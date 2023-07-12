Hot Sleepers Swear by These ‘Actively Cooling’ Bed Sheets — and They’re Just $36 for Amazon Prime Day

Summer night sweats are brutal. If flipping pillows and tossing off blankets isn’t cutting it anymore, it might be time to invest in a set of cooling bed sheets. And lucky for you, we found a top-rated set on super sale for Amazon Prime Day.

The Bedsure Cooling Bed Sheets combine luxury with function, since their silky-soft design keeps you cool throughout the night. Tons of Amazon shoppers have given the sheets a perfect rating (more than 35,700, in fact!), and if you add them to your cart right now, you can snag them on sale for 41 percent off.

The sheets are made from a plush and breathable blend of bamboo and rayon. In addition to being super soft, the material wicks away moisture while you snooze, according to the brand. The pillowcases even have bedhead-prevention properties!

And while they’re ideal for hot sleepers (especially during summer months), the sheets also feature temperature-regulating qualities that’ll keep you warm in the winter. In short, the Bedsure sheets are great for all-year use. In fact, one user shared in their review: “I love these [sheets] so much. I'm using them both in the winter and summer. It's so much softer than cotton and way cooler.”

The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet has a deep-pocket design with an anti-slip elastic band that can securely fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. For care, the brand recommends washing the sheets using cold water on a gentle cycle, avoiding any bleach and fabric softener.

Available in sizes twin through California king, the sheet set also comes in an array of colors. You can choose from calming neutrals like white and gray, along with bolder selections like burgundy and teal blue. Discounts vary depending on size and style.

So many Amazon shoppers swear by these top-rated bed sheets. One reviewer raved: “These are the best sheets you can find.” They explained that they received the sheets as a gift but purchased a second set because they “loved them so much.” They also added that the sheets have “deep pockets, so they don’t constantly slip off,” and also appreciated that the “super soft material… helps keep you cool while sleeping.”

Another shopper said, “I don't overheat or sweat with these,” then added that the bed sheets “feel softer and breathe better” than their pricier set. They finished off by calling the sheets “better than expensive alternatives.”

A final user wrote: "The quality of the product is fantastic — they are soft, smooth, [and] almost silky." They continued: "I run hot at night, even in a cold room, and every time I turn on these sheets, there is always a cool spot, as if the empty spots were actively cooling while I wasn't on them."

Don’t settle for hot sleeping on summer nights — snap up the popular Bedsure Cooling Bed Sheets while they’re on sale for 62 percent off during Amazon Prime Day. And if you’re still on the hunt for other home products on sale, keep scrolling to see our picks for more must-have Prime Day deals.

