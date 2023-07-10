Prime Day is finally here! Amazon’s two-day shopping event is the perfect time to snag some of the year’s best deals. Thousands of much-loved items from brands like Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid, Samsung, and more are on sale right now — even Legos. And Lego lovers can rejoice because we found a bunch of highly rated, fan-favorite sets that have been discounted for Prime Day.

There are tons of Lego options included in the Prime Day sale for every age and kind of builder. For adults, there’s the bonsai tree and the viral flower bouquets you’ve seen everywhere, The Mandalorian’s N-1 StarFighter, and even a replica of the iconic apartments from Friends.

If you’re looking to start (or add to) a child’s collection, you can save $25 on the Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, which has 790 pieces for endless hours of open-ended creative play.

Thanks to the quick-shipping options for Prime Members, you and your family will be building in no time. And while you don’t have to be a Prime member to access most of these deals, you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial membership to gain access to even more exclusive deals, super fast shipping, and members-only benefits throughout the shopping event.

Prices on discounted Lego sets start at just $16 so if you’ve been holding out for a great deal, now is the time to scoop up some sets.

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Lego Deals

Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $48 (Save $12)

The best-selling Lego Icons Flower Bouquet was not only featured on Abbott Elementary but has been a popular favorite on TikTok — and it’s now 20 percent off during Prime Day.

Lego enthusiasts know there’s something quite meditative about the process of building an intricate Lego design. And with an average rating of 4.9 stars and over 14,000 five-star ratings, the Icons Flower Bouquet is perfect for those who want something pretty to display but may be new to the Lego game.

One reviewer described the set as a “decorative gem” and shared that “building it was a 2/10 in difficulty but a 10/10 in enjoyment.”



Lego Icons Friends Apartment, $149 (Save $31)

Could we be any more excited that the Friends apartment Lego set is included in the Prime Day sale? (Answer: No.) Fans of the beloved ’90s sitcom can get their hands on this detailed collector’s set of both iconic apartments.

The Friends set is over 2,000 pieces and features authentic furniture and decor like Monica’s green ottoman, Phoebe’s painting, the infamous turkey, and even Chandler and Joey’s ducks. When completed, it measures over 25 inches wide, and of course, the set wouldn’t be complete if it didn’t include minifigures of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey (wearing all of Chandler’s clothes), Ross, and Chandler. And as an added bonus for true fans, there’s even a minifigure of Janice to really round out the collection. Truly no detail was spared.



Lego Police Station, $200 (Save $95)

Looking to flex your Lego skills? The Lego Police Station is for advanced builders ready for a true challenge — and you can save $95 on it right now. Step back in time with this nearly 3,000-piece set that’s packed with intricate details for true-crime fans including a 1940s-era police officer, a case board, reel-to-reel recorder, and more.

The set has an average rating of 4.9 stars on Amazon and one happy reviewer wrote, “As an adult Lego enthusiast, this was a fun build. Love all the intricate details and storyline Lego puts in all their modular builds. Fun to build with your family too!”

Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $25 (Save $10)

For the younger members of the family, the Creative Brick Box sets make a great addition to their Lego collection. The open-ended nature of it allows them to build onto already existing sets at home or make something completely from their imagination. The set comes with 484 pieces in 35 colors and a green baseplate to make building straight from the box a breeze.



And at $10 off during Prime Day, the Medium Creative Brick Box makes for a great future birthday or holiday gift to stock up on.

Keep scrolling to shop more Lego sets on sale during Prime Day right now.



Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets, $120 (Save $30)

Lego Icons Bonsai Tree, $40 (Save $10)

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Carriage & Thestrals Set, $16 (Save $4)

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box, $35 (Save $25)

Lego Ideas BTS Dynamite, $81 (Save $19)

Lego Ideas Typewriter, $250 (Save $24)

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter $48 (Save $12)

Lego Marvel The Eternals in Arishem’s Shadow, $39 (Save $21)

Lego Star Wars X-Wing Fighter, $40 (Save $10)

Lego Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter, $24 (Save $7)

