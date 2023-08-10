Lifestyle Amazon Is Having a Fall Prime Day in October— What We Know, Plus Deals You Can Score Now for Up to 78% Off Prices start at $10 on the best Amazon deals to shop now By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 05:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Attention, Amazon Prime members! Amazon just announced a major sales event coming this October: Prime Big Deal Days. While no official dates have been announced, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get access to impressive deals in every department. And you don’t have to wait until October to score savings: Tons of gems are on sale right now, including Apple AirPods Pro, Roomba robot vacuums, and Ninja blenders, which are up to 78 percent off. Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now Best-Seller: Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) Reader-Loved: Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $49.99 (orig. $67.99) Under $15: Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $9.62 (orig. $12.99) 78% Off: Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.79 (orig. $449.99) Warner’s Cloud 9 Wireless Bra, $19.80–$20.99 (orig. $44) Cgk Unlimited Queen Cooling Sheets Set, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $209.99 (orig. $364.99) Ninja BL610 Professional Blender, $75.30 (orig. $99.99) Apple AirTags 4-Pack, $88.99 (orig. $99) ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $19.26 with coupon (orig. $39.99) The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10 Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum, $100 (Save 78%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $450 $100 The steepest discount we found is on this cordless vacuum cleaner, which is up to 78 percent off. It would make a great addition to any utility closet since it can be used to clean all floor types — including short-pile carpet, hardwood, and tile. What’s more, it has two powerful suction modes that help tackle stubborn messes, and can even be converted into a handheld device for harder-to-reach areas like in between couch cushions, windowsills, and crevices on stairs. The $350 discount is just a bonus. Apple AirTags 4-Pack, $89 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $99 $89 And don’t miss the deals on top-selling Apple products right now. The second-generation AirPods Pro with more than 32,000 perfect ratings are 20 percent off, and this handy four-pack of Apple AirTags are down to $22 apiece. Their compact and lightweight design can easily be thrown into luggage or handbags, or worn on keychains or pet collars to help locate precious things while they’re on the go. One reviewer called them the “ultimate solution for keeping track of your valuables and personal items.” The 14 Best Wireless Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed While Prime members may have to wait until October to celebrate Prime Big Deal Days, there are plenty of must-have markdowns you can peruse at Amazon right now. Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation), $200 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $249 $200 Sweepulire Electric Spin Scrubber, $50 (Save 26%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $68 $50 Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $10 (Save 26%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $10 Warner’s Cloud 9 Wireless Bra, $20–$21 (Save Up to 55%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $20 Cgk Unlimited Queen Cooling Sheets Set, $30 (Save 25%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 iRobot Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $210 (Save 42%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $365 $210 Ninja BL610 Professional Blender, $75 (Save 25%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $75 ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $19 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $19 Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $40 (Save 43%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $40 Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes, $48–$65 (Save Up to 36%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $47 Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (Save 42%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $20 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Comfortable’ Bra That ‘Looks Great Under a T-Shirt,’ and It’s 58% Off Kate Middleton’s Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates This Popular Purse Organizer Is 'the Best Organizing Hack,' and It's on Sale for Just $8