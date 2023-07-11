Shopping Prime Day The 50 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members All shoppers can celebrate Prime Day, but only Prime members have access to these exclusive savings By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 11, 2023 04:27AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Amazon Prime Day is now! And while all shoppers are able to get in on the discounted fun, only Prime members can score exclusive sales and additional savings on a slew of popular products. Amazon’s hidden Just for Prime hub and its Prime Day sale section contain impressive savings today. Prime members can save up to 75 percent on Dash kitchen gadgets, Ray-Ban sunglasses, Amazon Fire devices, and more. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to score these super savings during Prime Day (along with fast and free shipping, Prime Video access, and plenty of other perks). Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9 Best Prime Member-Only Amazon Prime Day Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $270 $194 Goodies from Yankee Candle, Cosori, and Bedsure are all marked down even further for Prime members. This plush six-piece towel set, which is up to 63 percent off, has more than 14,800 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. One five-star reviewer raved that the “softness, color, size, and feel of these towels is absolutely awesome.” This best-selling Samsonite suitcase is also marked down. The durable and scratch-resistant exterior securely protects what’s inside the case, while the push-button handle and 360-degree spinner wheels help you easily move it through airports, plane cabins, and busy streets. In a review, one shopper wrote, “It looks very expensive. I was going to get a Tumi, but no need due to the durability and cost of this one. It's a must-have.” Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods (Second Generation), $89.99 (orig. $129) Reader-Loved: Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) 63% Off: Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set, $22.49 (orig. $59.99) Yankee Candle Sage Citrus Scented Candle, $13.63 (orig. $30.99) Cosori Air Fryer Pro, $75.93 (orig. $99.99) Jbho Hand-Blown Wine Glasses $28.07 (orig. $39.95) Bedsure Orthopedic Pet Bed, $39.19 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Dreo Nomad Digital Tower Fan, $59.49 (orig. $69.99) Dimj Packing Cubes Eight-Pack, $18.69 (orig. $21.99) Beives Pickleball Paddles and Pickleballs Set, $68.99 (orig. $104.99) Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $24 (Save $16) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $32 Bedsure Orthopedic Pet Bed, $39 (Save $26) Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $36 Best Prime Member-Only Amazon Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $30 Prime members can score impressive savings in the tech department. Many Amazon devices, including this Fire smart TV, a fifth-generation Echo Dot, and the latest Fire HD Tablet, are up to 50 percent off. Subscribers can also save on popular home electronics, like this sunrise alarm clock for calming wakeup calls and this best-selling mini projector to give movie night a major upgrade. Echo Dot (Fifth Generation), $29.99 (orig. $59.99) Fire TV Stick 4K, $22.99 (orig. $49.99) Anker 621 Portable Wireless Charger, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) AuKing Mini Projector, $89.99 (orig. $99.99) Jall Sunrise Alarm Clock, $33.98 (orig. $59.99) TriPole Mini Handheld Fan, $11.99 (orig. $19.99) Fire HD Tablet, $54.99 (orig. $99.99) Rayonner Electric Rechargeable Lighter, $8.38 (orig. $15.99) Anker USB Power Strip, $14.99 (orig. $25.99) Fire TV 4-Series 43-Inch 4K Smart TV, $229.99 (orig. $369.99) The 14 Best Wireless Headphones of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Prime Member-Only Amazon Prime Day Home Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $36 Satin pillowcases, fancy Chesterfield sofas, and all sorts of home goods are on super sale for Prime members. On the hunt for cleaning gadgets? Snap up this top-selling handheld vacuum to clean car interiors, couch cushions, and staircases in a jiff, or try this highly rated electric spin scrubber to expend less elbow grease when tackling messes. The scrubber comes with four interchangeable brush heads designed for different surfaces: one dome brush, one pointed brush, and two sizes of flat brushes. One reviewer used the scrubber on their bathtub and raved that it “removed soap scum with minimal effort,” then added that their tub “shines like new.” Levoit HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $84.95 (orig. $99.99) VacLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $35.99 (orig. $49.99) Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Set, $6.99 (orig. $11.69) Mzoimzo Cooling Bed Pillows Set, $29.54 (orig. $45.99) Inhand Knitted Throw Blanket, $16.99 (orig. $24.99) Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $44.99 (orig. $76.99) Brightown Outdoor String Lights (25 Feet), $13.28 (orig. $19.99) Jacquotha Checkerboard Hand Towels Four-Pack, $18.39 (orig. $22.99) Kitsure Shower Caddies Set, $14.99 (orig. $39.99) Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield Sofa, $1,143.49 (orig. $1,300.94) Best Prime Member-Only Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $30 In the kitchen department, Prime subscribers can save on handy gadgets, functional cookware, and a variety of tools. Bolster your breakfasts with deals on Dash products, like the popular rapid egg cooker and this mini waffle maker. You can also save on a stovetop coffee maker and an electric kettle — what’s breakfast without a steaming hot cup of caffeine, anyway? Home chefs will also love this cushioned anti-fatigue mat that helps them comfortably stand in front of a prep area or sink, along with this cast iron enamel Dutch oven that’s so pretty, it can function as stovetop decor when it’s not in use. Amazon Basics Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven, $30.41 (orig. $49.18) Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $16.14 (orig. $19.99) Brita Water Filter Pitcher Bundle, $31.59 (orig. $38.98) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $15.99 (orig. $35.99) Toshiba Countertop Microwave Oven, $94.99 (orig. $114.99) Primula Classic Stovetop Coffee Maker, $11.70 (orig. $31.94) Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker, $28.49 (orig. $39.99) Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set, $22.09 (orig. $24.99) Amazon Basics Electric Kettle, $19.36 (orig. $25.66) Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan, $17.99 (orig. $29.99) The 8 Best Ice Cream Makers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Prime Member-Only Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $22 Don’t miss the Prime Day deals on trendy clothes and useful accessories in Amazon’s Just for Prime section. For a sweet summer style, grab this V-neck blouse that tons of reviewers call “cute” and “breezy,” or this pair of adorable drawstring shorts that are so comfortable, one shopper compared them to wearing “pajama shorts.” If you have beach days on the horizon, add this swimsuit cover-up and this mesh beach bag to your cart while they’re each under $20. There’s also a 52 percent discount on these cushiony cloud slide sandals that are “perfect for indoor or outdoor use,” according to one reviewer. Their lightweight, flexible material adapts to the shape of your foot over time, giving you a custom fit with a just-right level of support. Francora Leather Tennis Shoes, $22.49 (orig. $49.99) SimpleFun Floral V-Neck Blouse, $18.97 (orig. $32.99) Adisputent Swimsuit Cover-Up, $19.79 (orig. $25.99) Welltree Cloud Slide Sandals, $19.19 (orig. $39.99) Etronik Gym Duffle Bag, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Yocur Casual Drawstring Shorts, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses in Gold Brown, $69 (orig. $160) Cluci Belt Bag, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) Hoxis Mesh Beach Bag, $13.52 (orig. $16.90) LouKeith Halter-Neck Tank Top, $17.99 (orig. $19.99) Plenty of other hidden treasures from Amazon’s Prime Day sale and Just for Prime hub come with Prime member-only savings. Check out other deals below before Prime Day ends on July 12. 