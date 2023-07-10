The Best Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day Go Up to 65% Off

Amazon Prime Day is underway with steep discounts across every category. And if big-ticket home finds are at the top of your shopping wish list, you’re in luck.

Amazon is overflowing with furniture deals that go up to 65 percent off during the site’s biggest shopping event all year. To help you sort through the Prime Day deals, we found the best furniture discounts hiding in Amazon’s outlet — think steep savings on patio sets, coffee tables, dressers, and end tables.

Plus, we pulled together all the top deals from the site's regular furniture department. So whether you’re in the market for a comfy couch to anchor the living room or a minimalist bookcase to maximize storage space, there are deals galore to shop before Prime Day ends on Wednesday, July 12 at midnight PT.

Keep reading to check out the best Prime Day furniture deals happening at Amazon — prices start at $16. With discounts this steep, there’s no guarantee that these pieces will stay in stock before Prime Day ends, so scoop up your favorites while they’re on sale and still available.

Best Prime Day Furniture Outlet Deals

Signature Design by Ashley Farmhouse Lift Top Coffee Table, $289 (Save $211)

There are impressive savings on furniture in Amazon’s outlet year-round — and the Prime Day deals are even better. If you’re shopping for living room furniture with a modern farmhouse aesthetic, consider picking up the Signature Design by Ashley lift-top coffee table that’s $211 off right now. The two-tone coffee table has a distressed finish, giving it a rustic look. Designed to maximize storage space, it has a hidden storage compartment with ample room to hold blankets, remotes, throw pillows, and more items you want to keep on hand but out of sight.

More than 3,500 customers have given the coffee table a five-star rating, noting that it is “sturdy” and “easy to assemble.” One shopper raved, “It is beautiful and has a lot of storage space inside.”

Vivere Double Steel Stand Outdoor Hammock, $90 (Save $60)

If it’s outdoor furniture you’re after, don’t miss out on the Vivere Double Steel Stand Outdoor Hammock while it’s up to 40 percent off. It’s made with woven fabric and has a steel stand, so you don’t even need two solid trees to lounge in it. The portable hammock comes with a carrying case, too, so you can take it to a campsite or the beach. One customer, who gave it a perfect rating, wrote, “It’s gorgeous, super comfy and looks way more expensive than it is.” They also added, “And it dries quickly, so no biggie if it rains.”

Furinno Oval End Table, $14

Amazon shoppers love the Furinno Oval End Table, as evidenced by its 66,500 five-star ratings. The minimalist end table, which can be placed at the side of the couch or beside the bed, offers space for extra lighting, a picture frame, a plant, or a drink to sip on. And Its bottom shelf is ideal for storing books. Right now, you can scoop up the popular piece of furniture for just $14.

Best Prime Day Furniture Deals

Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa, $320 (Save $100)

Over in Amazon’s regular furniture department, we’re eyeing the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa that’s $100 off for Prime Day. The compact sectional with cushions that several shoppers call “firm and comfortable” can seat up to three people. The cushions are encased in soft, removable covers that are machine-washable, making them a breeze to care for. One shopper enthused, “It is nicely made, sturdy and looks like it is high end.”

WLive Fabric Five-Drawer Dresser, $49 (Save $21)

As for bedroom furniture, check out the WLive Fabric Five-Drawer Dresser while it’s marked down to $49, its cheapest price in weeks. It has a steel frame and a spacious wood surface where you can store and display everything from a lamp and picture frames to decorative vases and books. As its product name suggests, it has five fabric drawers, with three on top and two larger ones on the bottom.

Currently the best-selling dresser at Amazon, it’s earned more than 16,400 perfect ratings from customers, who write in reviews that it’s “durable” and is “excellent quality.”

Otto and Ben Storage Ottoman, $29 (Save $21)

For affordable multifunctional furniture, opt for the Otto and Ben Storage Ottoman while it’s slashed by 42 percent. The linen ottoman has padded cushions that provide comfortable seating, plus it has storage space inside. And it’s foldable, so it’s easy to stow away when not in use. Customers who’ve given the “spacious ottoman” a perfect rating have used it to store things like shoes, board games, blankets, and off-season clothes.

Check out more of the best furniture deals from Amazon Prime Day below before the sale ends on July 12.

Walker Edison Rattan Storage Basket Coffee Table, $96 (Save $153)

AZL1 Life Concept Fabric Five-Drawer Dresser, $58 (Save $12)

Amazon Basics Wood Saddle-Seat Kitchen Stool Set, $45 (Save $3)

Signature Design by Ashley Industrial Barstool Set, $146 (Save $130)

Quality Outdoor Living Three-Piece Outdoor Chair Table Set, $297 (Save $102)

Baxton Studio Tufted Armchair, $166 (Save $119)

Highwood Hamilton Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $269 (Save $279)

Stone and Beam Lauren Oversized Sofa Couch, $704 (Save $378)

Furinno Luder Three-Tier Bookcase, $25 (Save $45)

Vasagle Entryway Coat Rack Hall Tree, $56 with coupon (Save $20)

Devoko Three-Piece Outdoor Furniture Patio Set, $90 with coupon (Save $50)

WLive Wood Lift Top Storage Coffee Table, $90 with coupon (Save $40)

Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $110 (Save $49)

Novogratz Kelly Upholstered Underbed Storage Bed Frame, $256 (Save $374)

