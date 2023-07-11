The wait is finally over: Prime Day is officially here! Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year has launched with thousands of deals in every department, and this year you’ll find discounts up to a whopping 70 percent off.

If you’ve been holding out on shopping big brand names until prices went down, now’s the time to hit pay. In fact, Amazon has marked down tons of Dyson products — including vacuum cleaners and air purifiers — with prices discounted by over $200 in some cases. Right now, you’ll want to head over directly to the Dyson store to see everything that’s heavily marked down during Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Dyson Deals

Score a Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum for $120 Less

Start off your shopping by picking up the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum, which is down $120 today. The top-rated vacuum cleaner is designed with a detangling cleaner that works on both carpets and hard floors. It can even convert into a handheld device, allowing you to target specific places around the house, like upholstery and in between couch cushions. Thanks to the HEPA filtration system, the vacuum is able to capture up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Plus, it can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

Amazon shoppers rave about the device, with one writing, “Put your money into a Dyson. I have two dogs and a cat, and I use this vacuum on a daily basis in my kitchen, family room, and the most used rooms in the house. It picks up everything.” They finished off by adding: “Don’t waste your money on throwaway products with no suction power; this one is absolutely worth it!”

Stay Cool All Summer Long with the Dyson Pure Cool Fan

If you’re after a powerful device to keep you cool all summer long, look to the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan while it’s just $381. The fan works to keep you cool and purify the air at the same time, complete with a 360-degree filtration system that removes odors and captures 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. You can choose from a zero and 70 degree oscillation, as well as control the airflow speed and power with just the press of a button.

The fan has picked up over a thousand five-star ratings, with users explaining that they “might be in love” with the fan that “makes such a difference.” Another shopper added: “I’ve bought multiple fans to try and cool off my bedroom, and I returned them all. I finally invested in this Dyson and it is fantastic.” They appreciated that “cool air circulates and refreshes the room.”

Save $150 on the Dyson Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Let this dual air purifier and fan work its magic. The device automatically senses and traps pollutants while it works, giving you cleaner air thanks to its durable HEPA filter. Its air multiplier technology pushes purified air throughout the entire room, and you can track the air quality with the handy MyDyson app. On fan mode, the device cools a room down with its 350-degree oscillation. You can even set it to intervals between 30 minutes and 8 hours, and in night mode, it operates on the quietest setting so it doesn’t disturb you.

Tons of shoppers have given the air purifier and fan a five-star rating, with many noting that it “gets the job done” and has “impressive cooling” abilities. One reviewer wrote, “Dyson did it again! This latest air purifier is much quieter than its predecessor and does a good job purifying the air quality of my bedroom.” They finished off by simply calling it the “best air purifier yet.”

Keep scrolling to check out all the rest of the Dyson products that are on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Clean with ease thanks to the Dyson Outside+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. The vacuum is equipped with a strong suction power and can run for up to 120 minutes on a single charge. Thanks to a big bin, the vacuum can store even more dirt and dust — which means you’ll have to empty it less. Plus, it’s finished off with a laser that’s capable of revealing microscopic dust, so you won’t miss anything while you’re cleaning.

