Amazon's Outlet Is Full of Helpful Kitchen Gadgets Under $50 Just Before Prime Day Ends

As Amazon's biggest sale of the year continues, Prime Day shoppers are still in for a treat. While the two-day sale is overflowing with millions of deals, some of the best ones are hiding in Amazon's overstock outlets. Right now, the kitchen outlet is jam-packed with under-the-radar Prime Day deals that are even better than their everyday discounts. But there’s only less than 24 hours left to snag these items at these prices.

If you're looking to save time and energy in the kitchen, some gadgets and tools can assist you in cooking, baking, or making your morning cup of Joe.. Until midnight PST tonight, you can score up to 58 percent off on must-have kitchen tools, including food processors, immersion blenders, air fryers, and more from beloved brands like Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and Mr. Coffee.

To help you sift through the sale, we scoured through the markdowns and pulled together a list of finds under $50, so you don't have to break the bank to make your food prep life easier. (If you're not a Prime member yet, you can still unlock access to exclusive savings along with many other perks, such as fast and free shipping, by signing up for a free 30-day Prime trial.)

Under-$50 Amazon Outlet Kitchen Gadgets Prime Day Deals

Poromi Herb Scissors Set, $11

Amazon

Chopping herbs has never been easier thanks to these handy scissors that are 46 percent off right now. It has five blades to ensure an efficient chop, and the included comb makes cleaning up a breeze. The scissors have proven popular with Amazon customers, who have raved about how well they streamline preparation when in the kitchen in their reviews. “My favorite new gadget,” one shopper shared and added, “they make really quick work of preparation for cooking or garnishing.”



Betty Crocker Immersion Blender, $18

Amazon

If you want to whip up something quickly without having to clean a large appliance, the Betty Crocker Immersion Blender is a helpful alternative. With far less fuss, this compact gadget can blend, mince, and puree just as well as a standalone device. It does the work of three tools, and its 200-watt motor makes it quick and easy to cook up salsas, spring soups, and smoothies in seconds.

Crux Manual Air Fryer, $47

Amazon

Now that we’re in the warmer months, instead of having to turn on your stove to cook dinner for the entire family, why not scoop up an air fryer? Using Circular Heat Technology hot air circulates in the fryer to cook thoroughly without oil or an oily mess, reducing added fat while maintaining crispness to french fries, chicken, pizza, etc.

Cook sweet potato fries, family-sized servings of vegetables, a whole chicken, and much more in its spacious non-stick crisper baskets that makes food taste “delicious,” according to reviewers.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $13

Amazon

Strain pasta, potatoes, fruit, and more effortlessly with the help of this genius kitchen strainer. The tool has clips that attach to bowls, pans, and pots of any size, so you can strain without removing the food. Additionally, a built-in spout allows water to drain quickly, and the pot strainer is heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit.



The Amazon best-seller in it’s category has racked up nearly 24,500 five-star ratings with many calling it a “great kitchen tool” and their “best kitchen purchase” in years in their reviews.

Bella 4-in-1 Automatic Electric Spiralizer and Slicer, $26

Amazon

With Bella's Automatic Electric Spiralizer, you can turn fruits and vegetables into colorful ribbons and spirals that will add flavor and variety to your meals. The device has a 70-watt motor with multiple blades, which makes it much less laborious than using a peeler or slicing veggies thinly with a knife. Simply insert a vegetable, lock it, flip the switch, and then watch as the gadget does all the cutting for you.

ThermoPro Digital Red Meat Thermometer, $11

Amazon

A battery-powered meat thermometer that’s going for just $15 is a handy gadget a home cook won’t want to pass up. tIt has a magnetic backing, a foldable design, a backlit screen, and a speedy response time of just three to five seconds.



Shoppers are impressed, as it’s racked up more than 8,000 five-star ratings. “This meat thermometer has become an indispensable tool in my kitchen. Its combination of affordability, quality, accuracy, and quick read time sets it apart from other options on the market,” wrote one shopper.





Kitessensu Premier Garlic Press, $8

Amazon

A garlic press allows for a task that usually requires meticulous mincing and chopping to be done, well, fairly quickly. This stainless steel model crushes multiple cloves at once and produces uniform pieces. According to thousands of Amazon shoppers, the press makes “cooking prep so much easier." One shopper gifted the gadget to their son who’s a professional chef and says “he raves about it.”

Secura Stainless Steel Electric Milk Frother, $50

Amazon

Upgrade your morning coffee routine with an electric milk frother that’s on sale with double discounts. The 4-in-1 multifunctional electric coffee frother produces hot foam, hot milk, and cold froth, so you can DIY your favorite coffee beverage with barista-level milk foam in minutes with just one button. The convenient spout allows pouring without splashing from the removable milk jug, which is dishwasher-safe and can be easily cleaned by removing it from its base.

Zulay Metal 2-in-1 Lemon Lime Squeezer, $10

Amazon

When cooking or baking with citrus fruits, it can be tricky to squeeze out every drop of juice, but this lemon and lime squeezer can easily remedy that problem. It is equipped with grooves to maximize juice extraction and remove any seeds; plus, it’s $10 off its regular price during Prime Day.



With nearly 33,000 five-star ratings ,it's no surprise the squeezer is a best-seller in its category. In fact, one reviewer wrote, “[It’s] literally one of the best gadgets I’ve ever bought.”

Mueller Ultra Prep Food Processor, $21

Amazon

Chop onions without shedding tears and effortlessly dice, grind, whip, puree, and whisk with this mini chopper. It may have a small countertop footprint but is still super powerful, thanks to a 200-watt motor. The device holds up to four cups, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Over 8,400 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, noting that they love how the chopper “makes cooking much easier and faster.”

From immersion blenders to coffee grinders, there are a ton of gadgets on sale in Amazon's kitchen outlet — keep scrolling to view the rest of our picks. Remember, there are less than 24 hours before these epic Prime Day deals disappear, so don't hesitate to scoop up what you want.

KitchenAid Fruit Slicer, $6

Amazon

Mr. Coffee Automatic Coffee Grinder, $27

Amazon

Aroma Housewares 6-Cup Rice Cooker in Black, $17

Amazon

