The 50 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members

All shoppers can celebrate Prime Day, but only Prime members have access to these exclusive savings

By
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Updated on July 11, 2023 04:27AM EDT

Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Amazon Prime Day is now! And while all shoppers are able to get in on the discounted fun, only Prime members can score exclusive sales and additional savings on a slew of popular products. 

Amazon’s hidden Just for Prime hub and its Prime Day sale section contain impressive savings today. Prime members can save up to 75 percent on Dash kitchen gadgets, Ray-Ban sunglasses, Amazon Fire devices, and more. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to score these super savings during Prime Day (along with fast and free shipping, Prime Video access, and plenty of other perks).

Best Prime Member-Only Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels

Amazon

Goodies from Yankee Candle, Cosori, and Bedsure are all marked down even further for Prime members. This plush six-piece towel set, which is up to 63 percent off, has more than 14,800 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. One five-star reviewer raved that the “softness, color, size, and feel of these towels is absolutely awesome.”

This best-selling Samsonite suitcase is also marked down. The durable and scratch-resistant exterior securely protects what’s inside the case, while the push-button handle and 360-degree spinner wheels help you easily move it through airports, plane cabins, and busy streets. In a review, one shopper wrote, “It looks very expensive. I was going to get a Tumi, but no need due to the durability and cost of this one. It's a must-have.”

Jisulife Portable Neck Fan, $24 (Save $16)

Amazon Prime Day JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan

Amazon

Bedsure Orthopedic Pet Bed, $39 (Save $26)

Amazon Prime Day Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed

Amazon

Best Prime Member-Only Amazon Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals 

echo-dot-5th-gen-with-clock

Amazon

Prime members can score impressive savings in the tech department. Many Amazon devices, including this Fire smart TV, a fifth-generation Echo Dot, and the latest Fire HD Tablet, are up to 50 percent off. Subscribers can also save on popular home electronics, like this sunrise alarm clock for calming wakeup calls and this best-selling mini projector to give movie night a major upgrade. 

Best Prime Member-Only Amazon Prime Day Home Deals 

Amazon Prime Day VacLife Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Satin pillowcases, fancy Chesterfield sofas, and all sorts of home goods are on super sale for Prime members. 

On the hunt for cleaning gadgets? Snap up this top-selling handheld vacuum to clean car interiors, couch cushions, and staircases in a jiff, or try this highly rated electric spin scrubber to expend less elbow grease when tackling messes. The scrubber comes with four interchangeable brush heads designed for different surfaces: one dome brush, one pointed brush, and two sizes of flat brushes. One reviewer used the scrubber on their bathtub and raved that it “removed soap scum with minimal effort,” then added that their tub “shines like new.”

Best Prime Member-Only Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals 

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven

Amazon

In the kitchen department, Prime subscribers can save on handy gadgets, functional cookware, and a variety of tools. Bolster your breakfasts with deals on Dash products, like the popular rapid egg cooker and this mini waffle maker. You can also save on a stovetop coffee maker and an electric kettle — what’s breakfast without a steaming hot cup of caffeine, anyway?

Home chefs will also love this cushioned anti-fatigue mat that helps them comfortably stand in front of a prep area or sink, along with this cast iron enamel Dutch oven that’s so pretty, it can function as stovetop decor when it’s not in use. 

Best Prime Member-Only Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals 

Amazon Prime Day FRACORA PU Leather Tennis Shoes

Amazon

Don’t miss the Prime Day deals on trendy clothes and useful accessories in Amazon’s Just for Prime section. For a sweet summer style, grab this V-neck blouse that tons of reviewers call “cute” and “breezy,” or this pair of adorable drawstring shorts that are so comfortable, one shopper compared them to wearing “pajama shorts.”

If you have beach days on the horizon, add this swimsuit cover-up and this mesh beach bag to your cart while they’re each under $20. There’s also a 52 percent discount on these cushiony cloud slide sandals that are “perfect for indoor or outdoor use,” according to one reviewer. Their lightweight, flexible material adapts to the shape of your foot over time, giving you a custom fit with a just-right level of support.

Plenty of other hidden treasures from Amazon’s Prime Day sale and Just for Prime hub come with Prime member-only savings. Check out other deals below before Prime Day ends on July 12. 

Fire TV 4-Series 4-Inch 4K Smart TV, $230 (Save $140)

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series

Amazon

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented Candle, $14 (Save $15)

Amazon Prime Day Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented

Amazon

Cluci Belt Bag, $22 (Save 12%)

Amazon Prime Day CLUCI Belt Bag

Amazon

Dash Multi Mini Waffle Maker, $28 (Save $12)

Amazon Prime Day DASH Multi Mini Waffle Maker

Amazon

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber, $45 (Save $32)

Amazon Prime Day LABIGO Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Set, $7 (Save $5)

Amazon Prime Day Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

Amazon

Welltree Cloud Slide Sandals, $19 (Save $21)

Amazon welltree Slides for Women Men Pillow Slippers

Amazon

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $16 (Save $4)

Amazon Prime Day DASH Rapid Egg Cooker

Amazon

Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses in Gold Brown, $84 (Save $76)

Amazon Prime Day Ray-Ban Rb3449 Aviator Sunglasses

Amazon

Dreo Nomad Digital Tower Fan, $59 (Save $11)

Amazon Prime Day Dreo Nomad One Tower Fans

Amazon

Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals

