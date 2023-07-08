So Many Floral Maxi Dresses for Summer Are on Sale at Amazon with Prime Day Prices — Up to 45% Off

These trendy styles start at just $22

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on July 8, 2023

It’s hard to beat the breezy comfort and effortless flair of a maxi dress in the summer. 

Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been spotted in maxi dresses this season, offering summer style inspiration. And if you’re on the hunt for affordable maxi dresses today, look no further than Amazon.

Amazon just dropped a ton of must-have deals on floral maxi dresses ahead of Prime Day, which starts on Tuesday, July 11. But there’s no need to wait: Right now, shoppers can save up to 45 percent on long dresses with square necklines, puff sleeves, and spaghetti straps, all decorated in gorgeous, flowery patterns.We’ve scoured Amazon’s bustling sales section to find the 12 best deals on floral maxi dresses so you don’t have to. The best part? All styles are under $50.

Best Early Prime Day Floral Maxi Dress Deals

So many reviewer-revered dresses are marked down. To start, this Prettygarden wrap dress has earned more than 5,200 perfect Amazon ratings, and at least one shopper called it “perfect for summer” in their review. The same reviewer also labeled it “dressy but casual,” while another explained that it’s “great for weddings, graduations, girls’ night out, or date night.” 

The floral wrap dress is available in 27 colors, so you can find the pattern and scheme that best fits your closet. Discounts vary depending on style and size, and it’s available in women’s sizes XS through XXL.

Prettygarden Floral Maxi Wrap Dress, $46 (Save 10%)

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress

Amazon

You can shed 26 percent off the price of this plus-size A-line maxi dress that’s available in an array of floral patterns, as well as solid colors. It has a shirred bust for comfort, flouncy sleeves for breathability, and a scoop neckline that “hides bra straps while being flattering for bigger busts,” according to one reviewer

Or you can try a similar style that’s made from a stretchy and comfortable blend of spandex and rayon fabrics. It’s also equipped with pockets and has 40 unique patterns to choose from — all for under $35. And don’t miss the discounts on other top-rated styles, like this adorable halter-neck dress with a split hem and this spaghetti-strap maxi

MakeMeChic A-Line Floral Maxi Dress, $45 (Save 26%)

Amazon PD MakeMeChic Women's Plus Size Boho Casual Dress

Amazon

Don’t forget to check back at Amazon on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 to celebrate Prime Day. We’re expecting huge discounts just like these on fashion brands like Calvin Klein, New Balance, and The Drop, along with sales on home goods, beauty products, and more. All shoppers will have access to the event, but only Amazon Prime members will have exclusive sales and additional savings on select items. You can register for a 30-day free trial of Prime if you’re not a subscriber already.

Tons of other must-have summer dresses are on sale at Amazon right now, so keep scrolling to see more floral maxis that are marked down ahead of Prime Day. 

Zesica Square-Neck Floral Maxi Dress, $28 with coupon

Amazon Prime Day ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Floral

Amazon

Supnier Spaghetti Strap Floral Maxi Dress, $32 with coupon

Amazon Prime Day Supnier Women's Summer Casual Floral Printed Bohemian

Amazon

Anrabess Kimono Floral Maxi Dress, $48 (Save 21%)

ANRABESS Womenâs Summer Loose Kimono Maxi Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden One-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress, $47 (Save 8%)

Amazon Prime Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Floral Summer Dress

Amazon

Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress, $38–$40 (Save 27%)

Amazon Prime Day ZESICA Women's Boho Summer Floral Print Tie

Amazon

Anrabess Split-Hem Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $35 (Save 19%)

Amazon Prime Day ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross

Amazon

Blencot Deep-V Floral Maxi Dress, $45 with coupon

BLENCOT Women's Casual Boho Floral Printed Deep V Neck Dress

Amazon

Btfbm Puff Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress, $44 with coupon

Amazon Prime Day BTFBM Women Summer Dresses

Amazon

Longyuan Short Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress, $33–$34 (Save 6%)

Amazon Prime Day LONGYUAN Women's Plus Size Casual Dresses Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $22–$42 (Save 35%)

Prettygarden dress
Amazon

