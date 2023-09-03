Lifestyle We Found Dyson Vacuums, Levi’s Jeans, and Crocs Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Must-have home goods, fashion, and more are up to 83 percent off for Labor Day By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a shopping writer at PEOPLE based in Hawai’i with more than six years’ experience in the digital and print media industry. She covers everything from the hottest celebrity fashion trends, including jeans, to the latest Roomba vacuum cleaner shoppers can’t stop buying from Amazon. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 3, 2023 09:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article Best Amazon Outlet Deals Overall Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals Amazon Outlet Home and Kitchen Deals Amazon Outlet Tech Deals Amazon Outlet Beauty Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon Labor Day weekend is here, and that means you can score some pretty epic deals on home goods, fall fashion finds, and more — that is, if you know where to look. One of Amazon’s best-kept secrets is its outlet, a hidden department where you can find impressive discounts on overstocked items. Even best-selling items and top-rated brands like Levi’s, Crocs, and Dyson are secretly hiding here. The best part? The savings are Black Friday-worthy. Right now, there are so many jaw-dropping deals in Amazon’s Outlet, with savings up to 83 percent off across every category. Home goods including must-have cleaning appliances, bedding, and storage essentials are included in the sale, as well as fall fashion finds like flattering jeans and cozy slippers. You can even find a Garmin Smartwatch for $80 off. Amazon Best Amazon Outlet Deals Overall Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $499 (orig. $599.99) Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Lined Clog, $27.30 (orig. $59.99) Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch Smart TV, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) Aroeve Air Purifier, $46.99 (orig. $69.99) Google Pixel 6 5G Android Phone, $504.99 (orig. $699) Signature by Levi Strauss and Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans, $17.03 (orig. $29.99) Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, $28.09 (orig. $46.99) Start by snapping up the Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which comes with a large motorhead that cleans multiple floor types as well as a hair detangler for those with pets. You can also snag a pair of Levi skinny jeans for as low as $6. But you'll definitely want to hurry, as there's no telling how long these incredible deals will last. We've scoured through hundreds of home, fashion, tech, and beauty items to find the best deals worth shopping. Keep scrolling to see all of our picks. Amazon Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals So many fall fashion picks can be found here, including trends Hollywood can’t stop wearing like crossbody bags. Mindy Kaling, Sofia Vergara, and more are just some of the stars who have carried the hands-free style recently, and you can get this Aldo crossbody at Amazon for a whopping 40 percent off. “I literally wear this bag everywhere! It’s comfy and sleek,” one five-star reviewer said. If you have fall weddings to attend, the outlet is stocked with stylish and flattering dresses, like this smocked dress that has tiers for an extra-breezy fit. Plus, this satin wedding guest dress is just $21, complete with flowy ruffles and a sweeping cowl neck. Aldo Greenwald Crossbody, $44.98 (orig. $75) Zattcas Smocked Tiered Dress, $25.99 (orig. $49.99) Amazon Essentials Lightweight Waffle Robe, $19.96 (orig. $24.95) Semaro Button Down Shirt, $16.79 (orig. $21.99) Tsher Satin Wedding Dress, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Pants, $28.50 (orig. $29.90) Jessica Simpson Faux Fur House Slippers, $23.28 (orig. $28.99) O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop, $33.63 (orig. $47.97) AmazonBasics Adjustable Storage Shelf, $54.70 (orig. $65.10) Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $181.84 (orig. $239.99) Cgk Unlimited Cooling Sheet Set, $29.99 (orig. $39.99) Utopia Bedding Throw PIllow Set, $16.99 (orig. $21.99) Tens Towels Large Bath Towels, $32.95 (orig. $41.95) Gorilla Grip Bath Rug, $9.79 (orig. $29.99) The projection screen stand is lightweight, so you can bring it anywhere. Torteco Bluetooth Speaker, $15.75 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Garmin Vivomove Hybrid Watch, $169.99 (orig. $249) Belkin BoostCharge Wall Charger, $30.69 (orig. $44.99) Pyle 50-Inch Portable Projector Screen, $33.94 (orig. $66.99) AmazonBasics Wall Port, $7.15 (orig. $9.87) AmazonBasics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA Batteries, $17.26 (orig. $18.70) Skullcandy Indy Evo In-Ear Wireless Earbuds, $24.99 (orig. $27.85) The popular flat iron heats up in just 40 seconds, and the sleek ceramic plates help smooth and protect your hair. Wet Brush Detangler Brush, $8.70 (orig. $9.99) Chi Pro G2 Titanium Infused Ceramic Hair Iron, $94 (orig. $139.98) Colgate Hum Smart Battery Toothbrush, $17.99 (orig. $38.99) Palmers Coconut Sugar Body Scrub, $3.58 (orig. $8.79) Andis 32810 Slimline Pro Cordless Beard Trimmer, $58.30 (orig. $70.99) Monday Haircare Moisture Shampoo, $4.69 (orig. $3.30) Infiwarden 350-Militer Water Pick, $19.99 (orig. $21.99) 