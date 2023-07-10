Amazon’s Most Affordable HD Fire TVs Are on Sale for Under $200 on Prime Day

Official Prime Day shopping is underway, and the 48-hour mega-sale means shoppers have access to deals across all categories at Amazon, including home, fashion, beauty, and popular tech, such as Amazon Fire televisions.

Prime members and non-members can save big during the annual sale event, but some markdowns are exclusive to Prime members — and shoppers with a Prime membership can score two of Amazon’s most affordable HD Fire 2-Series televisions for under $200. (For those who aren’t a Prime member yet, sign up for a free 30-day trial and instantly start shopping the exclusive Prime Day deals. Take advantage of the free, two-day shipping!)

The Introducing Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV and the Introducing Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch 2-Series 1080p HD Smart TV were both released earlier this year in March, so they’re some of the newest Amazon smart TVs available. Both models provide a high-definition picture, with the 32-inch model offering 720p resolution and the 40-inch model offering 1080p resolution. They have access to live TV, video games, music, free apps, including YouTube, Freevee, and Tubi, and apps that require subscriptions, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more. For added convenience, if someone starts binge-watching a show in one room of the house, it will seamlessly sync to other Amazon televisions in the home, so viewers can pick up right where they left off.

And as expected of an Amazon Fire TV, both of these sets are Alexa-compatible. Users can easily speak commands into the Alexa Voice Remote to find, launch, and control content, check the weather, and even control other smart home devices. The televisions also can connect to headphones via Bluetooth, so anyone can watch a movie or show and play a video game without disrupting the other members of the household.

Save $70 on the Introducing Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series

While the Fire TV 2-Series models are still fairly new, Amazon shoppers are already impressed, praising the sets’ “high-performance features” and “great picture quality” in their reviews. One reviewer admitted they don’t know why they waited so long to make the purchase and try out the “great” TV, and they’re already planning to buy a second one. “I game a lot; I stream on Twitch and YouTube, and I want a clear and fast-working TV to keep up with me. It does everything… Really worth it,” they wrote.

Another shopper wrote: “I love this TV and the ease of [setting] up and using it.” They highlighted the 40-inch screen size and called it “perfect” for their bedroom.

Prime Day is an ideal time to snap up a new smart TV. Check out the Amazon Fire 2-Series Smart TVs while both the 32-inch and 40-inch models are on sale for under $200. And remember — these prices will only last until July 12, so don't wait to get in on this Prime Day markdown.

Save $60 Introducing Amazon Fire TV 40-Inch 2-Series

