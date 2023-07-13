Prime Day-Level Deals Are Still Happening in Amazon’s Outlet — and All of These Finds Are Under $10

Calling all bargain hunters! While Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, there are still sales happening sitewide — even if you don’t have a Prime membership.

Even savvy shoppers may not be aware of one of the site’s best-kept secrets: The Amazon Outlet Store. It’s brimming with thousands of deals, including a huge selection of super discounts in its under-$10 section. Here, you'll find overstocked kitchen supplies, decor, beauty products, fashion items, and much more that’s marked down by up to 56 percent.

To help you navigate the outlet, we pulled together a list of the best deals available right after Prime Day. Today, there are cheap deals on summer-perfect finds, including sweat-wicking T-shirts, door wreaths, cooling towels, and more — and each item won’t set you back more than $10.

Amazon Outlet Deals Under $10 After Prime Day

Alfamo Medium Cooling Towel, $4

Amazon

Beat the heat with this cooling towel. Made with a special cooling fabric, it absorbs and wicks moisture away from the body. Wear it as a headscarf, hang it around your neck, or use it to wipe sweat off your hands or brow. Users dampen the towels with water to keep them cool for long periods of time.

More than 4,000 Amazon customers have given the towel a five-star rating. One adventurous reviewer, who spent a week in the desert with it, called it a “lifesaver.” They added: “They get icy cold really fast even when soaked with warm water in a low humidity environment.”

Lane Linen Kitchen Towels in Aqua, $10

Amazon

The quiet workhorses of any kitchen are dish towels, and if yours have seen better days, consider snapping up this set of six while it’s half-off. Made from 100 percent cotton, they are gentle, ideal for drying delicate dishes (and skin) after a quick wash. The towels are "very absorbent," so there's no need to worry about them dripping everywhere after cleaning up from dinner.

Bagenius Clear Crossbody Bag, $8

Amazon

If you're attending a music festival or baseball game this summer, check what you can bring first. In stadiums, clear totes like this one are usually the only allowed bags. This transparent bag has plenty of space for your phone, wallet, and keys, and best of all, it won't weigh you down.

Reviewers have described it as “spacious” and “sturdy.” Plus, the straps are removable and adjustable. “This bag is exactly what I needed for venues with a clear bag policy,” one shopper, who gave it a five-star rating, shared, adding that it could accommodate their water bottle and a concert tee.

Hanes Perfect-T V-Neck T-Shirt, $8

Amazon

Everyone could use another timeless white tee. Hanes’ short-sleeve T-shirts are made with 100 percent cotton sourced from American farms for a lightweight and breathable feel. The fabric is opaque, and the shirt has no tags for a smooth finish. It's easy to wear with jeans, shorts, maxi skirts, linen pants — pretty much anything you have in your closet — and provides just the right amount of coverage without being too much for warm weather.

Egyphy Chenille Bath Mat, $6

Amazon

Yes, you can elevate your bathroom’s overall vibe for just $6. This mat is crafted of soft and dense chenille that absorbs water as it cushions and supports your feet with its plush shag design. And because it has a PVC backing underneath, your rug will stay put, minimizing the risk of slips and falls. Hundreds of shoppers praise the bath mat, stating it’s “soft and thick” and “great quality.”

Bibelot 18-Inch Eucalyptus Wreath, $10

Amazon

You may have taken down your holiday wreath months ago, but that doesn’t mean your door has to stay bare. This 18-inch wreath has faux eucalyptus leaves that awaken a front doorstep in the summer. The wreath’s attractive foliage is incredibly natural-looking, according to Amazon shoppers, and they also like how customizable it is, with many adding lights, bows, and touches of real eucalyptus to the wreath.

Tiawudi Non-Stick Donut Baking Pans, $7

Amazon

It takes less than 30 minutes to bake up a batch of light, delicate cake doughnuts with this nonstick pan — no rolling, cutting or deep-frying necessary. Simply pour your batter into the six wells and pop the pan into the oven. One reviewer, who gave the baking pan a five-star rating, enthused, “I couldn't ask for better donut pans!”

From waterproof cell phone cases to colorful hair clips, there are so many discounted gems in the Amazon Outlet’s under-$10 section post-Prime Day — keep scrolling to view the rest of our picks.

AiRunTech Waterproof Cellphone Case, $5

Amazon

Xi-Home Silicone Spatulas, $5

Amazon

Ndeno Bedside Caddy Storage Bag, $8

Amazon

Magicsky Hair Claw Clips, $7

Amazon

Mammygol 10-Inch LED Decorative Lantern, $10

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

