This $250 Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Really Helpful’ for Quick Cleaning Is Just $60 During Amazon Prime Day

The countdown is over! Amazon Prime Day has officially launched — which means there are thousands of deals to sort through. To make things easy, we’ve pulled together all the best sales you should be shopping today, including discounts on Apple AirPods and Le Creuset cookware.

And if you’re just after a powerful vacuum cleaner to make cleaning a whole lot easier, you’re in the right place. Just pick up the Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s a whopping 76 percent off at Amazon, which brings its price down to just $60.

The handy vacuum cleaner has a brushless motor and two suction modes that can reach speeds up to 25,000 pascals. It easily picks up all the dirt, dust, and pet hair hanging around the house and can be used on both carpets and hardwood floors. Thanks to the flexible floor brush, you’ll be able to maneuver the vacuum around obstacles and dive into corners that would otherwise be tricky to reach. Plus, the brush head has a fleet of LED lights, illuminating all the dirt you can’t see.

Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $60 (Save 76%)

Amazon

A 1.3-liter dust container gives you plenty of capacity before having to empty it, and releasing the dirt is easy and quick: Just press a single button to dump it out. The vacuum also has a five-stage HEPA filtration system that captures 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, such as allergens and smoke. This helps you to breathe easier indoors (and gives your hardworking air purifier a little assistance.

The vacuum also converts into a handheld device, allowing you to target different areas around the house; attach the crevice tool to reach in between couch cushions, and use the small brush to clean upholstered items. Plus, once the vacuum cleaner is fully charged, you’ll be able to use it for up to 35 minutes at a time on standard mode and 18 minutes on the highest setting, making it your quick-cleaning go-to.

Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, with users noting that it “works wonderfully” and they’re “surprised at the power.” One reviewer said, “There aren't enough superlatives to give for this vac stick,” while another enthused, “The suction is great and is really helpful in between cleans or small messes.”

A third user explained that their son and daughter-in-law purchased this vacuum for them for Christmas, writing that it’s “so lightweight and easy to handle.” They said that it “works great on carpet and hardwood floors,” and they appreciated that it “lays flat” so that they can vacuum beneath the couch. They also added, “With attachments, I can vacuum my couch cushions, in the corners of the ceilings, ceiling fans, my car, and so much much more.”

Head to Amazon now to buy the Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s 76 percent off for Prime Day — or keep scrolling for more vacuum cleaner deals at Amazon happening right now.

