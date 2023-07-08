Shopping Prime Day So Many Floral Maxi Dresses for Summer Are on Sale at Amazon with Prime Day Prices — Up to 45% Off These trendy styles start at just $22 By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 8, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua It’s hard to beat the breezy comfort and effortless flair of a maxi dress in the summer. Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Reese Witherspoon, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been spotted in maxi dresses this season, offering summer style inspiration. And if you’re on the hunt for affordable maxi dresses today, look no further than Amazon. Amazon just dropped a ton of must-have deals on floral maxi dresses ahead of Prime Day, which starts on Tuesday, July 11. But there’s no need to wait: Right now, shoppers can save up to 45 percent on long dresses with square necklines, puff sleeves, and spaghetti straps, all decorated in gorgeous, flowery patterns.We’ve scoured Amazon’s bustling sales section to find the 12 best deals on floral maxi dresses so you don’t have to. The best part? All styles are under $50. Best Early Prime Day Floral Maxi Dress Deals Best-Seller: Prettygarden Ruffle Hem Maxi Floral Wrap Dress, $45.99 (orig. $50.99) Best Deal: Zesica Square-Neck Floral Maxi Dress, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $51.99) Supnier Spaghetti Strap Floral Maxi Dress, $31.92 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Anrabess Kimono Floral Maxi Dress, $47.99 (orig. $60.99) MakeMeChic A-Line Floral Maxi Dress, $44.99 (orig. $60.99) Prettygarden One-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress, $46.99 (orig. $50.99) Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Smocked Floral Maxi Dress, $37.99–$39.99 (orig. $49.99) Anrabess Split-Hem Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $42.99) Blencot Deep-V Floral Maxi Dress, $44.53 with coupon (orig. $76.99) Btfbm Puff Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress, $43.99 with coupon (orig. $46.99) Longyuan Short Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress, $32.99–$33.99 (orig. $35.99) Prettygarden Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $21.99–$41.99 (orig. $45.99) Customer-Loved Fashion Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 for Up to 59% Off So many reviewer-revered dresses are marked down. To start, this Prettygarden wrap dress has earned more than 5,200 perfect Amazon ratings, and at least one shopper called it “perfect for summer” in their review. The same reviewer also labeled it “dressy but casual,” while another explained that it’s “great for weddings, graduations, girls’ night out, or date night.” The floral wrap dress is available in 27 colors, so you can find the pattern and scheme that best fits your closet. Discounts vary depending on style and size, and it’s available in women’s sizes XS through XXL. Prettygarden Floral Maxi Wrap Dress, $46 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $46 We Tried a Ton of Beauty Products This Month, and These Stood Out the Most You can shed 26 percent off the price of this plus-size A-line maxi dress that’s available in an array of floral patterns, as well as solid colors. It has a shirred bust for comfort, flouncy sleeves for breathability, and a scoop neckline that “hides bra straps while being flattering for bigger busts,” according to one reviewer. Or you can try a similar style that’s made from a stretchy and comfortable blend of spandex and rayon fabrics. It’s also equipped with pockets and has 40 unique patterns to choose from — all for under $35. And don’t miss the discounts on other top-rated styles, like this adorable halter-neck dress with a split hem and this spaghetti-strap maxi. MakeMeChic A-Line Floral Maxi Dress, $45 (Save 26%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $45 Don’t forget to check back at Amazon on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12 to celebrate Prime Day. We’re expecting huge discounts just like these on fashion brands like Calvin Klein, New Balance, and The Drop, along with sales on home goods, beauty products, and more. All shoppers will have access to the event, but only Amazon Prime members will have exclusive sales and additional savings on select items. You can register for a 30-day free trial of Prime if you’re not a subscriber already. Tons of other must-have summer dresses are on sale at Amazon right now, so keep scrolling to see more floral maxis that are marked down ahead of Prime Day. Zesica Square-Neck Floral Maxi Dress, $28 with coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $52 $28 Supnier Spaghetti Strap Floral Maxi Dress, $32 with coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $32 Anrabess Kimono Floral Maxi Dress, $48 (Save 21%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $61 $48 Prettygarden One-Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress, $47 (Save 8%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $47 Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress, $38–$40 (Save 27%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $38 Anrabess Split-Hem Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $35 (Save 19%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $38 Blencot Deep-V Floral Maxi Dress, $45 with coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $77 $45 Btfbm Puff Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress, $44 with coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $47 $44 Longyuan Short Sleeve Floral Maxi Dress, $33–$34 (Save 6%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $33 Prettygarden Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $22–$42 (Save 35%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $22 Do you love a good deal? 