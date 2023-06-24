Lifestyle The 25 Best Vacuum Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day — Up to 70% Off Save on Roomba robot vacuums and Dyson stick vacuums By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 24, 2023 05:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article View All In This Article Best Handheld Vacuum Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten Amazon Prime Day may be right around the corner, but your shopping doesn’t have to wait until the big event. In fact, there are tons of early deals already on the site — especially in the vacuum department. Right now, you can score discounts up to 70 percent on upright, handheld, robot, and stick vacuum cleaners, so you’re sure to find something that works for your cleaning needs. Don’t miss out on snapping up deals from your favorite brands, including Roomba, Shark, Bissell, and Black + Decker. You’re especially going to want to check out this Dyson stick vacuum, which is more than $100 off right now. The best way to prep for Prime Day is by getting a Prime membership if you don’t yet have one. The subscription unlocks tons of perks, including member-exclusive deals and free two-day shipping — so by the time Prime Day comes along you’ll be ready to go. Keep scrolling to check out the 25 best vacuum cleaner deals happening at Amazon right now. Amazon Best Upright Vacuum Deals If you’re after a powerful device that’s sure to pick up all the dirt, pet hair, and debris scattered around the house, you’ll want to invest in a handy upright vacuum. Take the Bissell Lift-Off Pet Vacuum that’s just $170, for instance. The vacuum is equipped with a tangle-free brush, swivel steering, and lift-off detachable pod that allows you to target specific places around the house, like upholstered items and stairs. Another not-to-be-missed deal lies in the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner that’s $100 off today. The beloved vacuum has three cleaning modes and a filter that traps particles like allergens and smoke. Amazon shoppers are impressed by the machine, with one reviewer noting that “the suction on this thing is incredible.” Eureka PowerSpeed Lightweight Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $80.99 (orig. $89.99) Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $174.59 (orig. $199.99) Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $61.67 (orig. $79.99) Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $169.89 (orig. $236.89) Oreck Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $169 (orig. $228.99) Hoover WindTunnel Whole House Rewind Corded Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $139.99) Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $399.99) We Tested the Best Upright Vacuums of 2023 — These 10 Blew Us Away Amazon Best Handheld Vacuum Deals If you’re looking for a device that’s a little smaller, a handheld vacuum is sure to fit the bill. Try the Black + Decker handheld vacuum while it’s just $40, since it can be used on multiple surfaces and is super lightweight and portable. Another vacuum you’re not going to want to miss is the Nicebay Handheld Vacuum — and it’s 70 percent off. The vacuum is equipped with a double-layer filter and a long-lasting battery, so it won’t conk out on you immediately. One shopper added that it’s “easy to use, even with arthritis.” Black + Decker AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 (orig. $59.99) Iminso Handheld Vacuum, $49.99 (orig. $199.99) VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $44.99 (orig. $49.99) Black + Decker Furbuster Handheld Vacuum, $90 (orig. $99.99) Powools Handheld Vacuum, $39.99 (orig. $44.99) Nicebay Handheld Vacuum, $59.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99) Amazon Best Robot Vacuum Deals Tired of doing all the housework yourself? Enlist the help of a robot vacuum, which is designed to speed around the home, picking up all the dust and dirt so you don’t have to. You’ll want to take a close look at the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum while it’s only $250, along with the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum that’s 38 percent off. Both are great choices for pet hair and dirt, plus they’re each equipped with sensors so they won’t accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs or knock into obstacles. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $229.99) Zcwa Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $176.99 (orig. $699.99) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249.50 (orig. $274.99) Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $399.99 (orig. $499.99) Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $399.99) Yeedi Vac X Robot Vacuum, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $249.99) Amazon Best Stick Vacuum Deals Stick vacuums are the move for anyone who’s grown weary of dragging around a heavy device that needs to be plugged into a wall. These vacuums give you the freedom to go anywhere — and they’re powerful enough to pick up all the dirt latched onto your floor. The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Consider buying the Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s under $100. The vacuum has two suction modes, a brush head outfitted with LED lights, and a HEPA filtration system that traps allergens while you work. On your way out, don’t overlook the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum that reviewers call an “excellent investment” and note make it “so much easier to clean my house now.” Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum, $349 (orig. $469.99) Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.94 with coupon (orig. $449.97) Tma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $249.99) Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99) Eureka Home Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $30.59 (orig. $33.99) Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $150.95 (orig. $179.99) Keep reading to check out more Amazon vacuum deals you can shop right now. Amazon Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $174.59 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 