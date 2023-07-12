This 43-Inch Smart TV with 6,900+ Perfect Ratings Is 40% Off at Amazon — Save $120 Before Prime Day Ends

There’s no need to wait until Black Friday for a great deal on a new TV. Amazon Prime Day is here and, with it, some great deals on smart TVs with 4K resolution and Fire TV integration.

The Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Smart Fire TV is a prime (no pun intended) example. Normally, the unit is $300, but during Prime Day, it’s 40 percent off, bringing the price down to $180. The 4K ultra high-definition TV has a resolution of 2160p, which is four times the clarity of full HD. And it has Alexa voice control, so you can speak commands directly into the remote. With voice control, you can ask it to turn on live TV, search for a show or movie, play music, and even control other smart home devices.



Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $180 (Save $120)

Amazon

The slim TV has a footprint that’s less than nine inches deep and 38.2 inches wide. It stands 24.3 inches high and has a 42.5-inch screen size, which is measured diagonally. It can be connected through Wi-Fi or by ethernet to access thousands of channels and apps that require subscriptions, including Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Max, and Prime Video.

More than 6,900 Amazon customers have given the Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Smart Fire TV a perfect rating. Reviewers say it has a “great picture” quality and is “easy to set up.” One reviewer explained: “Assembly consisted of screwing the feet to the base of the TV and set up couldn't have been easier.” Once they connected the TV to Wi-Fi, downloaded the most recent updates, and picked their favorite streaming apps, they turned on a movie to check out the picture quality. “I'm more than impressed! It's beautiful! This is a great-looking TV for an excellent price. I could not be any happier,” they added.

As for sound, the TV has DTS studio sound, an audio enhancement suite the brand says creates “realistic and immersive” audio through two-speaker playback. One shopper, who gave it five stars, said that for the price, they didn’t expect the sound quality to be very good, “But I was wrong. Cheapest TV in my house and by far the best!”

Amazon Prime Day ends today, July 12, so don’t hesitate to pick up the Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Smart Fire TV while it’s 40 percent off. And keep scrolling for more limited-time deals on smart TVs at Amazon, including half off this Pioneer 43-Inch TV and 43 percent off this Hisense 50-Inch TV.

