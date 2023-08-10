Amazon Is Having a Fall Prime Day in October— What We Know, Plus Deals You Can Score Now for Up to 78% Off

Prices start at $10 on the best Amazon deals to shop now

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on August 10, 2023

Amazon PD 2 Announcement tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Attention, Amazon Prime members! Amazon just announced a major sales event coming this October: Prime Big Deal Days

While no official dates have been announced, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get access to impressive deals in every department. And you don’t have to wait until October to score savings: Tons of gems are on sale right now, including Apple AirPods Pro, Roomba robot vacuums, and Ninja blenders, which are up to 78 percent off. 

Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum, $100 (Save 78%)

Amazon INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

The steepest discount we found is on this cordless vacuum cleaner, which is up to 78 percent off. It would make a great addition to any utility closet since it can be used to clean all floor types — including short-pile carpet, hardwood, and tile. What’s more, it has two powerful suction modes that help tackle stubborn messes, and can even be converted into a handheld device for harder-to-reach areas like in between couch cushions, windowsills, and crevices on stairs. The $350 discount is just a bonus.

Apple AirTags 4-Pack, $89 (Save 10%)

New Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Amazon

And don’t miss the deals on top-selling Apple products right now. The second-generation AirPods Pro with more than 32,000 perfect ratings are 20 percent off, and this handy four-pack of Apple AirTags are down to $22 apiece. Their compact and lightweight design can easily be thrown into luggage or handbags, or worn on keychains or pet collars to help locate precious things while they’re on the go. One reviewer called them the “ultimate solution for keeping track of your valuables and personal items.”

While Prime members may have to wait until October to celebrate Prime Big Deal Days, there are plenty of must-have markdowns you can peruse at Amazon right now. 

Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $200 (Save 20%)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $50 (Save 26%)

Amazon Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $10 (Save 26%)

Amazon Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Lengthening, Defining, Curling, Multiplying, Buildable Formula

Amazon

Warner’s Cloud 9 Wireless Bra, $20–$21 (Save Up to 55%) 

Amazon Warner's Women's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra 1269

Amazon

Cgk Unlimited Queen Cooling Sheets Set, $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon CGK Unlimited Store Queen Size Sheet Set

Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $210 (Save 42%)

Amazon iRobot Roomba i4 EVO (4150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Ninja BL610 Professional Blender, $75 (Save 25%)

Ninja BL610 Professional 72 Oz Countertop Blender

Amazon

ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $19 with Coupon

Amazon Prime Day ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $40 (Save 43%)

Amazon Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, $48–$65 (Save Up to 36%)

Amazon adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (Save 42%)

Amazon Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

Amazon

