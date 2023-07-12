The 15 Best Deals on Outdoor Lights at Amazon Prime Day, Including the Best Solar Lights We Tested

Summer is the best time to take advantage of your outdoor space. And barbeques, dinner parties, and back patio get-togethers are all made better with the right lighting — which is why we’re taking advantage of the Amazon Prime Day deals on outdoor string lights, lamps, and lanterns.



Right now, some of our favorite outdoor lights are up to 40 percent off during Amazon Prime Day. But the best deals won’t last long: Prime Day ends on July 12.



Among the limited-time deals we spotted are the adjustable spot lights that PEOPLE Tested team named the best outdoor solar lights. The lights automatically turn on at night and off during the day, and were impressively easy for us to set up.



In addition to solar-powered path lights, we also found great markdowns on lanterns and string lights. To help you find the products worth your time, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals on outdoor lights during Amazon Prime Day, which runs through July 12.



Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Solar-Powered Lighting

There are many reasons to love solar-powered outdoor lights, like the fact that they’re more eco-friendly and they won’t run up your electricity bill. The PEOPLE Tested lab put the Urpower Outdoor Solar Lights to the test and found them to be the best in their category, fully charging with as little as four hours of daylight. The lights come in a two-pack and each is made up of three parts that were easy for us to put together and stake in the ground. The outdoor spotlights are great for illuminating pathways, and they’re currently on sale for $25.

If you’re looking for something to light up a covered patio or backyard space, then the Brightech Ambience Pro solar-powered string lights are a great pick (especially while they’re just $35). The bulbs are made from shatterproof glass, and the lights are rated to withstand heavy wind, rain, and snow. One customer said they leave these lights up through “super hot summers” and “cold winters,” continuing, “They literally work year-round. I'm honestly surprised they have lasted this long with our extreme seasons.”



Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on String Lights

String lights are an easy way to make any space feel cozy, romantic, or more lively. Some of the best-sellers on Amazon are currently on sale, including the Addlon Outdoor string lights, which have earned over 4,000 five-star ratings. With length options that range from 25 feet to 200 feet, these shatter-proof lights are a versatile choice that one customer said they “recommend” for anyone “looking for a warmly colored indoor or outdoor environment.”



Courtesy of Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Lantern Lights

If you’re looking for an outdoor lighting option that won’t require you to pull out a ladder to hang, then LED lanterns are a convenient (and stylish) choice. These bronze solar-powered lanterns can be hung off a post to light up a path or placed on a table as a decorative, warm centerpiece. Plus, they come with two lanterns and are 40 percent off right now. One happy customer wrote that after buying two of the “elegant looking” lamps, they then purchased “two more, then two more, for a total of eight.”

We also love these hanging lanterns, which come with a 34-inch shepard hook that is easy to stake into the ground to light up a driveway, front walk, or garden. The Maggift lanterns come two to an order and have earned over 5,200 five-star ratings, and are currently $17 off. One of the many happy customers called the lanterns “brighter than expected!”

Amazon Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 12, so hurry to grab discounted outdoor lights before the amazing deals are over.



Sanjicha Extra-Long Solar String Lights

Amazon

Tonulax Solar Garden Lights

Amazon

Mlambert RBG Patio Lights

Amazon

Pearlstar Outdoor Rattan Lantern

Amazon

Jsot Outdoor Solar Lanterns

Amazon

Brightown Globe Patio Lights

Amazon

Maxvolador Outdoor Wall Sconce