This Customer-Favorite Roomba Robot Vacuum Is 45% Off During Amazon Prime Day

Plus, save up to $400 on other Roomba vacuums

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
Published on July 11, 2023 05:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Deal Roundup: Roombas Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived! 

During Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year, shoppers can score steep savings across every category. And if it’s an efficient cleaning gadget you’re after this Prime Day, this iRobot Roomba robot vacuum sale should be on your radar. 

Amazon slashed the price of the customer-favorite iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum by 45 percent for Prime members. Typically, the Roomba costs $300, but the discount brings it down to $165 — a steal for a highly rated robot vacuum from a popular brand. While you have until the end of Prime Day (Wednesday, July 12 at midnight PT) to shop the deal, there’s no guarantee that this hot-ticket product will stay in stock until then. 

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $165 (Save $135)

Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

The Roomba is designed to keep floors spotless with hardly any effort on your part, so it ultimately saves you time and energy. It’s equipped with iRobot’s signature three-stage cleaning system as well as powerful suction to clean dirt, crumbs, pet hair, dust, and other debris. When moving between hard floors and carpets, it adjusts its head to seamlessly move between surfaces. And when it detects a high-traffic area with embedded dirt, it automatically increases its suction to tackle tough messes. 

On a full charge, the cleaning device runs around the home for up to 90 minutes. It has adaptive navigation, which means it avoids furniture, walls, and other obstacles. It also has cliff detection that prevents it from falling off ledges and stairs. 

With a slim profile, the vacuum can get to the dusty areas that are difficult to reach with a stick or upright vacuum — meaning you won’t have to move around heavy furniture like bed frames, couches, and coffee tables to keep every area of your floors clean.  

Other convenient features? When its battery gets low, the robot will automatically return to its dock to recharge. You can also schedule daily cleaning sessions using the iRobot Home app on your smartphone. The app has other helpful options, including suggesting extra cleanings if the pollen count is high. You also have the option to go hands-free and control the vacuum with your voice using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

One of the most popular Roombas on Amazon, it’s racked up more than 18,100 five-star ratings from customers. One shopper shared, “It cleans very well; I was surprised at the amount of dirt it picked up.” And another enthused, “I'm super impressed with this robot's ability to maneuver everywhere like under the couch and pick up pet hair,” and called it a “time-saver.”

Shoppers also appreciate that the vacuum itself is a breeze to maintain, with one writing, “[It’s] very easy to clean all the brushes and dump out the dust reservoir.” They added, “I shed a lot of hair and it gets caught in the main brush but when it comes down to cleaning it, the mechanism pops out easily and I can remove all the caught hair.”

If you’re ready to easily maintain clean floors at home, head to Amazon to pick up the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum while it’s $135 off during Prime Day. If you’re not a Prime member, you can still get in on this deal by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $500 (Save $399)

Amazon PD iRobot Roomba j6+

Amazon

Amazon has a handful of deals on more iRobot Roomba robot vacuums. If you’re looking for even more handy features, consider picking up the iRobot Roomba j6+ Robot Vacuum that’s been slashed by $399. When its dustbin is full, it’ll return to its base and empty its contents. And since the bagless base holds up to 60 days of debris, you won’t have to touch it for weeks. Plus,  a standout feature for pet owners is that in addition to walls, furniture, and other obstacles, the vacuum avoids pet waste.  

Keep scrolling for more Roomba deals for subscribers happening this Amazon Prime Day. Prices go up when the sale ends on July 12 at midnight, so don’t miss out on these impressive discounts. 

iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $600 (Save $400)

iRobot Roomba s9+ 9550 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum, $200 (orig. $400)

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO

Amazon

Robot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $350 (Save $250)

Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO (4552) Self Emptying Robot

Amazon

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop, $299.99 (Save $200)

iRobot Braava jet m6

Amazon

