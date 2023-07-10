Amazon’s Customer Most-Loved Section Is Packed with Home and Kitchen Deals — Up to 74% Off

Prime Day is nearly here, but we’ve already been seeing tons of markdowns at Amazon. And if you head straight to Amazon’s customer most-loved section, you’ll be greeted with serious discounts on a host of kitchenware and home goods.

This curated page has thousands of items that have a rating of at least four stars and tons of positive reviews. And right now, the home and kitchen section is filled with handy tools, organizers, home office essentials, and vacuum cleaners on super sale, including brands like KitchenAid and Shark. Prices start at just $7, and discounts go up to a whopping 73 percent off.

With so much to choose from, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals on top-rated kitchen and home essentials available right now. These sales will be just as steep as what you’ll find during Prime Day on July 11 and 12, so keep reading to check out our picks and get your cart started early.

Customer Most-Loved Home and Kitchen Amazon Prime Day Deals

Secura French Press Coffee Maker, $26 (Save 34%)

Skip the daily trip to the café with the Secura French Press coffee maker, which is currently marked down by 34 percent. It can make gourmet coffee for you and the whole family, as the French press holds up to a liter at a time. One reviewer noted that while they’ve had this French press for over a year and use it daily, “it still looks brand new.” They also appreciated that it “doubles as a teapot.”



ProCase Jewelry Organizer, $20 (Save $16)

This jewelry organizer with more than a thousand five-star ratings is a great tool to keep necklaces, bracelets, rings, watches, and other accessories neat and usable at a moment’s notice. At only 7.87 inches wide and 12.6 inches tall, the organizer is a space saver, freeing up room on your shelf, vanity, or countertop. What’s more, it’s made entirely of wood and metal, helping it hold up to daily use.



Zeppoli Classic Kitchen Towels, $16 (Save $10)

Home cooks and restaurant chefs alike love these Zeppoli kitchen towels so much, they’ve picked up a whopping 25,000 perfect ratings. They’re made of 100 percent natural cotton and are super durable, lightweight, absorbent, and quick-drying. One reviewer appreciated that the versatile towels can be used in many ways, like “as a napkin, to wipe down drinking glasses, or as a thicker dish cloth.”



Nostalgia Snow Cone Shaved Ice Machine, $30 (Save $10)

Every party is sure to be a hit with this snow cone shaved ice machine. Its precision-cut stainless steel blades transform ice cubes into snow-like shaved ice with impressive speed and efficiency. The shaved ice machine works with standard ice cubes, and measuring in at only 4 pounds and 12 inches tall, it can easily be stationed atop a kitchen counter or on a small end table. Plus, the device is portable for wherever the party takes you.



There are so many more great deals hiding in Amazon’s customer most-loved section ahead of Prime Day. Keep scrolling for more top-rated kitchen and home essentials on sale.

Noya Adjustable Tofu Press, $19 (Save 43%)

KitchenAid Oven Mitts, $7 (Save 74%)

Antree Pasta Maker Attachment, $80 (Save $10)

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $30 (Save 38%)

Qcen Juicer Machine, $35 (Save $22)

Ewagoa Measuring Cups and Spoons, $10 (Save 17%)

Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Duvet Cover Set, $10 (Save 50%)

Iminso Handheld Vacuum, $44 (Save 57%)

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (Save 20%)

