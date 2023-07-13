Shopping Prime Day Prime Day-Level Deals Are Still Happening in Amazon’s Outlet — and All of These Finds Are Under $10 Score super discounts on Hanes T-shirts, cooling towels, home decor, and more By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Calling all bargain hunters! While Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, there are still sales happening sitewide — even if you don't have a Prime membership. Even savvy shoppers may not be aware of one of the site's best-kept secrets: The Amazon Outlet Store. It's brimming with thousands of deals, including a huge selection of super discounts in its under-$10 section. Here, you'll find overstocked kitchen supplies, decor, beauty products, fashion items, and much more that's marked down by up to 56 percent. To help you navigate the outlet, we pulled together a list of the best deals available right after Prime Day. Today, there are cheap deals on summer-perfect finds, including sweat-wicking T-shirts, door wreaths, cooling towels, and more — and each item won’t set you back more than $10. Amazon Outlet Deals Under $10 After Prime Day Alfamo Medium Cooling Towel in Blue Green, $4.19 (orig. $5.99) Xi-Home Silicone Spatulas, Set of 4, $4.89 (orig. $6.99) Lane Linen Kitchen Towels in Aqua, Pack of 6, $9.59 (orig. $19.99) AiRunTech Waterproof Cellphone Case, $5.01 (orig. $6.26) Egyphy Chenille Bath Mat in Coffee, $6.29 (orig. $8.99) Bibelot 18-Inch Green Leaves Eucalyptus Wreath, $9.79 (orig. 13.99) Tiawudi Non-Stick 6-Cavity Donut Baking Pans, $7.34 (orig. $10.49) Mammygol 10-Inch LED Decorative Lantern in Bronze, $9.59 (orig. $13.99) Magicsky Hair Claw Clips, $6.99 (orig. $15.99) Bagenius Clear Crossbody Bag, $8.39 (orig. 11.99) Hanes Perfect-T Short in White, $7.63 (orig. $14) Ndeno Bedside Caddy Storage Bag, $8.39 (orig. $11.99) Missed Amazon Prime Day? You Can Still Score This ‘Extremely Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum for Just $70 Alfamo Medium Cooling Towel, $4 Amazon Buy on Amazon $6 $4 Beat the heat with this cooling towel. Made with a special cooling fabric, it absorbs and wicks moisture away from the body. Wear it as a headscarf, hang it around your neck, or use it to wipe sweat off your hands or brow. Users dampen the towels with water to keep them cool for long periods of time. More than 4,000 Amazon customers have given the towel a five-star rating. One adventurous reviewer, who spent a week in the desert with it, called it a “lifesaver.” They added: “They get icy cold really fast even when soaked with warm water in a low humidity environment.” Lane Linen Kitchen Towels in Aqua, $10 Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $10 The quiet workhorses of any kitchen are dish towels, and if yours have seen better days, consider snapping up this set of six while it’s half-off. Made from 100 percent cotton, they are gentle, ideal for drying delicate dishes (and skin) after a quick wash. The towels are "very absorbent," so there's no need to worry about them dripping everywhere after cleaning up from dinner. Bagenius Clear Crossbody Bag, $8 Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $8 If you're attending a music festival or baseball game this summer, check what you can bring first. In stadiums, clear totes like this one are usually the only allowed bags. This transparent bag has plenty of space for your phone, wallet, and keys, and best of all, it won't weigh you down. Reviewers have described it as “spacious” and “sturdy.” Plus, the straps are removable and adjustable. “This bag is exactly what I needed for venues with a clear bag policy,” one shopper, who gave it a five-star rating, shared, adding that it could accommodate their water bottle and a concert tee. Hanes Perfect-T V-Neck T-Shirt, $8 Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $8 Everyone could use another timeless white tee. Hanes’ short-sleeve T-shirts are made with 100 percent cotton sourced from American farms for a lightweight and breathable feel. The fabric is opaque, and the shirt has no tags for a smooth finish. It's easy to wear with jeans, shorts, maxi skirts, linen pants — pretty much anything you have in your closet — and provides just the right amount of coverage without being too much for warm weather. Egyphy Chenille Bath Mat, $6 Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 $6 Yes, you can elevate your bathroom’s overall vibe for just $6. This mat is crafted of soft and dense chenille that absorbs water as it cushions and supports your feet with its plush shag design. And because it has a PVC backing underneath, your rug will stay put, minimizing the risk of slips and falls. Hundreds of shoppers praise the bath mat, stating it’s “soft and thick” and “great quality.” Bibelot 18-Inch Eucalyptus Wreath, $10 Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $10 You may have taken down your holiday wreath months ago, but that doesn’t mean your door has to stay bare. This 18-inch wreath has faux eucalyptus leaves that awaken a front doorstep in the summer. The wreath’s attractive foliage is incredibly natural-looking, according to Amazon shoppers, and they also like how customizable it is, with many adding lights, bows, and touches of real eucalyptus to the wreath. Tiawudi Non-Stick Donut Baking Pans, $7 Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $7 It takes less than 30 minutes to bake up a batch of light, delicate cake doughnuts with this nonstick pan — no rolling, cutting or deep-frying necessary. Simply pour your batter into the six wells and pop the pan into the oven. One reviewer, who gave the baking pan a five-star rating, enthused, "I couldn't ask for better donut pans!" The 7 Best Muffin Pans of 2023, Tested and Reviewed From waterproof cell phone cases to colorful hair clips, there are so many discounted gems in the Amazon Outlet's under-$10 section post-Prime Day — keep scrolling to view the rest of our picks. AiRunTech Waterproof Cellphone Case, $5 Amazon Buy on Amazon $6 $5 Xi-Home Silicone Spatulas, $5 Amazon Buy on Amazon $6 $5 Ndeno Bedside Caddy Storage Bag, $8 Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $8 Magicsky Hair Claw Clips, $7 Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $7 Mammygol 10-Inch LED Decorative Lantern, $10 Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $10 