64 Prime Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023

The Super Bowl of shopping has finally arrived, and to save you time, we found the best Amazon Prime Day deals among the thousands of products we’ve personally tested.

Don’t get lost in brand names or what’s trending on TikTok — our lab team has spent countless hours testing hundreds of products across all categories to determine the most accurate recommendations for our readers. We battled Cheerio crumbs with vacuums like the Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, cozied up in Olive + Crate Eucalyptus cooling sheets in our lab and at home, observed changes in our skin after using the NågraCoola Clie Sonic Face Scrub Brush, and kept tabs on our pets with the Yi Pan-Tilt Security Camera while we played at the office. And today, all these and more are on sale.

No matter what you’re shopping for this Prime Day, our dedicated staff of editors and researchers have narrowed the scope with our testing insights so that you can buy the best product for a great price.

The Best Overall PEOPLE Tested Prime Day Deals

There are thousands of incredible deals happening on PEOPLE Tested products right now, but only the very best deals with the highest discounts are listed below.

Aumuca Cat Brush for Shedding, $18 (Save $22)

Amazon

The Aumuca Cat Brush is the best de-shedding brush for cats because it gets deep into the undercoat of your furry feline. It also has rubber tips to keep the brush from actually poking your cat’s skin. It’s easy to grip and use in a brushing motion, and for less than $20, it’s a must for all cat owners (Sphynx cats excluded).

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $714 (Save $585)

Amazon

The Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum does most of the hard work for you, zipping around your floors, munching on dirt and debris, and leaving them sparkling clean in its wake. Discounted by almost $600 and combined with smart features like object-recognition technology, the vacuum is well worth the investment. We appreciate its HEPA filter, app connectivity, and other helpful features that make cleaning with this vacuum a seamless experience.

L'Oréal Paris Pure Clay Face Mask, $7 (Save $6)

People / Tamara Staples

Who doesn’t love a drugstore find? The L'Oréal Paris Pure Clay Face Mask is quick-drying, has a nice scent, and leaves your skin feeling moisturized with a buttery texture. Charcoal, its featured ingredientsm works to improve the appearance of the skin by firming and brightening.

Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to buy a vacuum — with these discounts, you can save hundreds. Not all vacuums are made equal, but we set out to find the best vacuum in each category so you have an assortment to choose from.

Shark IZ483H Vertex DuoClean Cordless Stick Vacuum, $394 (Save $106)

Amazon

Our favorite cordless vacuum is more than $100 off during Prime Day. We appreciate its lightweight frame that easily maneuvered around various pieces of furniture. It also works on multiple surfaces and is surprisingly quiet for a vacuum.

Miele Compact C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum, $442 (Save $137)

Walmart

A canister vacuum is ideal in a home with low-pile carpets and hardwood floors. The Miele Compact Bagged Canister Vacuum grabbed pet hair, crumbs, and debris with ease during our tests, and it maneuvered around couches and coffee tables without issue too. The canister is spacious, so you can use the vacuum for a while before needing to empty it.

Belife BVC12 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $150

Amazon

If you want a vacuum that’s easy to set up, has a long-lasting battery, and uses a HEPA filter to trap particles, look no further than the Belife BVC12 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. We tested this vacuum in our lab and for three months at home and recommend it for its multi-surface functionality, quiet noise level, and maneuverability.



Best Prime Day Bedding Deals

Sweet dreams, sweet deals; it’s all bundled up in Prime Day savings. Grab our favorite budget-friendly weighted blanket for an additional 45 percent off right now and enjoy its plush fill, evenly distributed weight, and durable but soft fabric.

Waowoo Weighted Blanket, $26 (Save $29)

Amazon

The Waowoo weighted blanket keeps you cozy without trapping body heat, a factor our testers valued highly. It’s also easy to spot clean, so if you’re someone who snacks in bed, you don’t need to worry about staining it.

Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Cooling Pillow, $43 (Save $12)

Real Simple / Rachel Marek

A good night’s sleep is aided by a good pillow, and our best overall pillow — the Snuggle-Pedic Adjustable Cooling Pillow — will keep you comfortable all night. It has a memory foam layer that you can adjust to best accommodate your preferences. It provided our team with ideal neck support during testing.



Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Kitchen appliances can be pricey, but Prime Day is giving us the gift of great products for even better prices.

Smeg ’50s Retro Cream Stand Mixer,$484

Amazon

For instance, the Smeg ’50s Retro Cream Stand Mixer is at its lowest price in the last month. During our tests, we found it easy to use and clean, with a motor that rivals stronger equipment.

Espressione Combination Stainless Steel Coffee Maker, $300 (Save 33%)

Amazon

Making coffee is a part of most morning routines, and with this gourmet espresso machine, you can bring the experience of a coffee shop into your home. It takes a bit more setup than standard machines, but it pays off with exquisite-tasting espresso.

Cuisinart GR-6S Contact Griddler, $94 (Save $36)

People / Elizabeth Theriot

If reading about kitchen deals is making you hungry, consider making a sandwich. Not just any sandwich — a panini pressed in the Cuisinart GR-6S Contact Griddler, on sale for under $100. We loved how evenly the griddle cooked sandwiches and fried foods like eggs and sausage. It comes with a scraper for easy cleaning, too.

Best Prime Day Outdoor Deals

Summer is the season for spending time outdoors, and with the right outdoor furniture, grills, and equipment, you'll enjoy it that much more.

Safavieh Outdoor Milan Fringe Umbrella, $165 (Save $154)

Amazon

In addition to sunscreen, resting under a good umbrella like the Safavieh Milan Umbrella will protect you from the sun. We think this model has the best design because its waterproof fabric is easy to clean, opaque enough to block the sun, and looks luxurious. It comes with an air vent to prevent wind from blowing it over, and you can set it up very quickly.

Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner, $1,297

Amazon

While pools offer a refreshing respite, they also require maintenance. During testing, we were dazzled by the Dolphin Robotic Pool Cleaner. We particularly liked the investment pick's smart navigation system, simple design, efficient filter, dual scrubbing brushes, and scheduling technology. If you’ve been waiting to buy this pool cleaner, add to cart while it’s on sale.

Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill, $152 (Save $47)

People / Russell Kilgore

Portable grills take the fun of cooking outdoors wherever you go. At a tailgate? Camping? That’s not a problem if you have the Everdure Cube Portable Charcoal Grill with you. We favored this grill for its compact size and portability. It even has a prep board and storage tray.

Best Prime Day Pet Care Deals

Pets bring immense joy to our lives, but they're not cheap — an investment that’s well worth it, but one that makes good discounts all the more necessary.

Petmate Two-Door Small Dog & Cat Kennel, $41 (Save $26)

Amazon

We love this small dog and cat kennel from Petmate, rated our best overall crate for its ease of use, portability, and durability. It held up to impacts during our testing and has spring-loaded latches to keep your pet secure.

Van Ness 10-Pound Food Container, $8 (Save $7)

Amazon

A durable food storage container is a necessity for any pet owner, and you can grab this one for almost 50 percent off today. Not only did the Van Ness container have a seal to keep food fresh, but it’s also easy to clean thanks to the spacious design. This is a budget-friendly container that will hold around 10 pounds of dog food at a time, so it’s great for small dogs.

Furminator Medium Dog Undercoat De-Shedding Tool, $34

People / Rachel Thalhuber

As editors with dogs who shed, we were ecstatic to test dog brushes, and the Furminator de-shedding tool won us over. It’s super easy to grip, doesn’t catch on any tangles, and gets a ton of loose hair off of a dog. The bristles work effectively without being sharp, and there’s even an ejector button to get rid of hair when you’re finished.

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

Any seasoned traveler knows that luggage can make or break a trip. Stock up on styles road-tested for the journey while they're on sale.

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On, $102 (Save $43)

Amazon

This spinner suitcase is compact and easy to tote around, whether you’re storing it under a plane seat or rolling it behind you while deplaning. It has a surprising amount of storage and a USB port for charging on the go. The best underseat luggage we tested, it’s at its the lowest price in the last month, which is a bargain.

Vera Bradley Cotton Weekender, $78

Amazon

If you’re seeking a durable and well-designed weekender bag, we recommend the Vera Bradley Cotton Weekender, especially while it's 43 percent off for Prime Day. Our team loves the variety of patterns and colors it comes in, as well as the enduring fabric. Despite its compact size, it’s definitely spacious enough for a three-day trip.

Wandf Toiletry Bag, $9 (Save 25%)

TripSavvy / Tamara Staples

A tiny but mighty component of travel luggage is the toiletry bag, and this simple but effective zippered pouch from Wandf was a tester favorite in our lab. It has enough space to store multiple travel-sized bottles, makeup, and other bathroom essentials. There are exterior pockets to keep specific items separated, and the case is made with durable water-resistant nylon. This bag was our budget pick, and today it’s even more affordable.

Best Prime Day Skincare Deals

Summer is the perfect time to let your skin breathe and soak up some vitamin D (but not too much!). Some of our go-to summer products, like the sunscreens, cleansers, and scrubs below, can help strengthen your skin’s barrier while moisturizing and protecting it from free radicals.

Hawaiian Tropic Everyday Active Lotion Sunscreen, $10 (Save $4)

Amazon

Fancy a day in the great outdoors? Don’t forget sunscreen — we recommend Hawaiian Tropic's. During testing, the formula absorbed quickly, didn’t leave any residue, and had a subtle tropical scent that we absolutely loved.

NågraCoola Clie Sonic Face Scrub Brush, $34 (Save $26)

Amazon

There are multiple reasons why the NågraCoola is the best facial cleansing brush we tested. It has five vibration settings, a magnetic charging station, and even a heat mode that uses steam to open pores and loosen gunk and other buildup. For good measure, we ran the test price-blind, so we didn’t know how affordable it was when we ranked it number one — that’s how effective it is.

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $20

Amazon

A good toner hydrates your skin while removing a layer of dirt and grime, but a great toner targets dullness and texture, too. The Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner earned top scores in our tests for its lightweight feel, quick absorption, and gentle formula with hyaluronic acid and rose water that leaves no residue behind.



Best Prime Day Beauty Tool Deals

If you’re looking to improve your beauty routine with simple tools that make a big difference, consider some of our favorites we tested.

Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron, $28

Amazon

This Conair flat iron was praised by testers for the double-ceramic coated plates that help smooth out frizz and leave a shiny finish. Despite its low cost, the flat iron has multiple settings and took us less than 10 minutes to straighten all of our hair — a solid competitor to the more expensive models we tried.

Lyealion Automatic Hair Curling Wand, $81 (Save $49)

People / Jessica Juliao

If curls are more your thing, we suggest the Lyealion Automatic Hair Curling Wand. The best overall rotating curling iron, it comes with multiple barrel options and heat settings, as well as user-friendly technology that curls your hair for you. We thought it was comfortable to grip and were delighted by the bouncy waves it created.