The 68 Best Prime Day Deals Still Available at Amazon — Starting at $7

Amazon Prime Day has come to an end, but the deals haven’t — if you know where to look.

We combed through the site’s home, fashion, and electronics sections, where we found deals on Dyson vacuums, Levi’s jeans, Apple products, and more. There are also air purifiers, cooling bedding, cute handbags, and premium blow dryers still on sale. In all, we found 68 post-Prime Day deals worth a look. But there’s no knowing how long these discounts will last, so don’t hesitate to check out today.

Some deals may require a Prime membership to unlock the steepest discount. Luckily, you can get a 30-day free trial of the service, which also includes fast and free shipping and Prime Video.

Best Extended Prime Day Deals Overall

Let's start with the best post-Prime Day deals overall. We found markdowns like up to 49 percent off the classic unisex Crocs and Apple AirPods Max at their lowest price in a month. You can also save $100 on a Roomba robot vacuum cleaner and $125 on an upright Dyson vacuum.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (Save $99)

If you have any travel coming up this summer — or beyond — consider picking up the over-ear Apple AirPods Max. You can save $99 on the noise-canceling headphones right now, though it’s unclear how long this deal will last. The AirPods Max come in five stylish colors, including green and pink, and have over 9,300 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $249 (Save $100)

Set it and forget it with a robot vacuum that takes care of the floors while you kick back. Get the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO while it’s $100 off right now, and enjoy a device that has advanced suction power and innovative tech. This Roomba learns your home to create something the company calls a “Imprint Smart Map,” so you can specify where you want it to clean and even automate a schedule.

Best Extended Prime Day Apple Deals

There are still plenty of deals on Apple products at Amazon, including a four-pack of AirTags. We also found discounts on EarPods, chargers, and the Apple Pencil. You can even score $250 off a 13-Inch Macbook Air and $80 off a 10.2-Inch iPad.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, $199

The second-generation AirPods Pro are $50 less right now, and the popular earbuds have earned more than 28,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer shared that the wireless earbuds “have redefined my audio experience with their exceptional sound quality, comfortable fit, and seamless integration with Apple devices.” And another shopper described the headphones as the “the pinnacle of audio technology and wireless convenience,” noting the device’s “sleek design, advanced features, and exceptional sound quality”

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch Laptop, $750

As for that $250 discount on an Apple laptop, the exact model is the 13-Inch MacBook Air, which was released in 2020. Normally, it costs $1,000 but with this 25 percent discount, it’s just $750. The laptop has racked up more than 17,600 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers and reviews its praising battery life and light weight.

Best Extended Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals

You don’t need to wait until Black Friday to score significant deals on tech and electronics. We found discounts on printers, TVs, Amazon smart home devices, portable speakers, and more.

HP DeskJet 3755 Compact Printer, $70

With online shopping comes shipping returns — make it easier on yourself with a compact printer that will wirelessly print return labels (and more) from your computer or phone. The HP DeskJet 3755 is just $70 right now and, according to the brand, is the world’s smallest all-in-one printer at 15.86 x 6.97 x 5.55 inches.

TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Smart Roku TV, $110

There are still some great deals on TVs, too. This 32-Inch TCL Smart TV is at its lowest price in 30 days, now just $110. It has Roku capabilities built in and an easily customizable home screen so all your favorite subscription-based apps — like Netflix or AppleTV — are front and center when you flick on the tube. Plus, it comes with a voice-controlled remote to make search simple.

Best Extended Prime Day Vacuum Deals

Discounted vacuum cleaners are still available at Amazon, including upright, stick, and robot vacuums from brands like Dyson and iRobot. And we found a number of options for more than 70 percent off.

Zoker 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $150 (79% Off)

One of the steepest discounts on vacuum cleaners we found was this 6-in-1 cordless model for 79 percent off. Originally $700, this convertible vacuum cleaner is now just $150. It has a telescopic rod to extend or collapse the length of the vacuum cleaner, plus it can be used handheld. Different attachments mean it can clean upholstery, stairs, in the car, and even suck up dust from electronic devices like keyboards.

LCrock Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $214

Another vacuum deal worth checking out: This two-in-one robot vacuum and mop, which is a jaw-dropping $486 off — and that’s not a typo. It can run up to 100 minutes per charge and is under three inches high, so it easily gets under couches and beds.

Best Extended Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

From air friers to air purifiers, there are still lots of home and kitchen deals. We found bed sheets, kitchen knife sets, small appliances, fans, and storage solutions marked down at Amazon, too.

Galanz ExpressWave Microwave Oven, $185

If your microwave could use an upgrade, check out the Glanz ExpressWave. Unlike other microwaves, which pulse heat on and off, the ExpressWave uses inverter technology to create continuous, constant, and even heat for faster cooking, reheating, and defrosting. Get dinner — or breakfast, lunch, snacks — on the table faster with this efficient, on-sale microwave.

Sunficon Dish Drying Rack, $26

There are also pretty upgrades for clean up, like this modern dish-drying rack. It has a slick, space saving design with a utensil holder and removable drip tray. Right now, you can get it in black for $26 or in white for $32.

Best Extended Prime Day Fashion Deals

As for fashion deals, there are comfy shoes, breezy dresses, and activewear essentials to scoop up at a discount. We found Ray-Ban sunglasses and Dr. Martens sandals plus a great one-piece swimsuit, and a fun beach bag, too.

Lancholy Sport Sandals, $19

If there are outdoor adventures on your summer itinerary, think about picking up a pair of these Lancholy Sport Sandals, which are as little as $17 right now. They come in 28 variations of color and style and in women’s sizes 6–11. And they have more than 3,500 perfect ratings from shoppers.

Aovde Short Sleeve Dress, $23

For many, the hottest months of the year have just begun. If your selection of summer dresses is lacking, check out this short sleeve dress, now just $23. It has a pretty square neckline and flattering midi length with a hem that hits just below the calf. The dress comes in 11 colors including blue and white gingham, solid black, and a few floral options.

Best Extended Prime Day Beauty Deals

Some of the best deals in the beauty category are on grooming gadgets like blow dryers, curling irons, and hair trimmers. We also found some haircare deals and skincare products among the still-discounted selection.

Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer, $160 (Save $70)

Cut your hair drying time dramatically with the Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer, which is currently $70 off. It uses high-velocity heated air and ionized air for fast drying with less damage, according to the brand. And it comes with two attachments: A styling brush, which dries while straightening, and a concentrator to accelerate dry time.

Kingdo Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Machine, $13 (57% Off)

For just $13, you can pick up an electric makeup brush cleaner to cleanse brushes of product buildup and whatever gross bacteria may be lurking within. The Kingdo Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Machine also dries brushes so there’s no downtime between cleaning your brushes and using them. Pick up the gadget while it’s 57 percent off.

Best Extended Prime Day Outlet Deals

Amazon has a secret outlet where you can regularly find up to 50 percent off on overstocked furniture, electronics, and more. We found even steeper discounts (up to 63 percent off) on everything from desk chairs to luggage sets. There are even marked-down Adidas leggings and half off an under-sink organizer.

Greenlife Ceramic Nonstick 12-Piece Cookware Set, $68

How pretty is this blue cookware set? It includes 12 essentials — including two frying pans, two pots, and measuring spoons — for under $70. And it’s made from nonstick ceramic that’s free from PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Even better? They’re easy to clean.

Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Lithium-Ion Hand Vacuum, $28

Keep it clean without breaking the bank with this Black+Decker Dustbuster. It’s still 30 percent off its already reasonable original price of $40, bringing it down to just $28. More than 3,900 people have given this handheld vacuum cleaner a perfect rating, with one reviewer raving, “[It has] very good suction and lasts a long time between charging.”

Keep reading for more post-Prime Day deals at Amazon on Apple, Ray-Ban, Ugg, and more.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $390

Apple iPad 10.2-Inch 9th Generation, $250

Ray-Ban Rb3548n Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses, $115 (Lowest Price in 30 Days)

Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89

Ugg Fluff Yeah Slipper, Starting at $60

PurSteam Humidifier for Large Rooms, $23

Tvwio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $150 (79% Off)

Dr. Martens Avery Sandal, $77

