The 15 Most Popular Products Amazon Shoppers Bought on Prime Day, Some of Which Are Still on Sale Now

And in just the blink of an eye, Prime Day 2023 has come to a close.

Over the last 48 hours, Amazon shoppers scooped up millions of deals, taking advantage of discounts in nearly every category. According to a press release, on the first day of Prime Day, Prime members bought more than 375 million items, driving more than $2.5 billion in sales — making this year’s Prime Day the biggest ever.

If you missed out on shopping the event — or just forgot to add that one product to your cart — don’t worry: Amazon is still teeming with thousands of post-Prime Day deals in every department, including home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and electronics.

Keep scrolling to check out Prime Day 2023’s most popular products.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Products from Prime Day 2023

Out of the millions of items on sale during Prime Day, shoppers were most infatuated with products from Apple, Bissell, and Laneige, and the home, fashion, and beauty departments were among the top-selling categories. Globally, the best-selling product during Prime Day was the Fire TV Stick, with Prime members purchasing millions of this and other Alexa-enabled devices.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $40

Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129)

Amazon

Along with these top products, Amazon’s independent sellers had one of the best Prime Days yet. This year, Amazon had the most Prime Day deals on products from small businesses ever, including brands like Caraway, True Classic, and Tushy.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware 12-Piece Cookware Set, $395

Amazon

Tushy Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, $60

Amazon

PEOPLE-Loved Best-Selling Products from Prime Day 2023

This year, PEOPLE shoppers snapped up tons of Apple devices, including watches, headphones, and tablets. Right now, you can still pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for just $199 — the same price we saw throughout the two-day sale — as well as a pack of four AirTags that are handy to add to anything you want to keep track of, such as suitcases and those aforementioned headphones.

Vacuums also dominated PEOPLE reader sales, including the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that’s still down $340. Shoppers were stocking up on beauty products as well, including the ever-beloved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and the best-selling Crest 3D Whitestrips that reviewers swear changed their smile completely.

Although many of these products are still on sale right now, there’s no guarantee that these discounts will last much longer. Head to Amazon now and shop the most popular products from Prime Day 2023, then make sure to speed over to checkout to capitalize on these massive markdowns.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199 (Save $50)

Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24

Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $90

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $270 (Save 10%)

Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, $46

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

