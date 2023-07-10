The Best Robot Vacuum We Tested Has Incredibly Strong Suction Power — and It's on Sale

A great robot vacuum can completely change how you clean. Leaving all the dusting and sweeping to a fully programmable vacuum frees up valuable time for work, socializing, and relaxing in your (now spotless!) home. But finding the right robot vacuum for you can be challenging, especially if you live in a multi-story home or have different surfaces in the same room.

Luckily, PEOPLE Tested has carefully reviewed 30 robot vacuums to determine the best ones to spend money on. To do the work, our team of testers created a mock room, analyzing each model as it picked up sand, dirt, and dust and evaluating it for setup ease, efficacy, and programmability.

After weeks of testing, the team could not stop raving about the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, which they crowned the best overall robot vacuum. This Roomba was judged on its ability to pick up crumbs, fur, dirt, and sand, as well as noise levels, effectiveness, ability to maneuver into tight or tricky spaces, and various digital features. And currently, it’s on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, slashed to just $199.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199 (Save 28%)

Amazon

During the testing process, our team found that the iRobot Roomba 694 was “rather quiet while zipping around your home” and “maneuvered under tables, between chair legs, and around furniture with ease.” Its small size can tackle homes or workspaces of any kind, and it provides constant and consistent quality vacuuming. Compared to other robot vacuums tested, this was by far the best robot vacuum for pet hair, and its “super strong suction” easily lifted up dirt, sand, and other debris.



Our testing team noted that it took just five minutes to fully set up the Roomba “thanks to clear and easy instructions.” It also takes off the mental load of cleaning; you can connect to the vacuum using the iRobot Home App or your Alexa voice assistant to instruct the Roomba to vacuum. Once on the loose, the vacuum will run for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking itself into the base and recharging for its next scheduled clean.

The robot vacuum adapts to multiple floor surfaces, including hardwood and carpet, because it’s outfitted with dual multi-surface brushes and an automatically adjusting head. It’s constructed with a set of sensors that prevents it from slamming into obstacles or accidentally falling down a flight of stairs. The robot vacuum also comes with a patented dirt detection technology that identifies and pays more attention to dirtier areas, like entryways and carpets. These advanced features play a huge role in the device’s efficacy.

The only cons our PEOPLE testers found were that the Roomba tends to get hair stuck in the brush roll, and it occasionally had issues picking up debris found at the edge of a rug or carpet.

Head to Amazon now to scoop up the PEOPLE Tested-approved iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it’s just $199 ahead of Prime Day. Then, keep scrolling to see more of our favorite robot vacuums that are on sale right now.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (Save 33%)

Amazon

Narwal Freo Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $900 (Save $500)

Amazon

Miele Scout RX3 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $699 (Save 22%)

Amazon

