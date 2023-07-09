12 Deals on Flattering One-Pieces, Bikinis, and Tankinis Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — Up to 30% Off

If your summer plans involve lounging poolside and soaking up the sun at the beach, you’ll need a good swimsuit (or two, or three). Right now, you can find tons of top-rated women’s bathing suits on sale at Amazon’s Outlet, where prices are up to 30 percent off.

The Amazon Outlet store has discounts on best-selling and customer-loved products all year long in just about every category, including summer fashion. And even though Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, you don’t have to wait until July 11 to start snapping up some seriously steep discounts.

When we scoured the fashion outlet department, we found trendy one-pieces, playful tankinis, and sporty two-pieces. Keep scrolling to check out all the best deals on swimsuits you can shop right now. The best part? All of these bathing suits are under $40.

Best Deals on Swimsuits at Amazon’s Outlet

Honlyps Tie-Knot High-Cut Bikini, $24 (Save 17%)

With more than 1,300 five-star ratings, this high-waisted bikini is beloved among Amazon shoppers. Between the tie-knot top, comfortable high waist, and leg-lengthening high-cut design, there’s a lot to love about this swimsuit. According to one fan, it offers the “perfect amount of coverage” yet is still “extremely flattering.” Available in sizes S to XL as well as a bunch of summery colors and prints, it’s marked down right now to just $24.

Runtlly One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $22 (Save 30%)

This flattering one-piece, with its one-shoulder design and waist-cinching ruching, is a budget-friendly alternative to the viral Summersalt swimsuit. The subtle mesh cut-outs add a flirty touch, while the padded cups give you more support. Although it comes in 27 prints and colors, there are only a few that are on sale, including the palm leaf and teal colors.

Dixperfect Retro High-Cut Low-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $29

For a retro feel, slip into this one-piece suit that’s giving us major Baywatch vibes. The swimsuit has a high-cut waist and low back, and it’s made from a mix of nylon and spandex, so it’s super comfortable. It comes in sizes S to XXL as well as two styles, one featuring a playful front zipper. Right now, select colors are on sale for under $30 — the lowest price we’ve seen in the last 30 days.

Adisputent Ruffled Tank Top Tankini, $35 (Save 15%)

If a tankini is more your style, Amazon’s outlet has plenty to sort through. Start with this top-rated two-piece swimsuit that has flouncy ruffles, adjustable straps, and a long top that hits below the belly button, offering full coverage when paired with the high-waisted bottoms. It also has built-in tummy control, which one shopper said covers all “problem areas.” Available in sizes XS to 3XL, the swimsuit is currently marked down to just $35.

Check out more swimsuits that are on sale in Amazon’s outlet, and head to checkout quickly in case these top-rated pieces with early Prime Day deals sell out.

Binlowis V-Neck Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $37 (Save 26%)

Septangle Plus-Size Tankini, $37 (Save 30%)

Adisputent High-Waisted Bikini, $19 (Save 27%)

Adisputent Tankini Swimsuit with Boy Shorts, $20 (Save $11)

Angerella Vintage High-Waisted Bikini, $37 (Save 20%)

Perona Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit, $16 (Save 30%)

Miyang Tummy Control Swimdress, $35 (Save $15)

Miaiulia Retro High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit, $20 (Save 30%)

