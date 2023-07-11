Target, Walmart, Macy’s, and So Many Other Stores Are Having Sales Right Now, Too

If you’ve already taken advantage of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals and are still itching for more, plenty of other stores are also offering major markdowns today.

Aside from Amazon’s two-day extravaganza, we’ve been keeping tabs on the best online sales. Right now, you can save big on fashion, home, tech, and beauty products all across the internet, including skincare staples, cozy loungewear, Apple devices, and so much more.

For example, for a limited time, Madewell is offering its best-selling jeans for just $50, and the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream that Selena Gomez uses is 20 percent off. You can also snag several Oprah-approved products on sale, like these breathable bamboo sheets and comfy joggers. Oh, and Target’s biggest sale of the season is happening right now, too.

There are so many online sales this week, it’s basically like Black Friday in July. Below, shop 10 sales happening during Prime Day that you won’t want to miss.

Best Sales to Shop Right Now

Get $50 Madewell jeans until midnight

The brand known for its comfortable and flattering denim is offering it at one of the lowest prices of the season. You can score dozens of Madewell jeans for just $50 right now — both men’s and women’s sizes are available. The store’s sale section is also chock-full of stylish summer finds that are up to 70 percent off, like this white maxi dress that’s $68 off and these fisherman mules that are $28 off. All of these Madewell savings end at midnight ET on July 11, so take advantage before prices go back up tomorrow.

Madewell Baggy Flare Jeans, $50 (Save $48)

Madewell

These jeans are very on-trend right now thanks to their wide-leg silhouette. Celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lopez have frequently been spotted wearing flare jeans, and now’s a good time to snag a pair for yourself. These are made from ​​100 percent cotton denim (which means there isn’t a whole lot of stretch), and they have a faded, light indigo wash that gives them vintage vibes.

Save up to 50% on Adidas, Sorel, and more at Zappos

Finding comfortable shoes for summer just got a whole lot easier — and more affordable. For a limited time, Zappos is offering up to 50 percent off a slew of styles from popular footwear brands, including Adidas, Puma, Sorel, Clarks, and more. The online shoe store also slashed prices on handbags and accessories for its summer clearance event. And while it runs through Sunday, August 6, with such low prices, sizes are bound to sell out quickly.

Gola Eclipse Pure Sneaker, $101 (Save $24)

Zappos

Need a stylish and comfortable sneaker? Add this one from Gola to your cart while you can get it for $25 off. The shoes are decorated with colorful suede details and the brand’s logo, and they’ll go with pants, shorts, dresses, and skirts. Plus, the soles have a slight platform to add a bit of height.

Best deal we’ve seen: Everything at Cozy Earth is 35% off

Oprah has included Cozy Earth products on her Favorite Things list five times, including breathable bamboo sheets, buttery-soft joggers, and plush socks. So it’s safe to say Cozy Earth is truly one of her favorite brands. And right now, you can snag 35 percent off sitewide with the promo code PRIMEDAY. This is one of the best discounts we’ve seen offered at Cozy Earth, and it ends on Monday, July 17.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant, $107 with code (Save $58)

Cozy Earth

Oprah gave the brand’s bamboo joggers her seal of approval in 2020, and for good reason. The lounge pants are made of a buttery-soft viscose material that comes from bamboo, so they’re cozy and breathable. They’re also loved by a PEOPLE Shopping writer, who says they hold up to multiple washes. With the special promo code, you can scoop up a pair for $58 off right now.

Stock up on Tula skincare during this sitewide sale

For a limited time, take 20 percent off everything on Tula’s website with the code SHOPDIRECT20, including the best-selling brightening eye balm that’s been spotted on Mandy Moore’s vanity. The brand’s products are frequently used by celebrities, editors, and influencers alike, and chances are you’ve seen its signature blue packaging on social media. Now’s a good time to stock up on those tried-and-true products and test a few new ones.

Tula Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $30 with code (Save $8)

Tula

Sunscreen should be used year-round, and this best-selling SPF from Tula is worth adding to your rotation while you can save $8 on it. Not only was the Tula sunscreen once touted by Jenna Dewan as a favorite beauty product, but it also has thousands of positive reviews from shoppers. The non-comedogenic formula won’t leave a white cast, and it gives the “perfect glow and is not greasy.”

Target’s Circle Week is back with major deals

The store is known for everyday affordable prices — and they just got even more budget-friendly thanks to Target Circle Week. Anyone with a Target Circle membership (it’s free to sign up with your email) can save big across practically every category, including fashion, home, tech, beauty, toys, and more. Today, members can get $130 off a Dyson vacuum, $70 off the Apple Watch Series 8, and 20 percent off Barbie dolls.



Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $100 for members (Save $30)

Target

If Apple Airpods sell out at Amazon during Prime Day, try grabbing a pair while they’re $30 off at Target. The Bluetooth earbuds can seamlessly switch between your Apple devices, making it easy to connect them to a phone or laptop. To get the deal, scroll down below the “Add to Cart” button and click “Save” next to the little red Target cart icon to have the deal automatically apply to your cart at checkout.



Beats Solo³ On-Ear Headphone, $120 for members (Save $80)

Target

You can nab a pair of Beats wireless headphones for just $120 — just click here to save the offer, which will automatically be added to your cart at checkout. They have cushiony on-ear cups to make listening for long periods of time comfortable, which you can do for up to 40 hours with their impressive battery life. When not in use, the headphones fold up, so they’re easy to store.

Shop More Target Circle Week Deals

Get best-selling Brooklinen bed sheets for 20% off

For two days only, the internet-famous bedding brand is offering 20 percent off sitewide with the promo code SURPRISE20, which means you can buy popular bed sheets, along with bath towels, robes, comforters, and pillows, for way less. Brooklinen’s home items are high-quality and built to last, so they are normally pretty pricey — all the more reason to add them to your cart while you can save.

Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle Queen Size, $254 with code (Save $169)

Brooklinen

The Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle is a best-seller from Brooklinen with an overall 4.5-star rating from thousands of happy customers. People describe these sheets as “very good quality” and “so soft and luxurious.” One reviewer even said, “So comfy, I’ll never sleep on anything else.”

Save on Murad skincare

Thanks to this Murad’s sitewide sale, you can save 20 percent on all of its skincare goodies — just enter the promo code SHOPDIRECT20 at checkout. Stock up on the brand’s best-selling products, like retinol serums and soothing oat peptide cleansers, while the sale lasts.

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $63 (Save $16)

Murad

If you’re seeking immediate results to smooth fine lines and creases, you may want to add Murad’s Targeted Wrinkle Corrector to your cart while it’s under $65. It’s infused with hexapeptides and plant-derived squalane that work in tandem to boost skin’s elasticity and keep it moisturized. It can be applied on forehead lines, between eyebrows, to the sides and top of the mouth, and along crow’s feet and the orbital bone. When applying, be sure to gently tap it into the wrinkle — don’t rub.

Walmart+ Week’s Best Deals

Anyone with a membership can gain access to thousands of unbeatable savings during Walmart+ Week. If you’re not one, you can get 50 percent off an annual membership right now and immediately unlock these deals: Save up to 65 percent on items in all departments, including fashion, home, patio and garden, floorcare, and so many more. Some deals we’re eyeing include this Carote pots and pans set that’s $151 off, the Ninja Air Fryer that’s now only $100, and this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV that’s more than $2,000 off.

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (Save $360)

Walmart

You can save a whopping $360 on this Inse cordless vacuum cleaner that has more 2,700 five-star ratings from Walmart shoppers. People are impressed by its powerful suction, long-lasting battery, and lightweight feel, and one person even called the vacuum an alternative to Dyson.

Score Black Friday-level discounts at Macy’s

You don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to get some of the best deals of the year at Macy’s. The department store is hosting its Black Friday in July sale, which offers up to 70 percent off thousands of products in the fashion, home, and bed and bath categories. Plus, you can get free shipping on orders of $25+ with the promo code JULY.

Calvin Klein Garnet Backpack, $84 (Save 50%)

Macy's

Backpacks have been a popular pick for celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Kelly Ripa, and Joanna Gaines lately. They’re not only extremely practical thanks to their spacious interiors, multiple pockets, and even weight distribution, but backpacks can also be very stylish — take this Calvin Klein one, for example. The small, sleek bag has a leather-like finish and several zippered compartments to make organization a breeze. And right now, you can get it for half-off.

Take 20% off all Sol de Janeiro products

Right now, you can score 20 percent off all full-sized beauty products from Sol de Janeiro — no promo code necessary. Stars like Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff have been known to use the brand’s products, so if you have yet to put them to the test, now’s a good time to give a few a try. If you recall the How I Met Your Father star’s glow on her nude cover of Women’s Health magazine, it was thanks to this little glow oil.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $38 (Save $10)

Sol de Janeiro

The internet-famous Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is known for its ability to deliver visibly firmer skin after application, and Selena Gomez also uses it. The Only Murders in the Building actress was spotted rubbing it all over her chest and legs in a TikTok video of her nighttime skincare routine.

