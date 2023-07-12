Shopping Prime Day The Reusable Stasher Bags I Buy Every Prime Day Are on Sale Starting at $9 This Year I’m a repeat customer of these eco-friendly bags that I keep finding new uses for By Laura Gurfein Published on July 12, 2023 11:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten Right now, I have one in the pantry, two in the freezer, two in the fridge, and another five ready and waiting to go. I’m talking, of course, about my beloved Stasher bags. The game-changing silicone storage bags have all but eliminated my need for single-use plastic bags, and they keep food fresher for longer, meaning that less of it ends up in the compost pile. I buy at least one new bag when I see them on sale, and for Amazon Prime Day — which still has millions of deals available on the last day — you can save 30 percent on select Stasher products. This year, I’ve got my eye on this multicolored set — a Prime member deal — that has two sandwich bags and two snack bags. (You can keep scrolling to see more options on sale.) Stasher Bag 4-Pack Lunch/Travel Bundle, Endangered Seas Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $32 75+ Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25 You Can’t Miss This Year I received my first Stasher bags three years ago, when I filled my birthday wish list with simple kitchen upgrades like magnetic measuring spoons and eco-friendly beeswax food wraps. (After all, I was spending a lot of time at home in 2020.) I hadn’t personally used them before, but I knew that they were reusable and washable, and I was desperate to cut down on my Ziploc spend. As soon as I brought them into my kitchen, I knew I wanted more. Primarily, Stasher bags serve as produce savers in my house, whether they’re extending the life of my favorite Trader Joe’s salad kit or keeping frozen banana slices at the ready for smoothies. Other times, I employ them to corral nuts and candies in my cupboard. Some of my Stasher bags (but not all of them). Laura Gurfein / Stasher Bags As the years go by, I’ve found uses for them outside of the kitchen, like as packing cubes in my suitcase or as makeshift ice packs in my soft beach cooler. Not to mention, their nearly indestructible nature makes them a no-brainer for kids’ snacks and school supplies. Stasher bags also play well with heat, withstanding temperatures up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. That makes them suitable for steaming and sous vide — the leak-free, pinch-to-close seals won’t let water seep in — as well as the oven, microwave, and dishwasher. I wash mine by hand and let them air dry, which has helped my oldest bags look as good as my newest ones. I’ve since spread the Stasher love, giving them out as holiday gifts. The last time I was at my sister’s house, the two-day-old avocado she pulled out of the snack-size bag I gave her for Christmas looked like she had just cut into it minutes ago. Like me, she appreciates how much the bags have cut down her reliance on plastic. Chrissy Teigen Keeps Food in These Eco-Friendly Storage Bags That You Can Get for Just $1 Apiece This year marks my third Amazon Prime Day with Stasher bags in my cart, according to my order history. I get the most use out of my half-gallon bags, so I’ll probably pick up another clear one while it’s on sale. If you bring your lunch to work or school, you’ll probably like this two-pack of bowls that stand up on their own — I bought the three-pack last Black Friday, which is listed below. And if you really want to maximize your savings, you better yourself get a bundle, which includes four different sizes. I’m a repeat customer of Stasher bags, and I have a good feeling you will be, too. Below, check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Stasher bags before prices go back up. Stasher Bag 3-Pack Bowls, Clear Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 Stasher Bag 4-Pack Bundle, Aqua Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $38 Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Half-Gallon Bag, Aqua Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 $20 [Editor's note: On the above Stasher style, look for a promo code to take $15 off an order of $50 or more.] Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Sandwich Bag, Clear Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $9 Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Pocket Bag, 2-Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 $10 Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Stand-Up Bag, Aqua Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $24 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping So Many of Oprah’s Favorite Things Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day, and the Best Deals Are Up to 66% Off Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Blog: The 35+ Best Deals to Shop Day 2 Adidas, Superga, and Other Popular Celebrity-Worn Sneaker Brands Are Going for as Little as $30 Right Now