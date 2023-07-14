We Found a Sneaky Way to Save on This 'Plush' Cooling Memory Foam Pillow at Amazon After Prime Day

Getting a good night’s sleep is important, but it can be hard to doze off during hot summer nights spent tossing, turning, and sweating. Cooling memory foam pillows can make all the difference in falling (and staying) asleep.

Prime Day might be over, but a few sneaky discounts are still hiding in the best-sellers section — including on the memory foam pillow that’s earned almost 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The pillow is designed for back, side, and stomach sleepers and has one silky cooling side and one soft bamboo side to fit your snoozing needs.

You can grab the Qutool memory gel pillow for 15 percent off by clicking the coupon listed below the original price.

Qutool Memory Foam Cooling Pillow, $28 with coupon (Save $3)

Amazon

The pillow is stuffed with shredded memory foam that allows for proper airflow, rather than a solid memory foam block that could retain more heat. This also makes it easy to unzip the lining and remove the fill to achieve a customized firmness, from hard to medium to soft, depending on how much you take out.

The memory foam pillow is cushy and supportive, cradling the neck and head and molding to your shape for a comfortable night’s sleep. The open-cell gel memory foam core is bouncy and springs back to shape, which means you won’t have to suffer another flat pillow or endlessly fluff it back up yourself.

One customer, who called them the "best pillows I've ever had,” said that though the pillows come compressed in the box, “they puff up and hold form incredibly.” Another shopper noted that they offer “just the right amount of support with just the right amount of plush softness.” They added, “This is the only pillow I’m buying for the rest of my life.”

The cooling pillow is available in queen and king sizes and also comes in two-packs that offer a little more savings per pillow. We don’t know how long the discounts on the Qutool pillow will last, so now is the time to snag one or two before it’s too late.

If you’re looking for more great pillows to help you have a more comfortable sleep, scrolling to discover our top picks.

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows Pillow 2-Pack, $42 (Save $18)

Amazon

Mzoimzo Cooling Down Alternative Pillow 2-Pack, $25 (Save $12)

Amazon

Utopia Bedding Cooling Hotel Pillow 2-Pack, $27 (Save $8)

Amazon

Cozsinoor Cozy Hotel Pillow 2-Pack, $27 with coupon (Save $13)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

