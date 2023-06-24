The 25 Best Vacuum Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Up to 70% Off

Save on Roomba robot vacuums and Dyson stick vacuums

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman
Published on June 24, 2023 05:30AM EDT
Published on June 24, 2023 05:30AM EDT
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Vacuum Cleaners Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Amazon Prime Day may be right around the corner, but your shopping doesn’t have to wait until the big event. In fact, there are tons of early deals already on the site — especially in the vacuum department. 

Right now, you can score discounts up to 70 percent on upright, handheld, robot, and stick vacuum cleaners, so you’re sure to find something that works for your cleaning needs. Don’t miss out on snapping up deals from your favorite brands, including Roomba, Shark, Bissell, and Black + Decker. You’re especially going to want to check out this Dyson stick vacuum, which is more than $100 off right now.  

The best way to prep for Prime Day is by getting a Prime membership if you don’t yet have one. The subscription unlocks tons of perks, including member-exclusive deals and free two-day shipping — so by the time Prime Day comes along you’ll be ready to go.  

Keep scrolling to check out the 25 best vacuum cleaner deals happening at Amazon right now. 

Amazon Prime Day EUREKA PowerSpeed Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

If you’re after a powerful device that’s sure to pick up all the dirt, pet hair, and debris scattered around the house, you’ll want to invest in a handy upright vacuum. Take the Bissell Lift-Off Pet Vacuum that’s just $170, for instance. The vacuum is equipped with a tangle-free brush, swivel steering, and lift-off detachable pod that allows you to target specific places around the house, like upholstered items and stairs.  

Another not-to-be-missed deal lies in the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner that’s $100 off today. The beloved vacuum has three cleaning modes and a filter that traps particles like allergens and smoke. Amazon shoppers are impressed by the machine, with one reviewer noting that “the suction on this thing is incredible.” 

Amazon Prime Day BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Best Handheld Vacuum Deals

If you’re looking for a device that’s a little smaller, a handheld vacuum is sure to fit the bill. Try the Black + Decker handheld vacuum while it’s just $40, since it can be used on multiple surfaces and is super lightweight and portable. Another vacuum you’re not going to want to miss is the Nicebay Handheld Vacuum — and it’s 70 percent off. The vacuum is equipped with a double-layer filter and a long-lasting battery, so it won’t conk out on you immediately. One shopper added that it’s “easy to use, even with arthritis.”  

Amazon Prime Day Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S

Amazon

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Tired of doing all the housework yourself? Enlist the help of a robot vacuum, which is designed to speed around the home, picking up all the dust and dirt so you don’t have to. You’ll want to take a close look at the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum while it’s only $250, along with the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum that’s 38 percent off. Both are great choices for pet hair and dirt, plus they’re each equipped with sensors so they won’t accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs or knock into obstacles. 

Amazon Prime Day Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

Stick vacuums are the move for anyone who’s grown weary of dragging around a heavy device that needs to be plugged into a wall. These vacuums give you the freedom to go anywhere — and they’re powerful enough to pick up all the dirt latched onto your floor. 

Consider buying the Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s under $100. The vacuum has two suction modes, a brush head outfitted with LED lights, and a HEPA filtration system that traps allergens while you work. On your way out, don’t overlook the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum that reviewers call an “excellent investment” and note make it “so much easier to clean my house now.” 

Keep reading to check out more Amazon vacuum deals you can shop right now. 

Amazon Prime Day Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Amazon

Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $174.59 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day BLACK+DECKER Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $150.95 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249.50 (orig. $274.99); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day IMINSO Handheld Vacuum Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It! Iminso Handheld Vacuum, $49.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

