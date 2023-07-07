Lifestyle Amazon’s Best-Selling Air Conditioners Are Up to $120 Off Right Now Save big on customer-favorite window units and portable ACs ahead of Prime Day By Amanda Oliver Amanda Oliver Amanda Oliver has more than a decade of experience in commerce and media, specifically in product testing and service journalism in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and outdoor space. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 7, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland With summer in full swing — and Amazon Prime Day quickly approaching on July 11 and 12 — there’s no better time to buy a new air conditioner. Whether you’re in search of something to cool down the bedroom or a portable device to take on the go, Amazon’s Best Sellers page has plenty of options. Even better, many of them are currently on sale ahead of Prime Day. Right now, brands like GE, Midea, and Frigidaire are discounted by up to $120. A quick scroll showcases window units and portable air conditioners, many of which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Plus, prices start at just $44. Keep scrolling to check out the best air conditioners Amazon has to offer right now — all for under $500. Best-Selling Air Conditioners at Amazon Midea U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner, $349 with coupon (orig. $399) Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $299.99 (orig. $419.99) Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, $160 (orig. $179) GE Electronic Window Air Conditioner, $208.19 (orig. $269) Ib Sound 6-in-1 Evaporative Personal Air Conditioner, $43.99 (orig. $50.99) SereneLife 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Built-in Dehumidifier, $299.88 (orig. $319.99) HomeLabs Window Mounted Air Conditioner, $169.99 (orig. $224.99) Evapolar Evachill Portable Air Conditioner, $94 (orig. $99) Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner, $179 Hessaire Portable Evaporative Cooling Fan, $177.79 The 101 Best Early Prime Day Deals at Amazon Right Now — Up to 78% Off Midea U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner, $349 Amazon Buy on Amazon $399 $349 Of all the best-selling window air conditioners at Amazon, the most popular is this powerful Midea unit. Not only is it much quieter than other window air conditioners, but it also uses 35 percent less energy, which means it can help to decrease energy bills. Plus, it’s WiFi-enabled, so it can be controlled remotely via a smartphone. You can even pair it with Alexa or Google Home, giving you the option to turn it on and off and adjust the temperature from anywhere. Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner, $300 (Save $120) Amazon Buy on Amazon $420 $300 Amazon is also stocked with an array of portable air conditioners. Take this one from Black and Decker, which has earned more than 9,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers appreciate how easy it is to move from room to room and how quickly it can cool down a space. It has a built-in dehumidifier and fan, along with a remote control, 24-hour timer to help save energy, and an easy-to-clean, washable filter. One reviewer, who has used this air conditioner for over three years, called it a “summer lifesaver.” Amazon Dropped a Black-Friday Level Deal on This Self-Emptying Shark Robot Vacuum Before Prime Day Ib Sound 6-in-1 Evaporative Personal Air Conditioner, $44 (Save 15%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $49 $44 If you don’t want to shell out triple digits for a portable air conditioner, opt for this budget pick, which is currently just $44. Small enough to sit on a desk or countertop, it has adjustable fan speeds, a misting function, and colored lights for added ambiance. Plus, with its convenient handle and lightweight build, you can easily take it on the go. Browse the rest of Amazon’s best-selling air conditioners for under $500 below, or head to Amazon’s best-sellers chart to shop more popular models. Once you make your selection, make sure to head to checkout quickly —because many of these early Prime Day deals aren’t guaranteed to stick around for much longer. Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, $160 Amazon Buy on Amazon $179 $170 GE Electronic Window Air Conditioner, $209 (Save $60) Amazon Buy on Amazon $269 $209 SereneLife 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Built-in Dehumidifier, $300 (Save $20) Amazon Buy on Amazon $320 $300 HomeLabs Window Mounted Air Conditioner, $170 (Save 24%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $225 $170 Evapolar Evachill Portable Air Conditioner. $94 (Save $5) Amazon Buy on Amazon $99 $94 Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner, $179 Amazon Buy on Amazon $179 Hessaire Portable Evaporative Cooling Fan, $178 Amazon Buy on Amazon $178 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code Amazon Shoppers Call This Bath Mat ‘Luxury,’ and It’s Up to 30% Off Today Kate Middleton’s White Sneakers Are a Comfy Closet Staple That Lasts for Years — and They're on Sale Right Now