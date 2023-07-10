Amazon’s Customer Most-Loved Section Is Packed with Home and Kitchen Deals — Up to 74% Off

Oven mitts, juicers, vacuums, and more start at just $8

By
Monica Bell
Published on July 10, 2023 10:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day Customer Most-Loved Home Deals Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Prime Day is nearly here, but we’ve already been seeing tons of markdowns at Amazon. And if you head straight to Amazon’s customer most-loved section, you’ll be greeted with serious discounts on a host of kitchenware and home goods. 

This curated page has thousands of items that have a rating of at least four stars and tons of positive reviews. And right now, the home and kitchen section is filled with handy tools, organizers, home office essentials, and vacuum cleaners on super sale, including brands like KitchenAid and Shark. Prices start at just $7, and discounts go up to a whopping 73 percent off.  

With so much to choose from, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals on top-rated kitchen and home essentials available right now. These sales will be just as steep as what you’ll find during Prime Day on July 11 and 12, so keep reading to check out our picks and get your cart started early.

Customer Most-Loved Home and Kitchen Amazon Prime Day Deals

Secura French Press Coffee Maker, $26 (Save 34%)

Amazon Prime Day Secura French Press Coffee Maker

Amazon

Skip the daily trip to the café with the Secura French Press coffee maker, which is currently marked down by 34 percent. It can make gourmet coffee for you and the whole family, as the French press holds up to a liter at a time. One reviewer noted that while they’ve had this French press for over a year and use it daily, “it still looks brand new.” They also appreciated that it “doubles as a teapot.” 

ProCase Jewelry Organizer, $20 (Save $16)

Amazon Prime Day ProCase Jewelry Organizer Stand Necklace Holder

Amazon

This jewelry organizer with more than a thousand five-star ratings is a great tool to keep necklaces, bracelets, rings, watches, and other accessories neat and usable at a moment’s notice. At only 7.87 inches wide and 12.6 inches tall, the organizer is a space saver, freeing up room on your shelf, vanity, or countertop. What’s more, it’s made entirely of wood and metal, helping it hold up to daily use. 

Zeppoli Classic Kitchen Towels, $16 (Save $10)

Amazon Prime Day Zeppoli Classic Kitchen Towels - 15 Pack

Amazon

Home cooks and restaurant chefs alike love these Zeppoli kitchen towels so much, they’ve picked up a whopping 25,000 perfect ratings. They’re made of 100 percent natural cotton and are super durable, lightweight, absorbent, and quick-drying. One reviewer appreciated that the versatile towels can be used in many ways, like “as a napkin, to wipe down drinking glasses, or as a thicker dish cloth.”  

Nostalgia Snow Cone Shaved Ice Machine, $30 (Save $10)

Amazon Prime Day Nostalgia Snow Cone Shaved Ice Machine

Amazon

Every party is sure to be a hit with this snow cone shaved ice machine. Its precision-cut stainless steel blades transform ice cubes into snow-like shaved ice with impressive speed and efficiency. The shaved ice machine works with standard ice cubes, and measuring in at only 4 pounds and 12 inches tall, it can easily be stationed atop a kitchen counter or on a small end table. Plus, the device is portable for wherever the party takes you. 

There are so many more great deals hiding in Amazon’s customer most-loved section ahead of Prime Day. Keep scrolling for more top-rated kitchen and home essentials on sale.

Noya Adjustable Tofu Press, $19 (Save 43%)

Amazon Prime Day NOYA Adjustable Tofu Press

Amazon

KitchenAid Oven Mitts, $7 (Save 74%)

KitchenAid Asteroid Oven Mitt

Amazon

Antree Pasta Maker Attachment, $80 (Save $10)

Amazon Prime Day Antree Pasta Maker Attachment 3 in 1 Set

Amazon

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $30 (Save 38%)

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven

Amazon

Qcen Juicer Machine, $35 (Save $22)

Amazon Prime Day Qcen Juicer Machine

Amazon

Ewagoa Measuring Cups and Spoons, $10 (Save 17%)

Amazon Prime Day Measuring Cups and Spoons Set of 10 Pieces

Amazon

Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Duvet Cover Set, $10 (Save 50%)

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

Amazon

Iminso Handheld Vacuum, $44 (Save 57%)

Amazon Prime Day IMINSO Handheld Vacuum Cordless Car Vacuum

Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon Prime Day Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum

Amazon

