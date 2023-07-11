Amazon Has Millions of Prime Day 2023 Deals — Here Are the 101 Best

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and the discounts are more impressive than ever.

There are millions of Prime Day deals this year, so we scoured every department to find the 101 best. During the two-day sale, shoppers can save up to 79 percent on top-rated brands and reviewer-loved products, including Apple AirPods and Watches, Dyson vacuum cleaners, New Balance sneakers, Roomba robot vacuums, and Martha Stewart houseware.

Prime Day will end tomorrow (Wednesday, July 12 at midnight PT), but these sales aren't guaranteed to last. Popular items will move fast and once these offers expire, the prices will go back up. And if you’re not an Amazon Prime member already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to gain access to exclusive sales and score free two-day shipping.

Best Prime Day Deals Overall

Best Prime Day Apple Deals

From AirPods to iPads, there’s no shortage of discounts on Apple electronics for Prime Day. You can save on highly coveted AirPods Max headphones, a colorful 10th generation iPad, and a handy four-pack of AirTags to keep track of luggage, keychains, and more.

The latest model of Apple Watch — the Series 8, which has more than 5,500 perfect ratings — is marked down by $100 at the moment. It’s equipped with GPS navigation, fitness tracking, and so many other useful features. In a review, one shopper wrote, “Besides all the tracking functions and having a beautiful face that is always easy to read, the best thing is to be able to answer calls and texts without having to run and find my phone.”

Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals

We found so many deals on every type of vacuum for Prime Day. If you’re looking for robot vacuums, check out the iRobot Roomba 694 that’s conveniently compatible with voice control, the Eufy by Anker Boost IQ 11S that’s earned more than 45,300 five-star ratings, and the Yeedi Pro 2 that can also function as a mop.

You can also save $120 on this cordless vacuum by Dyson that can run on carpets and hard floors and convert into a handheld to clean couch cushions, curtains, and other hard-to-reach spots. One user called it the “best cordless vacuum” in their review, and also noted that the “lightweight” device has “great suction” and “great battery life.” They added that it’s “super easy to use and clean.”

Best Prime Day Tech and Electronics Deals

You can save on electronics from Bose, Samsung, Google, Amazon, and more during Prime Day. On the hunt for a new TV? Grab this Insignia Fire TV that’s trending at Amazon while it’s just $200, or snap up the popular Samsung Frame TV, which can sneakily disguise itself as a piece of art in your home when it’s not playing Season 2 of The Bear.

For audiophiles, the highly rated Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones are up to 40 percent off, and this mini Bose SoundLink bluetooth speaker is on sale for under $90. And of course, the Prime Day deals aren’t skipping Amazon devices, so grab the latest Kindle Paperwhite bundle, a voice-controlled Echo Dot, and a Ring Doorbell system while they’re marked down; each are eligible for additional savings with device trade-ins, by the way.

Best Prime Day Home Deals

Cleaning gadgets, cooling bedding, candles: You can score savings on tons of household gems right now. The best-selling Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner can make flooring and furniture “look like new,” according to shoppers, and it’s deeply discounted down to $86 today. This highly rated electric spin scrubber also promises wow-worthy results on hard flooring, tiles, tubs, and more — and Prime members can snag it with additional savings for Prime Day.

To beat the heat this summer, add these top-selling cooling bed sheets to your cart. They’re made from a breathable and super soft fabric blend that “stays cool through the night,” according to one reviewer. Even better, you can pair the new sheets with Amazon’s best-selling bed pillows, which are less than $20 apiece, or with a plush memory foam mattress that’s infused with green tea for freshness.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Don’t miss the juicy Prime Day deals in Amazon’s kitchen department. You can upgrade your coffee bar with the Nespresso VertuoPlus, which can whip up coffee or espresso barista-style (and even top it off with steamed milk from the included frother!). There’s also a $30 discount on this Keurig single-serve coffee maker, which can brew both hot and iced coffee. One reviewer raved that it makes coffee that tastes “just like an iced coffee from a coffee shop.”

For cookware, check out this trusty Le Creuset cast iron skillet that one user called “perfect for sautéing, frying, and searing” and “easy to clean and maintain.” Or restock your cabinets in one fell swoop with this 12-piece cookware set by Caraway; each nonstick ceramic piece is dishwasher-safe.

And the popular Ninja Creami is finally back in stock at Amazon. It can make delicious frozen treats from the comfort of your own kitchen, and it has a $70 discount right now.

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

Trendy fashion from New Balance, Levi’s, The Drop, and more is majorly marked down, too. This tiered maxi dress combines function with fashion: Its simple, breathable, comfortable silhouette can easily lend itself to a number of different occasions. It’s earned a ton of positive feedback from Amazon reviewers and PEOPLE writers alike.

For comfortable footwear, snag these Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers while they’re $30 off and these classic Crocs clogs while they’re nearly half-off. And these slide sandals that Amazon shoppers compare to Birkenstocks are also on sale. They’re made from a lightwright, flexible, and cushiony material that molds to the shape of your foot over time to give you a unique fit with custom support. One reviewer wrote, “I love the look of these but not the price of Birks. I’ve been wearing these all summer and I absolutely love them.”

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Amazon’s beauty department is full of unbeatable discounts on top-rated products for Prime Day. Snap up the reviewer-revered Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask while it’s marked down by 30 percent and the ever-popular Revlon blow dry brush that combines two tools into one while it’s $30 less.

There’s also a discount on the Glacial Bay Clay Mask by Know Beauty, the skincare line by Vanessa Hudgens. Its vegan and cruelty-free formula is made with soothing, brightening and antioxidant-rich ingredients that’ll give you facial-worthy results in just four minutes, according to the brand.

While you’re at it, grab this Redken leave-in conditioner that’s 30 percent off. In addition to conditioning, it can protect hair from heat, add shine, and soften locks, among other hair-healthy benefits.

Best Prime Day Pet Deals

Fur babies can get in on the fun of Prime Day, since prices have been slashed on pet products, too. Cats and dogs will both want to snuggle into this orthopedic pet bed, whose deep-set, four-sided design promotes security for sleepy pets. One reviewer called it an “instant hit” with their pup, while another raved about its “excellent quality,” noting that its cover is “super easy to unzip and wash.”

You’ll also find markdowns on a Furbo 360 camera that lets you keep an eye on pets while you’re out of the house (and automatically tosses them treats!), as well as a best-selling pet hair and lint remover for anyone that doesn’t want their clothes and sofa cushions to be covered in fur. For other pet cleaning products, this pet odor remover spray is down to $16, and this self-cleaning litter box is 22 percent off.

Best Prime Day Outlet Deals

Amazon’s hidden overstock outlet is brimming with Prime Day deals today. There are so many summer-centric goods to score on sale, like this Tommy Bahama beach chair that can recline into five positions, as well as this Hydro Flask water bottle that can keep drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. And this portable cotton hammock that reviewers set up in backyards, beaches, parks, and more is 50 percent off.

There are also markdowns on fashion in Amazon’s Outlet, like this Adidas belt bag that’ll let you travel hands-free this summer and this flutter-sleeve maxi dress that’s available in 40 different colors and patterns.

Keep scrolling to see more unbeatable deals at Amazon for Prime Day. Act fast when you add these selections to your cart, since deals aren’t guaranteed to last through today nor tomorrow.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (Save $99)

Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $30 (Save $16)

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199 (Save $76)

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneaker, $45 (Save $30)

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Skillet

Martha Stewart Cotton Bath Towel Set, $48

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Blow Dry Brush, $33 (Save $36)

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $49

FunkyMonkey Comfort Slide Sandals, $20 (Save $11)

Samsung The Frame 4K TV, $988 (Save $510)

Shop More Prime Day Deals

