upon impact (or with a quick pinch). The durable toys are “easy enough” to open and close, one shopper wrote, sharing that even their 2-year-old can refill them.

Joyin Water Soakers, $24

Amazon

These plastic water soakers shoot water up to 35 feet, so kids ages 3 and up can douse their siblings and friends from across the pool or yard. They’re “easy to fill and shoot,” wrote one fan, and they come in a pack of 12.

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Water Rescue Pack, $13 (Save 35%)

Amazon

Paw Patrol fans will love strapping on this backpack, which connects to a water hose that sprays water as far as 30 feet away. The pack holds up to 33 ounces of water, so there’s “no need to refill all the time,” found one pleased buyer, who bought the toy for their grandkids. Plus, there are adjustable straps to accommodate kids ages 3 and up.

Step2 Summer Showers Splash Tower Water Table, $65 (Save 19%)

Amazon

With spinners, buckets, scoops, and a rubber duck, this water table isn’t short on fun. The two-tiered design lets kids pour water into the top level, and it’ll rain down into the bottom reservoir. The lightweight table is spacious enough for several kids 3 years and up to use together for interactive or parallel play, and it drains quickly with the pull of a plug.

Intex Sunset Baby Glow Pool, $11 (Save 23%)

Amazon

Designed for ages 1 to 3, this brightly colored inflatable pool holds up to 18 gallons of water and measures around 34 by 10 inches, leaving space for two toddlers to splash around. One owner shared that they used this to entertain their twins at the beach, while another happy buyer gave the pool’s comfy padded bottom a “big thumbs up.”

Activ Life Skip Ball, $17 (Save 50%)

Amazon

This bouncy ball skips and hops over water for a fun game that ages 7 and up can enjoy together. It comes with two 2-inch balls, one disc, and a waterproof storage bag. According to one pleased parent, who bought these for their sons, “They really do skip well across the water… minimal skill needed.”

Jambo Premium Slip Splash and Slide, $37 (Save 39%)

Amazon

Measuring 16 feet long, this wide slip-and-slide has three lanes to encourage friendly competition. The thick slide is made from industrial-grade PVC and has sprinkler holes all around the sides, creating splashes from every direction. One shopper, who bought the slide for their 9- and 13-year-olds, appreciated that the three included inflatable boogie boards “held up to my kids trying all forms of flips and tricks with them.”



Click the on-page coupon to receive the listed discount.

Hoop Shark Pool Basketball Hoop Set, $42 (Save 16%)

Amazon

Sports fans will gravitate toward this waterproof pool set, which includes a 17-inch basketball and an inflatable hoop. Large valves speed up the inflation process, and the “fairly heavy weight vinyl” material is sturdy and durable, one shopper wrote. It’s recommended for kids ages 7 and up, though younger kids could have fun playing with it on land.

Jasonwell Inflatable Unicorn Sprinkler, $34 (Save 13%)

Amazon

Combine water fun and imaginative play with this adorable unicorn sprinkler. The inflatable sprinkler stands a little over 5 feet tall and shoots water out of the unicorn horn when connected to a hose. One shopper’s granddaughter was “awestruck” when she saw it, while another buyer’s grandkids were “thrilled” with the sprinkler. Parents will also appreciate the super easy setup.

Melissa & Doug Spark Shark Toss & Catch Pool Toy, $12 (Save 50%)

Amazon

Great for the beach or backyard, this Melissa & Doug set includes two waterproof nets and two waterproof balls for a game of catch. The fade-resistant materials are designed to withstand sun and chlorine, and the shark design is just plain fun. There are developmental benefits, too — one fan shared that the “well-made” nets “help kids develop motor skills,” while another shopper reported that the set is “great for beginners learning to play catch.”

Step2 Rain Showers Splash Table, $80

Amazon



An Amazon best-seller, the Step2 Rain Showers Water Table will keep toddlers happily splishing and splashing, according to reviewers. When water is poured into the top tier, it rains down into the basin below, and there are plenty of spinners, scoops, and buckets for STEM exploration.

Joyin Diving Pool Toys, $17 (Save 43%)

Amazon

This 30-pack of pool toys includes all kinds of shapes (rings, sticks, torpedoes), so kids ages 3 and up can practice their diving skills. Younger kids can also play with the toys in a wading pool for fun sensory exploration. The set also comes with a handy storage bag.

Zuru Bunch O’ Balloons, $25 (Save 17%)

Amazon

This 100-balloon set comes with 10 bunches of self-sealing water balloons, and each bunch has an O-ring that attaches right to your garden hose and fills them all at once. One happy customer appreciated that “you don’t have to worry about tying” the balloons thanks to the ring, while another fan shared that “filling them up is a breeze.”

SwimWays Finding Dory Mr. Ray’s Dive and Catch Game, $8 (Save 25%)

Amazon

Inspired by Pixar’s Finding Dory, this diving game comes with a double-sided Mr. Ray-shaped net for scooping up Nemo, Dory, Pearl, and Sheldon. The characters float or sink to varying heights for an added challenge. Several owners have found that the set makes a good bath toy, too.

Melissa & Doug Seaside Sidekicks Sand Baking Set, $13 (Save 50%)

Amazon

Taking a break from the water? Play with this sand toy set to pretend-bake at the beach. The set comes with a mixing bowl, a turtle-themed colander, an octopus whisk, a crab spoon, and three measuring cups.



Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

