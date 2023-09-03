We Found Dyson Vacuums, Levi’s Jeans, and Crocs Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet

Labor Day weekend is here, and that means you can score some pretty epic deals on home goods, fall fashion finds, and more — that is, if you know where to look.

One of Amazon’s best-kept secrets is its outlet, a hidden department where you can find impressive discounts on overstocked items. Even best-selling items and top-rated brands like Levi’s, Crocs, and Dyson are secretly hiding here. The best part? The savings are Black Friday-worthy.

Right now, there are so many jaw-dropping deals in Amazon’s Outlet, with savings up to 83 percent off across every category. Home goods including must-have cleaning appliances, bedding, and storage essentials are included in the sale, as well as fall fashion finds like flattering jeans and cozy slippers. You can even find a Garmin Smartwatch for $80 off.



Best Amazon Outlet Deals Overall

Start by snapping up the Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which comes with a large motorhead that cleans multiple floor types as well as a hair detangler for those with pets. You can also snag a pair of Levi skinny jeans for as low as $6. But you’ll definitely want to hurry, as there’s no telling how long these incredible deals will last.

We’ve scoured through hundreds of home, fashion, tech, and beauty items to find the best deals worth shopping. Keep scrolling to see all of our picks.

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals

So many fall fashion picks can be found here, including trends Hollywood can’t stop wearing like crossbody bags. Mindy Kaling, Sofia Vergara, and more are just some of the stars who have carried the hands-free style recently, and you can get this Aldo crossbody at Amazon for a whopping 40 percent off. “I literally wear this bag everywhere! It’s comfy and sleek,” one five-star reviewer said.

If you have fall weddings to attend, the outlet is stocked with stylish and flattering dresses, like this smocked dress that has tiers for an extra-breezy fit. Plus, this satin wedding guest dress is just $21, complete with flowy ruffles and a sweeping cowl neck.

Amazon Outlet Home and Kitchen Deals

A new season is always a perfect time to get organized and upgrade your cleaning supplies. Start with this spray mop that’s 30 percent off. With nearly 30,000 five-star ratings, the spray mop is beloved by shoppers for its easy-to-use design. The Hoover carpet cleaner is also under $200, designed with 360-degree brushes that effortlessly unlatch tough stains.

Amazon Outlet Tech Deals

Popular tech is on super sale, like the AmazonBasics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA Batteries, which have over 84,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. The reusable batteries can be recharged up to 400 times, allowing you to power your devices without the hassle of purchasing new batteries. And you’ll want to invest in the Pyle 50-Inch Portable Projector Screen, which is on sale for 49 percent off, to make movie nights so much better. The projection screen stand is lightweight, so you can bring it anywhere.

Amazon Outlet Beauty Deals

If you’ve had your eyes on an electric toothbrush, the Colgate Hum Smart Battery Toothbrush is more than half off. The battery-powered toothbrush features Bluetooth compatibility, two powerful sonic vibrations, and soft bristles to offer your teeth a dentist-worthy clean.

Tons of hair care is also marked down, including the Chi Pro G2 Ceramic Hair Iron, which is under $100 right now. The popular flat iron heats up in just 40 seconds, and the sleek ceramic plates help smooth and protect your hair.

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite products. After you hit the beach, make some time to shop these can’t-miss Amazon Outlet deals below before the savings end.

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Lined Clog, $28 (Save 53%)

Signature by Levi Strauss and Co. Skinny Jeans, $17 (Save 43%)

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, $28 (Save 40%)

Cgk Unlimited Cooling Sheet Set, $30 (Save 25%)

AmazonBasics 12-Pack Rechargeable AA Batteries, $17

Colgate Hum Smart Battery Toothbrush, $18 (Save 54%)

Zattcas Smocked Tiered Dress, $26 (Save 48%)

