Amazon’s Best-Selling Air Conditioners Are Up to $120 Off Right Now

With summer in full swing — and Amazon Prime Day quickly approaching on July 11 and 12 — there’s no better time to buy a new air conditioner. Whether you’re in search of something to cool down the bedroom or a portable device to take on the go, Amazon’s Best Sellers page has plenty of options. Even better, many of them are currently on sale ahead of Prime Day.

Right now, brands like GE, Midea, and Frigidaire are discounted by up to $120. A quick scroll showcases window units and portable air conditioners, many of which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Plus, prices start at just $44.

Keep scrolling to check out the best air conditioners Amazon has to offer right now — all for under $500.

Best-Selling Air Conditioners at Amazon

Midea U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner, $349

Amazon

Of all the best-selling window air conditioners at Amazon, the most popular is this powerful Midea unit. Not only is it much quieter than other window air conditioners, but it also uses 35 percent less energy, which means it can help to decrease energy bills. Plus, it’s WiFi-enabled, so it can be controlled remotely via a smartphone. You can even pair it with Alexa or Google Home, giving you the option to turn it on and off and adjust the temperature from anywhere.

Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $300 (Save $120)

Amazon

Amazon is also stocked with an array of portable air conditioners. Take this one from Black and Decker, which has earned more than 9,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers appreciate how easy it is to move from room to room and how quickly it can cool down a space. It has a built-in dehumidifier and fan, along with a remote control, 24-hour timer to help save energy, and an easy-to-clean, washable filter. One reviewer, who has used this air conditioner for over three years, called it a “summer lifesaver.”

Ib Sound 6-in-1 Evaporative Personal Air Conditioner, $44 (Save 15%)

Amazon

If you don’t want to shell out triple digits for a portable air conditioner, opt for this budget pick, which is currently just $44. Small enough to sit on a desk or countertop, it has adjustable fan speeds, a misting function, and colored lights for added ambiance. Plus, with its convenient handle and lightweight build, you can easily take it on the go.

Browse the rest of Amazon’s best-selling air conditioners for under $500 below, or head to Amazon’s best-sellers chart to shop more popular models. Once you make your selection, make sure to head to checkout quickly —because many of these early Prime Day deals aren’t guaranteed to stick around for much longer.

Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, $160

Amazon

GE Electronic Window Air Conditioner, $209 (Save $60)

Amazon

SereneLife 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Built-in Dehumidifier, $300 (Save $20)

Amazon

HomeLabs Window Mounted Air Conditioner, $170 (Save 24%)

Amazon

Evapolar Evachill Portable Air Conditioner. $94 (Save $5)

Amazon

Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner, $179

Amazon

Hessaire Portable Evaporative Cooling Fan, $178

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

