The Reusable Stasher Bags I Buy Every Prime Day Are on Sale Starting at $9 This Year

Right now, I have one in the pantry, two in the freezer, two in the fridge, and another five ready and waiting to go. I’m talking, of course, about my beloved Stasher bags.

The game-changing silicone storage bags have all but eliminated my need for single-use plastic bags, and they keep food fresher for longer, meaning that less of it ends up in the compost pile. I buy at least one new bag when I see them on sale, and for Amazon Prime Day — which still has millions of deals available on the last day — you can save 30 percent on select Stasher products.

This year, I’ve got my eye on this multicolored set — a Prime member deal — that has two sandwich bags and two snack bags. (You can keep scrolling to see more options on sale.)

Stasher Bag 4-Pack Lunch/Travel Bundle, Endangered Seas

I received my first Stasher bags three years ago, when I filled my birthday wish list with simple kitchen upgrades like magnetic measuring spoons and eco-friendly beeswax food wraps. (After all, I was spending a lot of time at home in 2020.) I hadn’t personally used them before, but I knew that they were reusable and washable, and I was desperate to cut down on my Ziploc spend. As soon as I brought them into my kitchen, I knew I wanted more.

Primarily, Stasher bags serve as produce savers in my house, whether they’re extending the life of my favorite Trader Joe’s salad kit or keeping frozen banana slices at the ready for smoothies. Other times, I employ them to corral nuts and candies in my cupboard.

Some of my Stasher bags (but not all of them). Laura Gurfein / Stasher Bags

As the years go by, I’ve found uses for them outside of the kitchen, like as packing cubes in my suitcase or as makeshift ice packs in my soft beach cooler. Not to mention, their nearly indestructible nature makes them a no-brainer for kids’ snacks and school supplies.

Stasher bags also play well with heat, withstanding temperatures up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. That makes them suitable for steaming and sous vide — the leak-free, pinch-to-close seals won’t let water seep in — as well as the oven, microwave, and dishwasher. I wash mine by hand and let them air dry, which has helped my oldest bags look as good as my newest ones.

I’ve since spread the Stasher love, giving them out as holiday gifts. The last time I was at my sister’s house, the two-day-old avocado she pulled out of the snack-size bag I gave her for Christmas looked like she had just cut into it minutes ago. Like me, she appreciates how much the bags have cut down her reliance on plastic.

This year marks my third Amazon Prime Day with Stasher bags in my cart, according to my order history. I get the most use out of my half-gallon bags, so I’ll probably pick up another clear one while it’s on sale. If you bring your lunch to work or school, you’ll probably like this two-pack of bowls that stand up on their own — I bought the three-pack last Black Friday, which is listed below. And if you really want to maximize your savings, you better yourself get a bundle, which includes four different sizes.

I’m a repeat customer of Stasher bags, and I have a good feeling you will be, too. Below, check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Stasher bags before prices go back up.



Stasher Bag 3-Pack Bowls, Clear

Stasher Bag 4-Pack Bundle, Aqua

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Half-Gallon Bag, Aqua

[Editor's note: On the above Stasher style, look for a promo code to take $15 off an order of $50 or more.]

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Sandwich Bag, Clear

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Pocket Bag, 2-Pack

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Stand-Up Bag, Aqua

