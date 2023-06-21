Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Around the Corner! Official Dates, Details, and 40 Early Deals to Shop Now

Attention, deal lovers! Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and the deals are bound to be major. Amazon just announced all the juicy details for the mega shopping event, which will take place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. For two whole days, shoppers can peruse tons of steep discounts in Amazon’s never-ending rolodex of every product category imaginable — from home to fashion to beauty, and beyond.

The best part? You don’t need to wait three full weeks to score impressive savings since Amazon quietly launched a ton of early Prime Day deals ahead of the event. That’s right, you can snag top-rated products like Kindle e-readers, Roomba vacuums, and Revlon hair styling tools on sale right now. And to spare you the journey of looking through the sea of sales pages, we’ve scoured Amazon’s charts to find the best markdowns. Keep reading to see our top picks, and to learn more about Prime Day 2023.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Deals Overall

There are plenty of markdowns to marvel at right now — even on big-name brands and products. We’re talking a 20 percent discount on Apple AirPods Pro, a $96 markdown on a Roomba robot vacuum, and a popular Yankee Candle for nearly half-off. And on your way out, don’t miss this Ostrich Chaise Lounge Chair, which is on sale just in time for your summer getaways.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

You’ll also find early Prime Day deals on top-rated home and kitchen goodies, like a HEPA air purifier, a soft, cooling bed sheets set, and a cold brew coffee maker.

This cordless stick vacuum would make a great addition to any utility closet since it can clean both carpet and hard floors, as well as upholstery. It can even convert from an upright vacuum to an extended wand and into a handheld. One reviewer shared: “I have a Dyson that costs several times more, and this vacuum works equally well.” The fact that it’s 79 percent off now is just a bonus.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Fashion and Beauty Deals

The fashion and beauty departments are brimming with trendy and useful products for summer. There are lightweight and breezy clothing options, like this asymmetrical maxi dress and this lace blouse — both of which can easily be dressed up or down. You can also scoop up an adorable one-piece swimsuit that comes with a tummy-control mesh panel before heading to the shore this season.

As for beauty, be sure to snatch the popular L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara while it’s on sale for just $7, as well as this CeraVe facial moisturizer for $12 (which is formulated with SPF 30). You can even snag one of Hollywood’s favorite skincare devices, the original SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand, on rare sale for $71.

Amazon

Best Early Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals

Tons of products from major tech brands have early Prime Day deals, too. Grab this four-pack of Apple AirTags or these 2nd Generation AirPods — both for under $100. Or, if earbuds aren’t your style, grab these noise-canceling headphones from Sony or this Bose Bluetooth speaker to listen to your tunes.

Amazon devices are also marked down ahead of the site’s shopping holiday, including an HD Fire TV that’s available in three sizes (each with varying discounts). For a convenient perk, the TV can be controlled through Alexa voice activation, which is especially handy for those moments where your remote is stuck in the abyss that is the underside of your couch cushions.

Keep scrolling to check out some more items that are on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. And if you’re looking to fill your cart with even more discounted gems once the event officially kicks off, we’ve got you covered with all of the details you need to know about Prime Day. Read on to learn more.

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Fire 43-Inch TV 4-Series, $259.99 (orig. $369.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $249.50 (orig. $274.99); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25); amazon.com



Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $40.49 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com



What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year. While it’s similar to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon — but the deals aren’t any less impressive. Millions of products are typically marked down for the event, so shoppers can score savings on everything from home goods to trending styles to new tech.

The sale debuted as a one-day event in 2015 to commemorate Amazon’s twentieth anniversary. It’s since evolved into the two-day shopping spree we know and love today, with even more markdowns on even more brands to boot. Amazon Prime Day typically happens once a year and generally starts at 12:01 a.m. PT on the first day, then goes until 11:59 p.m. on the second.

Is Prime Day only for Prime members?

No, all shoppers can take advantage of the sales during Amazon Prime Day. While anyone can participate, Prime members will have access to exclusive discounts and can score additional savings on select items. Amazon Prime memberships are packed with more perks, too, including fast and free shipping, Prime Video access, Try Before You Buy eligibility, and more. If you’re not a subscriber already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its world of benefits (just in time for Prime Day!).

How often is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day typically happens once a year in July, with an exception in 2020 and 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, which caused changes in the event’s usual schedule. While there are other sales events to enjoy at Amazon, like the Prime Early Access Sale that took place in October of last year, Prime Day is the best of the best.

What will be on sale during Prime Day?

To put it simply: a ton. There’s never a shortage of sales in any product category on Prime Day, and this year’s event isn’t expected to be any different. While there is no official release of discounted brands or products ahead of the event, this isn’t our first rodeo. You can anticipate major markdowns on kitchen gadgets, tech and electronics, wardrobe staples, and so much more. Based on our previous coverage of Prime Day, we’re expecting to see sales on Apple AirPods, Dyson vacuum cleaners, Birkenstock sandals, and Le Creuset cookware — just to name a few.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

