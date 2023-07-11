Shopping Prime Day 75 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25 You Can’t Miss This Year Save on smart plugs, belt bags, celeb-loved beauty, and more By Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey Greenfeld Lindsey is an eCommerce Editor for PEOPLE.com. She's worked in the online shopping landscape for three years and is passionate about entertainment, fashion, beauty, home decor, and cooking. Lindsey has also been published in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Real Simple. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Lindsey Greenfeld was an Associate eCommerce Editor at TripSavvy and covered everything related to travel and outdoor gear, from suitcases and camping equipment to slip-on shoes and sunscreen. She has also supported Dotdash's commerce team at large as an Editorial Coordinator. When Lindsey's not researching the latest celebrity sightings and fashion trends, she can be found cooking meals for her family, trying on new skincare products, and scouring the internet for affordable home decor. People Editorial Guidelines and Alex Warner Alex Warner Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 09:30AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Day Deals Under $25 Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $25 Best Prime Day Home Deals Under $25 Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $25 Best Prime Day Tech Deals Under $25 Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Under $25 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Calling all discount shoppers! Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, and there are savings galore on more products than ever before. And if you’re looking for the most affordable finds, you’ve come to the right place. As your resident shopping experts, we’ve scoured the website to find the best things on sale at Prime Day for under $25. Below, we broke down all the sales by category — fashion, beauty, tech, home, and kitchen — so you can quickly add your favorites to your virtual cart. Fair warning: Some of the savings on these small goodies are exclusively available for Prime members, so if you don’t already have an account, now’s the perfect time to sign up for a free 30-day trial. Since Amazon Prime Day ends tomorrow, get started now with the best deals overall. Amazon Best Prime Day Deals Under $25 54% Off: Fire TV Stick 4K, $22.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99) Best-Seller: Bronax Pillow Slippers, $23.99 (orig. $35.99) Customer-Loved: Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $21.57 (orig. $30) TP-Link Tapo Pan Security Camera, $24.99 (orig. $29.99) Zomake Ultra Lightweight Hiking Backpack, $13.99 (orig. $15.99) Kaluns Store Kitchen Utensils Set Cooking Utensil 24-Piece Set, $21.99 (orig. $34.99) Avène Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water, $12.95 (orig. $18.50) Poeroa 7-Inch LED Mirrored Large Digital Alarm Clock, $20.36 with coupon (orig. $32.95) I’m an Amazon Editor, and This Is Everything I’m Buying on Prime Day — Including Dyson, Apple, and Samsonite One of the best deals we found on Amazon devices so far is on the Fire TV Stick, which you can get for a whopping 54 percent off with your Prime membership. Simply plug it into your TV to start streaming movies and shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more (subscriptions required). In the fashion department, you can save on Calvin Klein bralettes and these highly rated pillow slides. And you definitely won’t want to miss the popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask while it’s on sale. It’s been touted by celebrities like Brooke Shields, Kate Hudson, and Kendall Jenner for its ability to give a mega dose of moisture to chapped lips while you sleep. Speaking of Hollywood-used beauty products, the calming facial mist that Gwyneth Paltrow once said is a good “quick refresher” for skin is just $13. There are millions of discounted products on Amazon right now, but they won’t be on sale for much longer. Keep scrolling for more Prime Day deals under $25 before prices go back up. Amazon Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $25 Affordable summer fashion is all over Amazon thanks to Prime Day. There are hundreds of under-$25 clothing, shoes, and accessories styles available for the next few days, including that TikTok-viral satin cowl-neck dress and a pair of flip-flops from a brand Jennifer Lopez is a fan of. Blooming Jelly Puff Sleeve Swiss Dot Blouse, $15.39 (orig. $21.99) Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag with Adjustable Strap, $15.98 (orig. $23.98) Prettygarden One-Shoulder Knot Maxi Dress, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $30.99) Evshine Fuzzy Cross Band Memory Foam House Slippers, $11.99–$17.99 (orig. $26.99) Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress, $22.43 (orig. $29.90) Big Dart Oversized Button-Down Shirt, $24.99 (orig. $29.99) Running Girl Criss-Cross Sports Bra, $22.99 (orig. $25.99) Baleaf 8-Inch High Waist Biker Shorts, $19.73 with coupon (orig. $26.99) Rospick Slip-On Sneakers, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Speedo Swimsuit One-Piece Prolt Super Pro Solid, $25 (orig. $39.99) Lee Regular Fit Chino Walkshort, $17.58 (orig. $34.90) Ekouaer Short Sleeve Satin 2-Piece Set $22.49 with coupon (orig. $24.99) Havaianas Slim Flip-Flop Sandal, $12.79 (orig. $26) Xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress, $23.99 (orig. $39.99) Barabum Retro Classic Clutch Shoulder Tote, $17.99 (orig. $27.99) Ododos Mini Belt Bag, $16 (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $16 Belt bags are taking over Hollywood, and for good reason — the sleek styles offer a hands-free way to carry your essentials. This $16 Amazon belt bag has a durable, water-resistant base with a zipper to keep your items safely stowed, plus an adjustable strap, so you can wear it around your waist or slung across your body. And it closely resembles the popular Lululemon belt bag that’s been spotted on Camila Cabello. Amazon Essentials Midi A-Line Dress, $22 (Save $8) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $22 There are plenty of flowy dresses on sale during Prime Day, including this Amazon Essentials midi that has an A-line silhouette and slightly puffed sleeves. The versatile style can easily be paired with sandals, wedges, or sneakers for any occasion, which is one of the reasons why it has more than 1,400 five-star ratings from customers. Add it to your cart in a few colors while it’s going for as little as $22. Rospick Slip-On Sneakers, $17 (Save Up to 57%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $17 Every wardrobe needs a good pair of athletic sneakers, and these slip-on shoes are 57 percent off today. Made with a breathable mesh upper and memory foam insole, the shoes are lightweight and flexible to offer feet plenty of comfort and support. Reviewers are calling them “excellent walking shoes.” Amazon Best Prime Day Home Deals Under $25 Amazon is packed with Prime Day deals on big-ticket home items like mattresses and furniture, but we’re most excited about the discounts we found on bedding, decor, and organizers, which start at $9. Many of them are best-sellers in their categories, like this hanging shoe caddy that’s 36 percent off and this Mediterranean-scented Yankee Candle that is 51 percent off for Prime members. Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan, $17.99 (orig. $24.99) Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets, $15.95 (orig. $21.95) Pozino Cooling Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $21.99) Purasen Book Vase, $17.99 (orig. $21.99) Yankee Candle Mediterranean Breeze Scented Large Jar Candle, $15.30 with Prime (orig. $30.99) Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack, $15 with coupon (orig. $44.99) Magictec Rechargeable Lint Remover, $13.99 (orig. $19.99) Mandy’s Artificial White Tulip Bouquet, $18.99 (orig. $19.99) Gorilla Grip Chenille Bath Mat, $17.99 (orig. $24.99) SimpleHouseware Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer, $8.97 (orig. $13.99) Spacekeeper Slim Rolling Storage Cart, $19.79 with coupon (orig. $21.99) Cozy Family Extra Large Moving Bags, 4-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $33.99) Onlyeasy Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $26.99) Homemory 12-Piece Flameless Votive Candle Set, $8.99 (orig. $16.99) We Found the Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Rugs to Decorate Your Backyard This Summer Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets, $15.95 (Save 27%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 $16 Consider picking up these cooling bed sheets that have nearly 110,000 five-star ratings. The set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, all of which are made from lightweight microfiber material. Choose from 17 solid colors, including gray, white, beige, and pink. Spacekeeper Slim Rolling Storage Cart, $19.79 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 $20 If you’re short on storage room, pick up this slim storage cart while it’s $20. It comes with three adjustable baskets and wheels to make getting it in and out of awkward spaces easy. Shoppers appreciate that it’s “stable” and say it’s “just the right size” for holding laundry, beauty, and kitchen supplies. Mandy’s Artificial White Tulip Bouquet, $19 Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $19 These faux white tulips with 15,000 perfect ratings are a great way to add a pop of freshness to your home, especially since they’ll never wilt. The bouquet comes with 20 flowers, and it’s marked down to $19, meaning that each flower is less than $1. You can put them in this cute acrylic book vase to add a romantic touch to a nightstand, desk, or bookshelf. Amazon Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $25 Investing in new kitchen equipment doesn’t need to be expensive. Amazon’s kitchen department is packed with deals on popular gadgets right now for up to 45 percent off. Keep your drinks cold at the beach with this $15 Yeti can insulator, and use this $20 Cuisinart salad spinner to clean the produce you bring back from the farmer’s market. Kitchop Overnight Oats Container, 4-Pack, $17.99 (orig. $21.99) Yeti Slim Seafoam Rambler Can Insulator, $12.50 (orig. $25) Utopia Home 8-Piece Refrigerator Storage Bins, $16.99 (orig. $25.99) Zulay Handheld Milk Frother, $11.99 (orig. $18.99) Müeller Personal Blender, $20.88 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $21.90 (orig. $39.50) Swedish Wholesale 10-Pack Swedish Dishcloths, $19 (orig. $24.99) Genrice Long Gold Spoons, 4-Pack, $7.98 (orig. $11.99) Wanbasion Professional Kitchen Knife Set, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Cuisinart Salad Spinner, $19.94 (orig. $24.95) Plastic House 4-Pack Large Cereal Containers, $17.99 (orig. $28.95) Müeller Personal Blender, $20.88 with Coupon (Save 30%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $21 Small appliances are on sale during Prime Day, like this personal blender that’s down to just $21. Use the blender to make smoothies, juices, and sauces. You can take it in the car, to the gym, or on your commute because it comes with a lid that allows you to use it as a portable cup. Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $22 (Save 45%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $22 Speaking of things you can take outside, we’re also eyeing this Lodge cast iron grill pan to sear steaks, chicken, fish, vegetables, fruit, and more on the grill this summer. It’s received more than 23,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who say in reviews that it gives their food “beautiful grill marks,” and you can use it on the stove after the weather cools off. Plus, it’s $18 off right now! Plastic House 4-Pack Large Cereal Containers, $18 (Save 38%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $18 Now’s also a great time to stock up on reusable containers to keep your kitchen and food organized. This set of eight refrigerator bins is less than $2.50 apiece, and this pack of large cereal containers is at the lowest price we’ve seen in months. The cereal containers are made from BPA-free plastic and come with airtight lids, reusable labels, and four scoops. You could also use them to store flour, sugar, pet food, and pasta — all of which will easily pour out through the square-shaped spouts. Amazon Best Prime Day Tech Deals Under $25 Prime Day can be associated with major markdowns on expensive tech like TVs and computers. But the next few days are a great time to score small electronics you’ll use every day, such as portable chargers and power adapters starting at just $6. Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $16.99 (orig. $29) Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 with Prime (orig. $24.99) JBL Go2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $28.28 (orig. $39.95) iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $25.99) Fyy Waterproof Cable Organizer Carrying Case, $9.85 (orig. $15.99) Tuitager Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $45.99) Loryergo Ergonomic Laptop Stand, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Apple 12W USB Power Adapter, $17.99 (orig. $19) R-Fun AirPods Pro Case Cover with Keychain, $5.99 with coupon (orig. $7.99) Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) All Apple AirPods Are on Super Sale During Amazon Prime Day Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $17 (Save 41%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $17 There are even Apple products on sale for under $25 right now — though we don’t know how long they will stay in stock for. These EarPods come with a built-in lightning connector and have a remote that adjusts the volume, controls the playback, and acts as a microphone. Shoppers called them “the perfect alternative” when their Bluetooth headphones die, so make sure you get a few while they’re 41 percent off. Amazon Smart Plug, $13 with Prime (Save 48%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $13 Something else to stock up on while it’s on sale is the Amazon Smart Plug. Use them to set timers for your coffee maker, lights, speakers, fans, and more — so you never have to worry about wasting electricity. You can also use voice commands on whatever is connected to the smart plug, so you can easily transform your space into a smart home by adding several plugs to your outlets. Loryergo Ergonomic Laptop Stand, $17.99 with Coupon (Save $12) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $18 Does your home office setup need an upgrade? Then consider scooping up this best-selling laptop stand while it’s marked down to $18. It can hold laptops that are 15.6 inches wide and improves posture by elevating your computer. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with some reviewers writing that the stand created “more space” on their desks and helped to “take stress off of” their necks. Amazon Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Under $25 Now’s an especially good time to restock your beauty essentials or try ones you’ve been eyeing. You’ll find savings across every category, including makeup, skincare, and hair care. One of the great deals we’ve found so far is on this crème cheek and lip color from Jessica Alba’s brand Honest Beauty. It normally costs $20, but right now, you can snag it for just $15. Honest Beauty Crème Cheek + Lip Color, $14.60 (orig. $19.99) TruSkin Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum, $24.79 (orig. $29.95) Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Hair Conditioner, $17.99 (orig. $27.99) Latme Ice Roller for Face and Eyes, $9.99 (orig. $16.97) Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Repairing Essence, $14.50 (orig. $25) L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, $7.33 (orig. $12.99) Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Face Moisturizer, $17 (orig. $29.49) Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron, $18.97 (orig. $19.99) LuSeren 8-Pack Large Hair Claw Clips, $9.99 (orig. $23.99) Julep It's Balm: Tinted Lip Balm + Buildable Lip Color, $12 (orig. $20) Beetles Gel Nail Kit Easy Nail Extension Set, $19.99 (orig. $49.99) Whitebite Pro Teeth Whitening Kit LED Light, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Koccido Makeup Brushes 22-Piece Set, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) Facetory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection, $10.95 with coupon (orig. $13.95) America Roller Golden 3D Electric T-Shape Facial Massager Kit, $17.09 with coupon (orig. $22.99) TruSkin Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum, $24.79 (Save 17%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $25 If your routine is without a serum, this one from TruSkin is a good option, according to thousands of Amazon shoppers. The formula is packed with vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, and botanical hyaluronic acid, which all work in tandem to smooth fine lines and wrinkles and prevent and reverse signs of sun damage. One reviewer said they’re seeing “great results without skin irritation” and that their skin appears “more youthful.” L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (Save $4) Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $7 Give your lashes an instant lift with the L’Oréal Lash Paradise mascara while you can get a tube for just $7. More than 74,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, and reviewers claim that it’s the “best mascara for straight lashes” and that it’s their “favorite mascara.” Latme Ice Roller for Face and Eyes, $10 (Save 41%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $10 Tired, puffy eyes are no match for this ice roller that’s now only $10 — our shopping writer uses it regularly and says it wakes her up better than coffee does. It can also soothe muscle pain and tension, along with provide relief from sunburns, bug bites, and hot flashes. Simply remove the roller head and keep it in the freezer so it’s always ready to go. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Save Up to 63% on Outdoor Furniture, Rugs, and More at Wayfair's Summer Sale Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Updates: The 45 Best Day 1 Deals The 105 Best Prime Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members