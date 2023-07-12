The 200 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on the Last Day of the Sale

One of the biggest sales of the year, Amazon Prime Day, is almost over.

But before Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends tonight at 12 a.m. PT, shoppers can score steep savings — up to 75 percent off — on millions of products in every category, including home, fashion, beauty, toys, tech, kitchen, and more. There are still in-stock deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, Apple AirPods and iPads, Levi’s denim, and KitchenAid stand mixers, for example.

Most of these sales are available to everyone, but only Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) have access to exclusive markdowns, some of which we’ve listed below.

Best Prime Day Deals Overall

Since time’s running out to access these savings, we pulled together the best 200 Prime Day deals that should be on your radar. Some products are marked down to their cheapest price since Black Friday! Our list also includes a handful of items that rarely go on sale, like the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

To make your shopping experience even smoother, we found the 10 best deals overall, which includes the Olaplex No. 3 hair treatment that thousands of Amazon shoppers and celebs like Kim Kardashian swear by. And to capture dust, allergens, wildfire smoke, and pollutants in your home, grab the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier while it’s $68 off.

To make sure you don’t miss a thing, we’ll be updating this page with the best deals throughout the last day of Prime Day. The clock is ticking down on Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, so grab your favorites before the savings disappear tonight.

Best Prime Day Apple Deals

A slew of popular Apple products are on sale for Prime Day, and several are likely to move fast and sell out before the sale wraps up. All AirPods, including the popular Max headphones, are discounted for the big event. If you’re looking to spend less, check out Apple’s second generation AirPods, which are $90 while supplies last.

Apple Watches are another sought-after device that may fly off virtual shelves. The newest Apple Watch Series 8 and the more affordable Apple Watch SE (second generation) both function as smartwatches and fitness trackers — and they both come with impressive savings today.

Several tablets are marked down too, including the latest Apple iPad (10th Generation), which is a sell-out risk. And given their recent popularity, Apple AirTags are another item that could be gone before the day is over. Throw one in your suitcase, attach one to your keys, or slip one into a pet’s collar, and you’ll have a convenient, easy-to-use device that will track your belongings from your phone. You can snag a bulk four-pack of AirTags to score additional savings.

Best Prime Day Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals

If you’re in the market for big-ticket electronics, you can save on smart tablets, gaming systems, smart televisions, wireless headphones, laptops, and Bluetooth speakers. You’ll find deals on LG, Sony Samsung, Dell, and other customer-loved brands.

Consider picking up the Sony Wireless Headphones while they’re $72 off. The highly rated headphones feature a 30-hour battery life and clear sound. And snap up this set of smart light bulbs that are compatible with Alexa to light up your home with just your voice.

GE Lighting Cync Smart LED Light Bulbs, $22.25 with Prime (Save$9)

Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED The Frame Series, $988 (Save $658)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals

Amazon is packed with deals on vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Dyson, and Eufy for Prime Day. Whether you’re looking for a lightweight stick vacuum for daily cleaning or a handheld vacuum to tackle above-floor messes around the house, there are plenty of steep discounts to shop. If you want to cut down on cleaning time, consider picking up the customer-favorite Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum that’s equipped with strong suction to clean hard floors and carpets — with little effort on your end.

For thorough floor cleaning, don’t miss out on the Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum while it’s slashed by 50 percent. More than 17,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, calling out its “powerful suction” and “great” maneuverability” in reviews.

Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, $180 with Prime (Save $50)

Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $100 (Save $100)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Home Deals

The home department is packed with Prime Day deals on carpet cleaners, cooling pillows, soft towels, and more essentials for every room in your home. There are also plenty of deals for outdoor living, like the Walker Outdoor Patio Chairs that are made of acacia wood and feature a chevron design. Shoppers say the “comfortable” chairs are “classy” and sturdy. If you’re looking for indoor furniture, check out the Tribesigns Five-Tier Bookshelf for a rustic way to maximize storage space.

A slew of cleaning devices are marked down, too, like the Hoover SmartWash Automatic Carpet Cleaner. It’s racked up more than 20,400 five-star ratings from shoppers, with one customer raving, “I pay professional cleaners to clean my house [top] to bottom every other week, so I was astounded by how much dirt/grime came out of my carpet.”

Walker 2-Piece Outdoor Patio Chevron Wood Chair Set, $159 (Save $51)

Amazon

Tribesigns 5-Tier Bookshelf, $160 (Save $30)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals

If it’s kitchen essentials you’re after, there are plenty of discounts from Keurig, KitchenAid, Henckels, Le Creuset, Cusinart, and more brands. Some of our favorite deals are on small kitchen appliances, like the Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker that makes it easy to brew hot and iced coffee right at home.

One shopper, who gave it a perfect rating, shared, “I only drink iced coffee in the summer and I love the convenience of making a single cup — in just a couple of minutes — anytime I want one.” As for cookware, don’t miss out on the Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet while it’s marked down to just $20.

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker, $70 (Save $30)

Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (Save $15)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

Almost every Amazon device is on sale during Prime Day — and that even includes new releases, like the already affordable Echo Pop Smart Speaker that’s now on sale for $18. The compact smart speaker is available in four colors, including lavender and teal. This deal and many of the Amazon device deals are exclusively for Prime subscribers.

And if you’re shopping for big-ticket electronics, pick up the Echo Show 15 Full HD Smart Display while it’s $98 off. You can use the multifunctional device to watch TV, create shopping lists, update your calendar, surf the Internet, and more. A customer favorite, it’s racked more than 10,900 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

Echo Show 15 Full HD Smart Display, $182 with Prime (Save $98)

Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $25 with Prime (Save $30)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Under-$30 Deals

If you’re not looking to spend a lot, we pulled together the best under-$30 deals across home, fashion, beauty, kitchen, and more categories. In the beauty section, the Conair Double Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer is on sale for just $20. More than 7,700 customers have given it a five-star rating, saying the “lightweight” tool “reduces frizz” and “quickly dries hair. There’s still time to save on comfortable bedding, too, like the Bedsure Queen All-Season Duvet Insert Comforter that’s marked down to $27.

Conair Double Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer, $20 (Save $15)

Amazon

Bedsure Queen All-Season Duvet Insert Comforter, $27 (Save $15)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

This Prime Day, there are deals galore on clothing, shoes, and accessories from Asics, Calvin Klein, New Balance, and more customer-loved brands. Plus, a bunch of PEOPLE Tested must-haves are on sale, including the Cupshe Women’s Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit. Our team of testers dubbed it the best one-piece swimsuit on Amazon thanks to its “timeless design with a deep V-neckline” and “variety of fun solid colors.”

Another PEOPLE-approved closet essential on sale today? The Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wireless Bra, the best everyday bralette you can buy. After testing it out, our team concluded, “It held up well in the wash and the bra never felt too restricting or like it was digging into our sides or shoulders.”

Cupshe Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $30 (Save $3)

Amazon

Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wireless Bra, $28 (Save $16)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

You have until midnight to score Prime Day savings on makeup, skincare, nail polish, and haircare from Conair, Olaplex, and L'Oréal. In the oral care category, grab the Crest 3D Teeth Whitening Strip Kit while it’s 36 percent off.

And don’t miss out on the rarely on-sale Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil that more than 33,300 shoppers swear by for “soft” and “shiny” hair. Plus, this flat iron with titanium-ceramic plates, which is currently slashed by 52 percent, can both straighten and curl your hair at home.

Crest 3D Teeth Whitening Strip Kit 14-Pack, $29 (Save $16)

Amazon

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, $24 (Save $6)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Outlet Deals

There are always stellar deals happening in Amazon’s outlet, and the savings are even better during Prime Day. Right now, you can score discounts across home, kitchen, fashion, and fitness. There are tons of furniture deals, including the Olee Sleep King Metal Bed Frame that’s $89 and the Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk that’s on sale for just $33.

In the kitchen category, don’t miss out on the OXO Good Grips Ice Cube Tray that comes with a lid, so you can stack other frozen items on top of it. Plus, the shape of the cube makes it easy to remove from the tray.

Olee Sleep King Metal Bed Frame, $89 (Save $42)

Amazon

Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk, $37 (Save $5)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Toy Deals

In the toys and games category, there are a slew of deals on action figures, water toys, classic card games, and outdoor games from Lego, Hasbro, and more popular brands. For outdoor play time this summer, pick up the SplashEZ Kids Outdoor Splash Pad while it's 60 percent off. The splash pad has a matching letter game, so kids ages 12 months and up can play an educational game as they’re cooling off in the fountain sprinklers.

There are tons of Lego sets — for children and adults — on sale, too, including the Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Set and the Lego Icons Succulents Set.

SplashEZ Kids Outdoor Splash Pad, $20 (Save $30)

Amazon

Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Set, $25 (Save $10)

Amazon

Best Prime Day Summer Must-Have Deals

To help you make the most of the season, Prime Day has convenient deals on summer essentials. If your backyard needs a refresh, there are plenty of deals on outdoor decor and patio furniture, like the Patio Sense Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair that’s currently 64 percent off. Customers rave that the “comfortable” chair, which is made of acacia wood and weather-resistant woven cords, “looks expensive.”

If you want to take comfortable seating with you to the beach, a soccer game, or the park, consider picking up the GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair that’s lightweight and easy to carry.

Patio Sense Vega Natural Stain Outdoor Chair, $132 (Save $228)

Amazon

GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair, $54.17 (orig. $75)

Amazon

More Prime Day Deals

