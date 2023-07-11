Shopping Prime Day Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Packed with Jaw-Dropping Deals for Prime Day — Here Are the 40 Best You can find some of Prime Day's biggest discounts right here By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 06:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Amazon Outlet Deals Overall Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals Amazon Outlet Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon Outlet Tech Deals Amazon Outlet Beauty Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten Online shopping can feel overwhelming — there seems to be an endless sea of products to sift through at online department stores. Thankfully, we’ve uncovered a few shopping hacks that make shopping much easier. One of Amazon’s best-kept secrets is its Outlet store, which is a hidden department where you can find steep discounts on overstocked items. Even best-selling items and top-rated brands like Apple, Samsung, and Levi’s can be found here. There are so many impressive sales in Amazon’s outlet section during Prime Day, including big markdowns on home, fashion, tech, and beauty items. Some of the deals match or even exceed Black Friday prices, making it a smart time to check must-have items off your list. Amazon Has Millions of Prime Day 2023 Deals — Here Are the 101 Best Although non-subscribers can access some deals during Prime Day, there are many benefits for Prime Members, including free shipping, special discounts at Whole Foods, and invite-only savings. To access these exclusive benefits, make sure you’re logged into your Prime account. And if you’re not a member, signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime can unlock these benefits. But you’ll definitely want to hurry, as the jaw-dropping savings during Prime Day won’t last forever. If you want to shop shockingly low prices on staple home, beauty, fashion, and tech items right now, the Amazon Outlet is your best bet, and we’ve scoured the secret section for all of the best deals on top-rated products. Read on and add them to your cart before the sales expire. Amazon Best Amazon Outlet Deals Overall With thousands of deals on pretty much every category at Amazon, Prime Day is a sale event that can’t be missed. Within the Amazon Outlet, we’ve uncovered some of the biggest savings on products that rarely go on sale, including Apple AirPods, which are 20 percent off. They offer up to five hours of listening time with a single charge, and shoppers say that the sound is “incredible.” If you have lots of trips planned this summer, then having a portable charger is essential to making the travel experience effortless, and this Samsung Wireless Charger is 59 percent off right now. The portable charger can charge two devices at a time and it even has a fan to keep your devices from overheating. Speaking of heat, lots of breezy clothes are marked down, including this floral maxi dress by Zesica. Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon have been wearing florals the past few weeks, and this gorgeous dress is perfect to wear to weddings and on vacations. You can also score Levi’s Straight Jeans at a steep discount right now. Apple AirPods (First Generation), $125.61 (orig. $159) Hoover Onepwr Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $145.25 (orig. $209.99) Jabra Speak 710 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $185.29 (orig. $363) Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans, $39.55 (orig. $79.50) Samsung Wireless Charger, $36.99 (orig. $89.99) Gold N Hot Ceramic Crimper Iron, $18.95 (orig. $47.84)* Zesica Floral Maxi Dress, $47 (orig. $51.99) All Apple AirPods Are on Super Sale During Amazon Prime Day — and They’re Bound to Sell Out Amazon Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals With hot temperatures and increased humidity, summer is all about wearing lightweight clothes to stay cool. Luckily, there are tons of so many breathable styles and summer-ready shoes and accessories on sale, like the Huskary Summer Maxi Dress. Stars like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez have been loving maxi dresses recently, and this flowy dress has short sleeves so you’ll stay cool while being covered. It boasts over 14,000 five-star ratings, and comes in 45 colors and patterns. Sandals are another summer essential, and the Fitory Flat Sandals are currently 28 percent off. The open-toe slides are easy to slip on and off while you’re on the go. They also have a cushioned insole for added support, and the faux leather upper looks cute when paired with shorts, skirts, or dresses. Huskary Summer Maxi Dress, $28.79 (orig. $39.99) Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Wireless Bra, $28.70 (orig. $44) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress, $41.93 (orig. $59.90) True and Co. True Body V-Neck Wireless Bra, $16.06 (orig. $49) Dokotoo Square Neck Lantern Sleeve Dress, $33.99 (orig. $49.99) Grace Karin Paper Bag Waist Pants, $24.79 (orig. $35.99) BMJL Running Shorts, $27.99 (orig. $32.99–$39.99) FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) Fitory Flat Sandals, $32.99 (orig. $45.99) Amazon Amazon Outlet Home and Kitchen Deals Save big on your air conditioning bill when you use a tower fan, such as this Vornado 143 Tower Fan that’s currently the lowest price it’s ever been. The powerful fan offers three speeds, a timer, and a remote control. Plus, it blows air up to 60 feet away, making it perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, and living rooms. Other items to cool down your home include this Tempur-Pedic Cloud Breeze Pillow and this Best Price Mattress Memory Foam Mattress Topper, which are are going for $153 and $40, respectively. You can also upgrade your kitchen during Prime Day with finds like this OXO 10-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan, which is going for just $26. The pan is made with three layers of nonstick coating that help your food go from the pan to your plate with ease. This Four-Slice Toaster by Crux is also on sale for $22 off. OXO Good Grips Pro 10-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan, $26 (orig. $39.99) Best Price Mattress Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $39.99 (orig. $55.99) Vornado 143 Tower Fan, $51.99 (orig. $64.99) Yankee Candle Honey Clementine Candle, $20.85 (orig. $30.99) Tempur-Pedic Cloud Breeze Cooling Pillow, $152.57 with Prime (orig. $189) Black + Decker Cordless Spill+Spot Cleaner, $82 (orig. $109.99) Crux 4-Slice Toaster, $37.64 (orig. $59.99) Dyson Vacuums, Fans, and Air Purifiers Are on Super Sale for Amazon Prime Day Amazon Amazon Outlet Tech Deals Holidays are some of the best times to stock up on big-ticket items. If you missed Fourth of July deals this year, there’s still time to score impressive discounts on tech during Prime Day. One of the best sales we’ve seen is on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Phone, which is a whopping $904 off. The tablet offers 256 GB of storage, built-in 5G connectivity, and a crystal-clear camera. If you don’t like the feeling of earbuds, upgrade your work station with the Jabra Evolve 65 UC Stereo Wireless Headset, which is 43 percent off right now. It comes with 14 hours of talk time on a full charge, plus wireless connectivity to phones, PCs, and tablets, making it a great option to use in your home office. And if you need a new GPS watch to stay connected while you’re walking, running, or moving about, now’s a good time to pick up the Garmin Instinct GPS Watch since it’s $75 off. Newdery Magnetic Wireless Charging Station, $17.59 (orig. $25.99) Garmin Instinct GPS Watch, $219 (orig. $299.99) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen, $19.85 (orig. $39.99) Jabra Evolve 65 UC Stereo Wireless Bluetooth Headset, $145.99 (orig. $254) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Phone, $895 (orig. $1,799.99) Amazon Basics 12W USB Wall Charger, $4.77 (orig. $11.78) Jabra Speak 710 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, $185 (orig. $363) KeyBudz EarBuddyz 2.0 Ear Hooks, $10.95 (orig. $19.95) Amazon Amazon Outlet Beauty Deals If you’ve had your eyes on an electric toothbrush, Prime Day is the best time to snag one. Case in point? This Gleem Electric Toothbrush is going for just $18. It has a helpful two-minute timer with four 30-second intervals to help you get the most out of brushing your teeth. One five-star reviewer said that the “lightweight” design is also “perfect for travel,” as they can stash it in their carry-on luggage. The sun’s rays are stronger than ever right now, so stocking up on sunscreen is essential. The Coppertone Sport Sunscreen set contains a mineral face sunscreen and a spray bottle with SPF 50 and zinc to protect your skin from harmful rays. Other beauty finds include deals on Covergirl Lip Color, Mineral Fusion Bronzer, and so much more for as little as $7. Lpinye Ionic Hair Dryer, $27.99 (orig. $39.99) Gleem Electric Toothbrush, $15.97 (orig. $19.99) Wet Brush Detangler, $6.90 (orig. $13.79) Covergirl Outlast All Day Lip Color, $7.50 (orig. $11.99) Mineral Fusion Sparkle Bronzer, $17.50 (orig. $32.99) Estee Lauder Revitalizing Night Cream, $60 (orig. $89) Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish, $17.90 (orig. $21.98) Jouer Blush & Bloom Cheek and Lip Tint, $22.05 (orig. $32) Coppertone Sport Sunscreen Spray, $14.50 (orig. $19.39) Oprah’s ‘Favorite’ Travel Jewelry Box Starts at Just $13 This Prime Day With thousands of deals, Prime Day is the best time to stock up on all of your favorite items, from staple home products to summer fashion finds to top-rated tech. But you only have a few more hours to save. Read on for more of our favorite picks that are currently marked down in Amazon’s Outlet. 