This 43-Inch Smart TV with 6,900+ Perfect Ratings Is 40% Off at Amazon — Save $120 Before Prime Day Ends

“This is a great looking TV for an excellent price”

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 03:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

There’s no need to wait until Black Friday for a great deal on a new TV. Amazon Prime Day is here and, with it, some great deals on smart TVs with 4K resolution and Fire TV integration. 

The Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Smart Fire TV is a prime (no pun intended) example. Normally, the unit is $300, but during Prime Day, it’s 40 percent off, bringing the price down to $180. The 4K ultra high-definition TV has a resolution of 2160p, which is four times the clarity of full HD. And it has Alexa voice control, so you can speak commands directly into the remote. With voice control, you can ask it to turn on live TV, search for a show or movie, play music, and even control other smart home devices.

Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $180 (Save $120)

Amazon INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Amazon

The slim TV has a footprint that’s less than nine inches deep and 38.2 inches wide. It stands 24.3 inches high and has a 42.5-inch screen size, which is measured diagonally. It can be connected through Wi-Fi or by ethernet to access thousands of channels and apps that require subscriptions, including Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Max, and Prime Video. 

More than 6,900 Amazon customers have given the Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Smart Fire TV a perfect rating. Reviewers say it has a “great picture” quality and is “easy to set up.” One reviewer explained: “Assembly consisted of screwing the feet to the base of the TV and set up couldn't have been easier.” Once they connected the TV to Wi-Fi, downloaded the most recent updates, and picked their favorite streaming apps, they turned on a movie to check out the picture quality. “I'm more than impressed! It's beautiful! This is a great-looking TV for an excellent price. I could not be any happier,” they added.

As for sound, the TV has DTS studio sound, an audio enhancement suite the brand says creates “realistic and immersive” audio through two-speaker playback. One shopper, who gave it five stars, said that for the price, they didn’t expect the sound quality to be very good, “But I was wrong. Cheapest TV in my house and by far the best!” 

Amazon Prime Day ends today, July 12, so don’t hesitate to pick up the Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Smart Fire TV while it’s 40 percent off. And keep scrolling for more limited-time deals on smart TVs at Amazon, including half off this Pioneer 43-Inch TV and 43 percent off this Hisense 50-Inch TV

Pioneer 43-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV, $160 (50% Off)

Amazon Prime Day PIONEER 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV, $300

Amazon Prime Day Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (50U6HF, 2022 Model),Black

Amazon

Toshiba 50-Inch Class 350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $220

Amazon Prime Day Toshiba All-New 50-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K

Amazon

Amazon Fire 43-Inch 4-Series 4k Smart TV, $230

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, stream live TV without cable

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $720

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight! Here Are the 101 Best Deals to Shop Before Sale Prices Disappear
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Gadget Deals Blender Drainer Chopper Brewer
Amazon's Outlet Is Full of Helpful Kitchen Gadgets Under $50 Just Before Prime Day Ends
Deal Roundup: Best Deals Tout
The 200 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on the Last Day of the Sale
Related Articles
Amazon Has Millions of Prime Day 2023 Deals â Here Are the 101 Best Tout
Amazon Has Millions of Prime Day 2023 Deals — Here Are the 101 Best
One-Off Deal: amazon fire tv Tout
Amazon’s Most Affordable HD Fire TVs Are on Sale for Under $200 on Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Best Deals Tout Update
The 430 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Blog: 70+ Shopping-Expert Approved Early Deals
Amazon Prime Day Member-Only Deals Tout
The 130 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members
Amazon Prime Day Le Creuset Tout
Le Creuset Cookware Is on Sale This Amazon Prime Day for as Little as $24
Deal Roundup: Legos
The Best Lego Deals at Amazon Prime Day 2023 for Kids and Adults, from 'Friends' to Flower Bouquets
Deal Roundup: Best Deals Tout
The 200 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on the Last Day of the Sale
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Best Deals Day 1 Live-Blogging
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live: The 90+ Best Expert Approved Deals
Customer-Loved Fashion Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Customer-Loved Fashion Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023 for Up to 59% Off
Deal Roundup: Deals Under $25 Tout
85 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25 You Can’t Miss This Year
Deal Roundup: Wedding Guest Dresses Tout
15 of the Prettiest Wedding Guest Dresses Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Deal Roundup: Summer Dresses Tout
We Found the Best Prime Day Deals on Mini, Midi, and Maxi Dresses for Summer, and They Start at $17
Deal Roundup: Dyson Deals Tout
Dyson Vacuums, Fans, and Air Purifiers Are on Super Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Oprah-Loved Products Tout
So Many of Oprah’s Favorite Things Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day, and the Best Deals Are Up to 66% Off
Amazon Prime Day Best Early Deals Tout
The 101 Best Early Prime Day Deals at Amazon Right Now — Up to 78% Off