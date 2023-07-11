75 Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $25 You Can’t Miss This Year

Calling all discount shoppers!

Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, and there are savings galore on more products than ever before. And if you’re looking for the most affordable finds, you’ve come to the right place.

As your resident shopping experts, we’ve scoured the website to find the best things on sale at Prime Day for under $25. Below, we broke down all the sales by category — fashion, beauty, tech, home, and kitchen — so you can quickly add your favorites to your virtual cart.

Fair warning: Some of the savings on these small goodies are exclusively available for Prime members, so if you don’t already have an account, now’s the perfect time to sign up for a free 30-day trial. Since Amazon Prime Day ends tomorrow, get started now with the best deals overall.



Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals Under $25

One of the best deals we found on Amazon devices so far is on the Fire TV Stick, which you can get for a whopping 54 percent off with your Prime membership. Simply plug it into your TV to start streaming movies and shows from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more (subscriptions required). In the fashion department, you can save on Calvin Klein bralettes and these highly rated pillow slides.

And you definitely won’t want to miss the popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask while it’s on sale. It’s been touted by celebrities like Brooke Shields, Kate Hudson, and Kendall Jenner for its ability to give a mega dose of moisture to chapped lips while you sleep. Speaking of Hollywood-used beauty products, the calming facial mist that Gwyneth Paltrow once said is a good “quick refresher” for skin is just $13.

There are millions of discounted products on Amazon right now, but they won’t be on sale for much longer. Keep scrolling for more Prime Day deals under $25 before prices go back up.



Amazon

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $25

Affordable summer fashion is all over Amazon thanks to Prime Day. There are hundreds of under-$25 clothing, shoes, and accessories styles available for the next few days, including that TikTok-viral satin cowl-neck dress and a pair of flip-flops from a brand Jennifer Lopez is a fan of.

Ododos Mini Belt Bag, $16 (Save 33%)

Amazon

Belt bags are taking over Hollywood, and for good reason — the sleek styles offer a hands-free way to carry your essentials. This $16 Amazon belt bag has a durable, water-resistant base with a zipper to keep your items safely stowed, plus an adjustable strap, so you can wear it around your waist or slung across your body. And it closely resembles the popular Lululemon belt bag that’s been spotted on Camila Cabello.

Amazon Essentials Midi A-Line Dress, $22 (Save $8)

Amazon

There are plenty of flowy dresses on sale during Prime Day, including this Amazon Essentials midi that has an A-line silhouette and slightly puffed sleeves. The versatile style can easily be paired with sandals, wedges, or sneakers for any occasion, which is one of the reasons why it has more than 1,400 five-star ratings from customers. Add it to your cart in a few colors while it’s going for as little as $22.

Rospick Slip-On Sneakers, $17 (Save Up to 57%)

Amazon

Every wardrobe needs a good pair of athletic sneakers, and these slip-on shoes are 57 percent off today. Made with a breathable mesh upper and memory foam insole, the shoes are lightweight and flexible to offer feet plenty of comfort and support. Reviewers are calling them “excellent walking shoes.”



Amazon

Best Prime Day Home Deals Under $25

Amazon is packed with Prime Day deals on big-ticket home items like mattresses and furniture, but we’re most excited about the discounts we found on bedding, decor, and organizers, which start at $9. Many of them are best-sellers in their categories, like this hanging shoe caddy that’s 36 percent off and this Mediterranean-scented Yankee Candle that is 51 percent off for Prime members.

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets, $15.95 (Save 27%)

Amazon

Consider picking up these cooling bed sheets that have nearly 110,000 five-star ratings. The set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet, all of which are made from lightweight microfiber material. Choose from 17 solid colors, including gray, white, beige, and pink.

Spacekeeper Slim Rolling Storage Cart, $19.79 with Coupon

Amazon

If you’re short on storage room, pick up this slim storage cart while it’s $20. It comes with three adjustable baskets and wheels to make getting it in and out of awkward spaces easy. Shoppers appreciate that it’s “stable” and say it’s “just the right size” for holding laundry, beauty, and kitchen supplies.

Mandy’s Artificial White Tulip Bouquet, $19

Amazon

These faux white tulips with 15,000 perfect ratings are a great way to add a pop of freshness to your home, especially since they’ll never wilt. The bouquet comes with 20 flowers, and it’s marked down to $19, meaning that each flower is less than $1. You can put them in this cute acrylic book vase to add a romantic touch to a nightstand, desk, or bookshelf.



Amazon

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $25

Investing in new kitchen equipment doesn’t need to be expensive. Amazon’s kitchen department is packed with deals on popular gadgets right now for up to 45 percent off. Keep your drinks cold at the beach with this $15 Yeti can insulator, and use this $20 Cuisinart salad spinner to clean the produce you bring back from the farmer’s market.

Müeller Personal Blender, $20.88 with Coupon (Save 30%)

Amazon

Small appliances are on sale during Prime Day, like this personal blender that’s down to just $21. Use the blender to make smoothies, juices, and sauces. You can take it in the car, to the gym, or on your commute because it comes with a lid that allows you to use it as a portable cup.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $22 (Save 45%)

Amazon

Speaking of things you can take outside, we’re also eyeing this Lodge cast iron grill pan to sear steaks, chicken, fish, vegetables, fruit, and more on the grill this summer. It’s received more than 23,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, who say in reviews that it gives their food “beautiful grill marks,” and you can use it on the stove after the weather cools off. Plus, it’s $18 off right now!

Plastic House 4-Pack Large Cereal Containers, $18 (Save 38%)

Amazon

Now’s also a great time to stock up on reusable containers to keep your kitchen and food organized. This set of eight refrigerator bins is less than $2.50 apiece, and this pack of large cereal containers is at the lowest price we’ve seen in months. The cereal containers are made from BPA-free plastic and come with airtight lids, reusable labels, and four scoops. You could also use them to store flour, sugar, pet food, and pasta — all of which will easily pour out through the square-shaped spouts.



Amazon

Best Prime Day Tech Deals Under $25

Prime Day can be associated with major markdowns on expensive tech like TVs and computers. But the next few days are a great time to score small electronics you’ll use every day, such as portable chargers and power adapters starting at just $6.

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $17 (Save 41%)

Amazon

There are even Apple products on sale for under $25 right now — though we don’t know how long they will stay in stock for. These EarPods come with a built-in lightning connector and have a remote that adjusts the volume, controls the playback, and acts as a microphone. Shoppers called them “the perfect alternative” when their Bluetooth headphones die, so make sure you get a few while they’re 41 percent off.

Amazon Smart Plug, $13 with Prime (Save 48%)

Amazon

Something else to stock up on while it’s on sale is the Amazon Smart Plug. Use them to set timers for your coffee maker, lights, speakers, fans, and more — so you never have to worry about wasting electricity. You can also use voice commands on whatever is connected to the smart plug, so you can easily transform your space into a smart home by adding several plugs to your outlets.

Loryergo Ergonomic Laptop Stand, $17.99 with Coupon (Save $12)

Amazon

Does your home office setup need an upgrade? Then consider scooping up this best-selling laptop stand while it’s marked down to $18. It can hold laptops that are 15.6 inches wide and improves posture by elevating your computer. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, with some reviewers writing that the stand created “more space” on their desks and helped to “take stress off of” their necks.

Amazon

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Under $25

Now’s an especially good time to restock your beauty essentials or try ones you’ve been eyeing. You’ll find savings across every category, including makeup, skincare, and hair care. One of the great deals we’ve found so far is on this crème cheek and lip color from Jessica Alba’s brand Honest Beauty. It normally costs $20, but right now, you can snag it for just $15.

TruSkin Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum, $24.79 (Save 17%)

Amazon

If your routine is without a serum, this one from TruSkin is a good option, according to thousands of Amazon shoppers. The formula is packed with vitamin C, retinol, niacinamide, and botanical hyaluronic acid, which all work in tandem to smooth fine lines and wrinkles and prevent and reverse signs of sun damage. One reviewer said they’re seeing “great results without skin irritation” and that their skin appears “more youthful.”

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (Save $4)

Amazon

Give your lashes an instant lift with the L’Oréal Lash Paradise mascara while you can get a tube for just $7. More than 74,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, and reviewers claim that it’s the “best mascara for straight lashes” and that it’s their “favorite mascara.”

Latme Ice Roller for Face and Eyes, $10 (Save 41%)

Amazon

Tired, puffy eyes are no match for this ice roller that’s now only $10 — our shopping writer uses it regularly and says it wakes her up better than coffee does. It can also soothe muscle pain and tension, along with provide relief from sunburns, bug bites, and hot flashes. Simply remove the roller head and keep it in the freezer so it’s always ready to go.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.