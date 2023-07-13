Missed Amazon Prime Day? You Can Still Score This ‘Extremely Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum for Just $70

While the Amazon Prime Day 2023 shopping event has come to a close, there are still great deals to take advantage of — even without having a Prime membership. If you are still looking to score major savings on smart household helpers, upgrade your cleaning routine with a cordless vacuum.

Save yourself from hauling around a traditional heavy upright vacuum from room to room in your home by snapping up the Syvio Cordless Vacuum while it’s 46 percent off.

Whether you’re combating high-traffic areas in your home or enjoy maintaining spotless floors, this stick vacuum will make the job easier. It’s lighter and smaller than a standard vacuum, as it weighs a little more than 7 pounds, and it can instantly pick up dirt, debris, crumbs, and hair with ease since it has 18,000 pascals of suction power. The motorized brush head can swivel 150 degrees sideways and 90 degrees up and down, allowing for effortless maneuverability around furniture and corners.

A bonus: The vacuum can be converted into a handheld device, so reaching into hard-to-reach crevices, nooks and crannies, and high-up spots to get cobwebs is a breeze. and more. Unwanted dirt won’t get left behind either, thanks to its LED lights that help you see the space you’re cleaning, and it can run for up to 30 minutes on a single charge in standard mode.

Syvio Cordless Vacuum, $70 (Save $50)

Amazon

The stick vacuum cleaner is also equipped with a HEPA filter that traps dust and allergens as you clean, so it captures capturing any pesky little particles. It also comes with a crevice tool and a dust brush to target tough spots like curtains and upholstery.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with some calling it the “perfect little vacuum,” and writing that it has “amazing suction” in their reviews. One shopper shared that the vacuum is “extremely powerful,” and called it “the best” vacuum they have ever owned. They added, “[The] battery lasts long enough to vacuum my whole house with power to spare… It does a great job of getting the hair off everything, and vacuuming floors takes no time — one sweep is all it takes.”

An additional reviewer who uses the cordless vacuum daily wrote: “If you have hardwood floors, tile, laminate get it. It will save you so much time; a quick pass will pick up everything!” A final shopper explained that they “love this vacuum,” since they have two cats they’re often cleaning up after. “This vacuum has no problem getting up all the hair, dirt, and litter [my cats] track around the house,” they shared.

There’s no telling how long this post-Prime Day deal will last, so if you miss the deal, check out these more popular stick vacuums that are on sale now, too.

Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $130 (Save $300)

Amazon

Girnoor Corded Stick Vacuum, $70 (Save $59)

Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save $350)

Amazon

Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $60 (Save $190)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

