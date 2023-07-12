Shopping Prime Day The 200 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on the Last Day of the Sale Save on Dyson, Revlon, Beats, and more By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 12:30AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Day Deals Overall Best Prime Day Apple Deals Best Prime Day Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals Best Prime Day Home Deals Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals Best Prime Day Under-$30 Deals Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Best Prime Day Outlet Deals Best Prime Day Toy Deals Best Prime Day Summer Must-Have Deals More Prime Day Deals Shop More Amazon Prime Day Sales We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez One of the biggest sales of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is almost over. But before Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends tonight at 12 a.m. PT, shoppers can score steep savings — up to 75 percent off — on millions of products in every category, including home, fashion, beauty, toys, tech, kitchen, and more. There are still in-stock deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, Apple AirPods and iPads, Levi’s denim, and KitchenAid stand mixers, for example. Most of these sales are available to everyone, but only Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) have access to exclusive markdowns, some of which we’ve listed below. Amazon Best Prime Day Deals Overall Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $199 (orig. $249) Top Beauty Deal: Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, $24 with Prime (orig. $30) Sell-Out Risk: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $164.99 with Prime (orig. $299.99) 78% Off: Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $449.98) Fire TV Stick 4K, $22.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99) Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier, $129.99 with Prime (orig. $198.30) Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones, $199 with Prime (orig. $329) Crest 3D Whitestrips With Light Whitening Kit, $44.99 with Prime (orig. $69.99) Hotel Sheets Direct Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $61.48 with coupon (orig. $99) Warner’s Underarm-Smoothing Seamless Wireless Stretch Bra, $20.99 (orig. $42) Since time’s running out to access these savings, we pulled together the best 200 Prime Day deals that should be on your radar. Some products are marked down to their cheapest price since Black Friday! Our list also includes a handful of items that rarely go on sale, like the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. To make your shopping experience even smoother, we found the 10 best deals overall, which includes the Olaplex No. 3 hair treatment that thousands of Amazon shoppers and celebs like Kim Kardashian swear by. And to capture dust, allergens, wildfire smoke, and pollutants in your home, grab the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier while it’s $68 off. I’m an Amazon Editor, and This Is Everything I’m Buying on Prime Day — Including Dyson, Kindle, and Samsonite To make sure you don’t miss a thing, we’ll be updating this page with the best deals throughout the last day of Prime Day. The clock is ticking down on Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, so grab your favorites before the savings disappear tonight. Amazon Best Prime Day Apple Deals A slew of popular Apple products are on sale for Prime Day, and several are likely to move fast and sell out before the sale wraps up. All AirPods, including the popular Max headphones, are discounted for the big event. If you’re looking to spend less, check out Apple’s second generation AirPods, which are $90 while supplies last. Apple Watches are another sought-after device that may fly off virtual shelves. The newest Apple Watch Series 8 and the more affordable Apple Watch SE (second generation) both function as smartwatches and fitness trackers — and they both come with impressive savings today. Several tablets are marked down too, including the latest Apple iPad (10th Generation), which is a sell-out risk. And given their recent popularity, Apple AirTags are another item that could be gone before the day is over. Throw one in your suitcase, attach one to your keys, or slip one into a pet’s collar, and you’ll have a convenient, easy-to-use device that will track your belongings from your phone. You can snag a bulk four-pack of AirTags to score additional savings. Best Deal: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $89.99 with Prime (orig. $129) Sell-Out Risk: Apple Watch Series 8, $279.99 with Prime (orig. $399) Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), $199.99 with Prime (orig. $239.99) Apple Macbook Pro Laptop (2022 M2 Chip), $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299) Apple AirTag Four-Pack, $88.49 (orig. $99) Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring, $31.98 (orig. $35) Apple MagSafe Portable Charger Battery Pack, $94 (orig. $99) Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Charger, $14.99 with Prime (orig. $19) Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger, $31 (orig. $39) Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter, $44.99 (orig. $59) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $139.99 with Prime (orig. $169) Apple AirPods Max Headphones, $449.99 with Prime (orig. $549) Apple EarPods Headphones, $16.99 (orig. $29) Apple Pencil (Second Generation), $89 (orig. $129) Apple iPad (10th Generation), $379.99 with Prime (orig. $430) Apple iPad Mini, $379.99 with Prime (orig. $499) Apple iPad Keyboard Case, $249.99 (orig. $299) Amazon Best Prime Day Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals If you’re in the market for big-ticket electronics, you can save on smart tablets, gaming systems, smart televisions, wireless headphones, laptops, and Bluetooth speakers. You’ll find deals on LG, Sony Samsung, Dell, and other customer-loved brands. Consider picking up the Sony Wireless Headphones while they’re $72 off. The highly rated headphones feature a 30-hour battery life and clear sound. And snap up this set of smart light bulbs that are compatible with Alexa to light up your home with just your voice. Best Deal: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $114.99 with Prime (orig. $199.95) Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED The Frame Series, $987.99 with Prime (orig. $1,645.98) Sony Wireless Headphones, $328 (orig. $399.99) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, $114.95 (orig. $229.99) GE Lighting Cync Smart LED Light Bulbs, $22.25 with Prime (orig. $31.97) Microsoft Surface Pro Touchscreen, $1,069 (orig. $1,599.99) Philips H4205 On-ear Wireless Headphones, $29.88 (orig. $49.99) LG 16T90Q Tablet Laptop, $1,293.99 (orig. $2,099) Sony SRS-XG300 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, $198 with Prime (orig. $349.99) Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, $31.99 with Prime (orig. $59.93) Dehis Planetarium Galaxy Projector, $35 with Prime (orig. $69.99) Belkin iPhone Apple Watch Charging Dock, $62.35 with Prime (orig. $99.99) Kodak Mini 3 Retro 4Pass Portable Photo Printer, $98.99 with Prime (orig. $156) Bobtot Home Theater Systems Surround Sound Speakers, $209.99 (orig. $349.99) Redragon S101 Gaming Keyboard, $31.99 with Prime (orig. $51.99) Powdeom 155Wh Portable Power Station, $89.99 (orig. $129.99) GE Lighting Cync Smart LED Light Bulbs, $22.25 with Prime (Save$9) Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $23 Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED The Frame Series, $988 (Save $658) Amazon Buy on Amazon $1646 $988 All Apple AirPods Are on Super Sale During Amazon Prime Day — and They’re Bound to Sell Out Amazon Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals Amazon is packed with deals on vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Dyson, and Eufy for Prime Day. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight stick vacuum for daily cleaning or a handheld vacuum to tackle above-floor messes around the house, there are plenty of steep discounts to shop. If you want to cut down on cleaning time, consider picking up the customer-favorite Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum that’s equipped with strong suction to clean hard floors and carpets — with little effort on your end. For thorough floor cleaning, don’t miss out on the Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum while it’s slashed by 50 percent. More than 17,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling out its “powerful suction” and “great” maneuverability” in reviews. Best Deal: Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $99.99 (orig. $199.99) Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $229.99) iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum, $199.99 with Prime (orig. $382.99) Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum, $129.99 with Prime and coupon (orig. $249.99) Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL 3-in-1 Vacuum, $199.99 with Prime (orig. $359.99) Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $449.99 with Prime (orig. $649.99) Black+Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, $44.87 (orig. $49.99) iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $599.99 with Prime (orig. $999.99) Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum, $195.99 with Prime (orig. $279.99) Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $393.99 with Prime (orig. $599.99) Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, $180 with Prime (Save $50) Amazon Buy on Amazon $230 $180 Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $100 (Save $100) Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $100 The 23 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Vacuums — Up to 75% Off Amazon Best Prime Day Home Deals The home department is packed with Prime Day deals on carpet cleaners, cooling pillows, soft towels, and more essentials for every room in your home. There are also plenty of deals for outdoor living, like the Walker Outdoor Patio Chairs that are made of acacia wood and feature a chevron design. Shoppers say the “comfortable” chairs are “classy” and sturdy. If you’re looking for indoor furniture, check out the Tribesigns Five-Tier Bookshelf for a rustic way to maximize storage space. A slew of cleaning devices are marked down, too, like the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner. It’s racked up more than 20,400 five-star ratings from shoppers, with one customer raving, “I pay professional cleaners to clean my house [top] to bottom every other week, so I was astounded by how much dirt/grime came out of my carpet.” Best Deal: Furinno End Tables Set of 2, $32.74 (orig. $65.99) Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner, $223.99 with Prime (orig. $319.99) Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan, $499 (orig. $649.99) Molblly 2-Pack Standard Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillows, $30.69 with Prime (orig. $49.99) Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $299.99 (orig. $419.99) Utopia Bedding Comforter, $26.49 (orig. $41.99) Sleep Zone Quilted Fitted Full Mattress Pad, $29.99 ($46.99) Glamburg 8-Piece Towel Set, $20.21 with Prime (orig. $59.99) Tribesigns 5-Tier Bookshelf, $143.98 with Prime (orig. $189.99) Walker 2-Piece Outdoor Patio Chevron Wood Chair Set, $159 (orig. $210) Schenley Steam Mop Cleaner, $74.99 with Prime (orig. $119.99) Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, $169.99 ($239.99) Wlive 5-Drawer Fabric Dresser, $48.99 with Prime (orig. $69.99) Lasko Oscillating Pedestal Fan, $39.99 (orig. $45.29) Walker 2-Piece Outdoor Patio Chevron Wood Chair Set, $159 (Save $51) Amazon Buy on Amazon $210 $159 Tribesigns 5-Tier Bookshelf, $160 (Save $30) Amazon Buy on Amazon $190 $160 Amazon Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals If it’s kitchen essentials you’re after, there are plenty of discounts from Keurig, KitchenAid, Henckels, Le Creuset, Cusinart, and more brands. Some of our favorite deals are on small kitchen appliances, like the Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker that makes it easy to brew hot and iced coffee right at home. One shopper, who gave it a perfect rating, shared, “I only drink iced coffee in the summer and I love the convenience of making a single cup — in just a couple of minutes — anytime I want one.” As for cookware, don’t miss out on the Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet while it’s marked down to just $20. Best Deal: Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker, $69.99 with Prime (orig. $99.99) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300) KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $259.99 with Prime (orig. $379.99) Breville Juice Fountain Plus Juicer, $125.95 with Prime (orig. $179.95) Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Caraway 12-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $355 (orig. $399.99) Cuisinart 14 Cup Food Processor, $133.99 with Prime (orig. $249.95) Vitamix Immersion Blender, $129.95 with Prime (orig. $189.95) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $84.38 (orig. $99.99) Henckels Razor-Sharp 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $34.95 (orig. $50) All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 2 Piece Fry Pan, $69.95 (orig. $109.98) Black+Decker PowerCrush Blender, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Mamasicles Ice Pop Molds, $11.87 with Prime (orig. $19.99) Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo, $94.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99) KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker, $70 (Save $30) Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $70 Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (Save $15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $20 Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals Almost every Amazon device is on sale during Prime Day — and that even includes new releases, like the already affordable Echo Pop Smart Speaker that’s now on sale for $18. The compact smart speaker is available in four colors, including lavender and teal. This deal and many of the Amazon device deals are exclusively for Prime subscribers. And if you’re shopping for big-ticket electronics, pick up the Echo Show 15 Full HD Smart Display while it’s $98 off. You can use the multifunctional device to watch TV, create shopping lists, update your calendar, surf the Internet, and more. A customer favorite, it’s racked more than 10,900 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Best Deal: Kindle (2022 release), $64.99 with Prime (orig. $99) Kindle Paperwhite, $89.99 with Prime (orig. $139.99) Kindle Oasis, $164.99 with Prime (orig. $249.99) Fire TV Stick Lite, $14.99 with Prime (orig. $29.99) Fire TV Stick, $16.99 with Prime (orig. $39.99) Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $24.99 with Prime (orig. $54.99) Fire TV Cube Streaming Device, $109.99 with Prime (orig. $139.99) Echo Dot (5th Generation), $22.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99) Echo Pop Smart Speaker, $17.99 with Prime (orig. $39.99) Echo Dot Kids Edition (5th Generation), $27.99 with Prime (orig. $59.99) Echo Studio Smart Speaker, $154.99 with Prime (orig. $199.99) Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation), $44.99 with Prime (orig. $89.99) Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation), $59.99 with Prime (orig. $129.99) Echo Show 15 Full HD Smart Display, $181.98 with Prime (orig. $279.98) Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 with Prime (orig. $149.99) Echo Show 15 Full HD Smart Display, $182 with Prime (Save $98) Amazon Buy on Amazon $280 $182 Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $25 with Prime (Save $30) Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $25 Amazon Best Prime Day Under-$30 Deals If you’re not looking to spend a lot, we pulled together the best under-$30 deals across home, fashion, beauty, kitchen, and more categories. In the beauty section, the Conair Double Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer is on sale for just $20. More than 7,700 customers have given it a five-star rating, saying the “lightweight” tool “reduces frizz” and “quickly dries hair. There’s still time to save on comfortable bedding, too, like the Bedsure Queen All-Season Duvet Insert Comforter that’s marked down to $27. Best Deal: Conair Double Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer, $19.99 (orig. $34.99) Weaczzy V-Neck Dress with Pockets, $30.99 (orig. $39.99) Sweet Home Collection King Extra Deep Sheet Set, $17.85 with Prime (orig. $28.99) Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote, $13.52 with Prime (orig. $16.90) Ododos Mini Belt Bag, $15.98 (orig. $23.98) FunkyMonkey Women’s EVA Double Buckle Slide Sandals, $19.99 with Prime (orig. $30.99) Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $9.11 (orig. $12.99) KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls Set, $14.51 with Prime (orig. $34.99) Amazon Basics Silicone Nonstick Baking Mat Set, $10.77 with Prime (orig. $17.99) Mr. Coffee Five-Cup Mini Brew Coffee Maker, $20.99 (orig. $24.99) Cuisinart Two-Slice Toaster Oven, $29.95 (orig. $55) JBL Go2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $28.62 (orig. $39.95) Joto Waterproof Phone Dry Bag Set, $6.39 with Prime (orig. $17.99) Bedsure Queen All-Season Duvet Insert Comforter, $24.51 (orig. $41.99) Conair Double Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer, $20 (Save $15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $20 Bedsure Queen All-Season Duvet Insert Comforter, $27 (Save $15) Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $27 75 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25 You Can’t Miss This Year Amazon Best Prime Day Fashion Deals This Prime Day, there are deals galore on clothing, shoes, and accessories from Asics, Calvin Klein, New Balance, and more customer-loved brands. Plus, a bunch of PEOPLE Tested must-haves are on sale, including the Cupshe Women’s Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit. Our team of testers dubbed it the best one-piece swimsuit on Amazon thanks to its “timeless design with a deep V-neckline” and “variety of fun solid colors.” Another PEOPLE-approved closet essential on sale today? The Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wireless Bra, the best everyday bralette you can buy. After testing it out, our team concluded, “It held up well in the wash and the bra never felt too restricting or like it was digging into our sides or shoulders.” Best Deal: Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Spinner Suitcase Set, $175.99 with Prime (orig. $299.99) PEOPLE Tested: Cupshe Women’s Ruched Tummy One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.69 with Prime (orig. $33.99) PEOPLE Tested: Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wireless Bra, $27.80 with Prime (orig. $44) Lovevook Tote Crossbody Clutch Three-Piece Handbag Bundle, $29.59 with coupon (orig. $55.99) Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal, $47.99 (orig. $95) Eomenie Women’s Cutout Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $39.99) Campsnail High-Waisted Soft Leggings Four-Pack, $27.99 (orig. $30.99) Sunzel Flare Crossover Yoga Pants, $19.59 (orig. $27.99) Baleaf Men’s Sun Protection UV SPF 50 Rash Guard Shirt, $13.99 (orig. $26.99) Anrabess Loose V-Neck Wrap Maxi Dress, $37.39 with Prime (orig. $60.99) Asics Women’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, $34.97 with Prime (orig. $70) Asics Men’s Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, $54.95 (orig. $70) New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Cross Trainer, $56.50 (orig. $74.99) Kate Spade Bailey Leather Crossbody Handbag, $100.73 (orig. $299) Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes, $91.76 (orig. $190) Cupshe Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $30 (Save $3) Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $31 Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wireless Bra, $28 (Save $16) Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $31 Amazon Best Prime Day Beauty Deals You have until midnight to score Prime Day savings on makeup, skincare, nail polish, and haircare from Conair, Olaplex, and L'Oréal. In the oral care category, grab the Crest 3D Teeth Whitening Strip Kit while it’s 36 percent off. And don’t miss out on the rarely on-sale Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil that more than 33,300 shoppers swear by for “soft” and “shiny” hair. Plus, this flat iron with titanium-ceramic plates, which is currently slashed by 52 percent, can both straighten and curl your hair at home. Best Deal: Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, $105 (orig. $155) Crest 3D Teeth Whitening Strip Kit 14-Pack, $28.85 (orig. $44.99) Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, $24 with Prime (orig. $30) Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Evolve Ionic Salon Hair Flat Iron, $57.29 (orig. $119.99) Infinitipro By Conair Ceramic Flocked Hot Roller Set, $54.98 (orig. $69.99) Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, $12.60 (orig. $18) NYX Professional Makeup Total Control Pro Drop Foundation, $7 (orig. $14) Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush, $99.99 with Prime (orig. $199.99) StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus, $66.50 (orig. $95) Laneige Water Sleeping Mask, $22.40 with Prime (orig. $32) L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $7.33 (orig. $12.99) Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Firming SPF 30 Tinted Moisturizer, $45 (orig. $75.00) Ouai Leave-In Conditioner, $24 with Prime (orig. $30) Aveeno 2-Pack Body Wash for Dry & Sensitive Skin, $11.68 (orig. $18.86) L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Eye Cream, $15.34 (orig. $27.99) Crest 3D Teeth Whitening Strip Kit 14-Pack, $29 (Save $16) Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $29 Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, $24 (Save $6) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $24 Amazon Best Prime Day Outlet Deals There are always stellar deals happening in Amazon’s outlet, and the savings are even better during Prime Day. Right now, you can score discounts across home, kitchen, fashion, and fitness. There are tons of furniture deals, including the Olee Sleep King Metal Bed Frame that’s $89 and the Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk that’s on sale for just $33. In the kitchen category, don’t miss out on the OXO Good Grips Ice Cube Tray that comes with a lid, so you can stack other frozen items on top of it. Plus, the shape of the cube makes it easy to remove from the tray. Best Deal: Olee Sleep King Metal Bed Frame, $89 with Prime (orig. $131.10) GoWise USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer, $64.10 (orig. $95.99) W&P Trading Co. 6-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, $11.99 (orig. $16.50) Adidas Pacer 3-Stripes Woven Shorts, $13.39 (orig. $25) Hanes Ultimate 6-Pack Cool Comfort Crew Socks, $16 (orig. $18) KitchenAid 5-Cup Food Chopper, $47.70 (orig. $64.99) Adidas Superlite Performance Visor, $16.98 (orig. $22) Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Exercise Machine Trainer, $370.83 (orig. $479.98) Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker, $17 (orig. $29.99) Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruning Snips Garden Shears, $23.88 (orig. $33.99) Calphalon 10-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set, $168.97 (orig. $239.99) Stasher 4-Pack Reusable Silicone Storage Bags, $38.49 with Prime (orig. $54.99) OXO Good Grips Ice Cube Tray, $5.90 (orig. $6.95) HealSmart Tent Poles Clip Fan, $15.26 (orig. $24.99) Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk, $36.38 (orig. $41.90) Olee Sleep King Metal Bed Frame, $89 (Save $42) Amazon Buy on Amazon $131 $89 Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk, $37 (Save $5) Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $37 Amazon Best Prime Day Toy Deals In the toys and games category, there are a slew of deals on action figures, water toys, classic card games, and outdoor games from Lego, Hasbro, and more popular brands. For outdoor play time this summer, pick up the SplashEZ Kids Outdoor Splash Pad while it's 60 percent off. The splash pad has a matching letter game, so kids ages 12 months and up can play an educational game as they’re cooling off in the fountain sprinklers. There are tons of Lego sets — for children and adults — on sale, too, including the Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Set and the Lego Icons Succulents Set. Best Deal: Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest Mandalorian Starship Set, $97.99 (orig. $139.99) Lego Icons Flower Bouquet Set, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Fighter X-Wing Set, $40 (orig. $49.99) Lego Creator Mighty Dinosaur Set, $11.99 (orig. $14.99) Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Set, $24.99 (orig. $34.99) Lego Icons Succulents Set, $41.99 (orig. $49.99) Best Choice Products Convertible Game Table Set, $135.99 (orig. $189.99) SplashEZ Kids Outdoor Splash Pad, $19.96 (orig. $50) Triumph Sports Wood Cornhold Set, $90.46 (orig. $149.99) Spikeball Standard Ball Game, $62 (orig. $69.99) Elite Sportz Ring Toss Outdoor Game, $18.62 (orig. $29.97) Hasbro Gaming Jenga Wood Block Game, $15.69 (orig. $16.99) Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hold Set, $33.28 (orig. $58.99) Uno Classic Game, $6 (orig. $14.99) SplashEZ Kids Outdoor Splash Pad, $20 (Save $30) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $20 Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Set, $25 (Save $10) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $25 Amazon Best Prime Day Summer Must-Have Deals To help you make the most of the season, Prime Day has convenient deals on summer essentials. If your backyard needs a refresh, there are plenty of deals on outdoor decor and patio furniture, like the Patio Sense Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair that’s currently 64 percent off. Customers rave that the “comfortable” chair, which is made of acacia wood and weather-resistant woven cords, “looks expensive.” If you want to take comfortable seating with you to the beach, a soccer game, or the park, consider picking up the GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair that’s lightweight and easy to carry. Best Deal: Patio Sense Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair, $131.33 (orig. $359.99) Noelse Three-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set, $78.99 (orig. $129.99) Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $69.99 (orig. $119.99) Outsunny Wooden Arc Canopy Hammock, $209.99 (orig. $442.99) Best Choice Four-Piece Outdoor Rope Wicker Patio Set, $399.99 (orig. $599.99) GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair, $53.20 (orig. $75) Sport-Brella Versa-Brella SPF 50+ Adjustable Umbrella, $26.09 (orig. $42.50) Everlasting Comfort Sandproof Beach Blanket, $19.19 (orig. $39.95) SweetBin Beach Tent Sun Shelter, $29.99 (orig. $42.99) Igloo Heavy-Duty 25 Qt BMX Ice Chest Cooler, $64.99 (orig. $99.99) Adirondack Folding Wooden Lounger Chair, $56.51 (orig. $79.99) Coleman Chiller Series Insulated Portable Soft Cooler Backpack in Blue, $27.99 (orig. $39.99) Albelt 12-Pack Solar Outdoor Lights, $55.99 (orig. $79.99) Listenman Kite Two-Pack, $14.97 (orig. $29.99) Sunflora Picnic Backpack, $67.99 (orig. $99.99) Patio Sense Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair, $132 (Save $228) Amazon Buy on Amazon $360 $132 GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair, $54.17 (orig. $75) Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $54 Amazon More Prime Day Deals Best Deal: Panel Sound Pickleball Paddles Set, $45.99 (orig. $69.99) Himal Pickleball Sling Bag, $16.88 (orig. $32.99) Embark Dog Breed Identification Health DNA Test Kit, $126.99 (orig. $199) 23andMe Health Ancestry DNA Test Kit, $98.99 (orig. $199) Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $27.74 with Prime (orig. $39.99) Original Peloton Indoor Exercise Bike, $1,145 (orig. $1,445) Johnson & Johnson Compact First Aid Kit, $17.48 (orig. $23.31) Echelon Smart Rowing Machine, $699.99 (orig. $999.99) NordicTrack T Series Treadmills, $599 (orig. $799) Schwinn Upright Bike Series, $309 (orig. $499) Yes4All Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weights Set, $40.79 (orig. $58) Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed, $27.99 (orig. $47.99) Bedsure Large Indoor Cat Cave Bed, $23.99 (orig. $34.99) ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $24.99 (orig. $31.95) Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Concentrate, $20.78 (orig. $25.97) Shop More Amazon Prime Day Sales We Found the Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Rugs to Decorate Your Backyard This Summer Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Packed with Jaw-Dropping Deals for Prime Day — Here Are the 40 Best The 50 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Best Beauty Deals Under $20 at Amazon Prime Day, Including Martha Stewart’s Drugstore Lotion and $4 Mascara The 430 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now Amazon’s Best-Selling Sports Bra with More Than 23,000 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $23 Right Now