The 40 Best Fourth of July Deals in Amazon's Outlet, Where Prices Start at $6

Save up to 58 percent on Bissell, Adidas, Calvin Klein, and more

Published on June 29, 2023

Every Fourth of July celebration should involve sunshine, barbecue, and, of course, a roundtable discussion of all of the juicy sales you plan on shopping. Amazon’s hidden Outlet hub is already brimming with must-have deals ahead of the holiday weekend. Right now, there are markdowns in every category, from home to fashion to furniture. To get you started on your journey through the myriad of sales, we’ve scoured the outlet to find the 40 best deals happening for the Fourth of July — and discounts go up to 58 percent. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Is Around the Corner! Official Dates, Details, and 40 Early Deals to Shop Now Shoppers can save on robot vacuum cleaners, digital air fryers, breathable running sneakers, and so much more from brands like Bissell, Chefman, and Adidas. Even better? Prices start at just $6. Keep reading to see what’s in store, then head directly to checkout to snag the sale prices before they disappear. Amazon Best Fourth of July Outlet Home and Kitchen Deals There are tons of discounted gems to add to your home right now. For kitchen additions, we found markdowns on a speedy electric kettle, a highly rated Chefman air fryer, and an adorable Dash mini waffle maker that cooks up “perfect sized waffles,” according to one reviewer. On a personal note, I own this nifty waffle maker and love it for single- or two-person portions; I usually make a batch of four at a time, eat two as a meal, then pack up the other two for breakfast another day. It takes up very little space on my counter when it’s in use, and is easy to store in my cabinet when it’s not. You can also score savings on home goods, like a memory foam mattress topper that’s infused with cooling gel and a HEPA air purifier that can capture seasonal allergens and other pollutants. On the hunt for cleaning gadgets? Snap up this cordless vacuum cleaner for 58 percent off, or kill two birds with one stone and grab this Bissell SpinWave robot vacuum that doubles as a mop. Shoppers have called the device a cleaning “game changer.” Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum Mop, $202.34 (orig. $399.99) Dash Mini Waffle Maker in White Rainbow, $10.99 ($17.99) Best Price Mattress Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $39.99 (orig. $55.99) Chefman 6.3-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $92.01 (orig. $149.99) Medify Air MA-40-UV Air Purifier, $179.99 (orig. $194.79) Whitmor Laundry Hamper, $25.95 (orig. $49.99) Sweet Home Collection Metal Dish Drying Rack, $19.33 (orig. $26.99) Amazon Basics Electric Kettle, $28.99 (orig. $32.75) Ganiza Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $79.97 with coupon (orig. $189.99) Simple Designs Table Lamps, Set of 2, $19.60 (orig. $39.99) The 12 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Best Fourth of July Outlet Fashion Deals We found styles from Adidas, Champion, Calvin Klein, and more on sale for July 4 in the Amazon Outlet. These best-selling Adidas Cloudfoam running shoes are currently marked down to their lowest price in 30 days at 55 percent off. The sneakers have a super lightweight yet ultra cushion-y sole with a breathable fabric upper that keeps feet “cool, dry, and comfortable” in the summer, according to one shopper. And breezy summer fashion is on sale in spades. The Roxy Oceanside Pants are made with a breathable linen blend that’s comfortable for all-day wear in hot weather (without sacrificing style, of course!). And a shopper called this floral maxi dress both “flattering and lightweight” in their review — add it to your cart while it’s under $40. Zattcas Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, $38.99 (orig. $45.99) Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Sneaker in Black White Carbon, $34 (orig. $75) Champion Moisture-Wicking Gym Shorts, $18.23–$24.44 (orig. $30) Calvin Klein Invisibles Wireless Bralette, $30.80 (orig. $44) Rxrxco V-Neck Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $21.68 (orig. $30.98) Roxy Oceanside Pant, $30.03–$34.98 (orig. $44) Reef Cushion Spring Bloom Slide Sandal, $42.23–$44.09 (orig. $55) Baggallini Securetex Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag in Charcoal, $45.89 (orig. $60) Adisputent Crochet Beach Cover-Up, $13.29 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Jessica Simpson Pixie Crop Jean Jacket, $33.04–$41.70 (orig. $69.50) Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Outdoor Furniture and Decor for the Fourth of July — Up to 63% Off Amazon Best Fourth of July Outlet Furniture Deals Amazon’s Outlet is a goldmine for furniture markdowns. If you’re searching for storage solutions, check out this kitchen unit from Amazon Basics that’s equipped with three full shelves, one half shelf, and a hanging bar with four sturdy hooks for pans, aprons, and everything in between. There’s also a bar storage unit with a built-in wine rack, so you can declutter your bottles from counters, cabinets, and freezers. Plenty of seating options are on sale, too. This padded desk chair can give a sleek and comfortable upgrade to your home office, while this pair of mid-century modern bucket stools will add flair and function to kitchens, workstations, at-home bars, and more. There are also markdowns on outdoor seating for the Fourth of July, like this zero gravity recliner and this double cotton hammock. Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Bucket Stools, Set of 2, $138.91 (orig. $252.32) Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $69.99 (orig. $139.97) LVB Wine Rack Bar Unit, $124.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99) Amazon Basics Padded Office Desk Chair, $103.19 (orig. $124.59) Furinno Simplistic A-Frame Computer Desk, $32.60 (orig. $41.99) Pacific Pass Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Reclining Chair, $41.27 (orig. $64.99) Signature Design by Ashley Upholstered Bench, $86.59 (orig. $137.78) NeuType Wall-Mounted Full Mirror, $39.39 (orig. $59.99) Amazon Basics 3-Tier Kitchen Storage Unit, $65.27 (orig. $70.23) SereneLife 18-Inch Full Inflatable Air Mattress, $89.60 (orig. $139.99) What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Cleaning Tools, Cooling Products, and More Smart Amazon Finds Amazon Best Fourth of July Outlet Deals Under $30 Hidden treasures from the likes of Wet Brush and Contigo are on sale for under $30. Our favorite deal is on this Adidas belt bag with two spacious compartments, which will let you roam around hands-free this summer. You can also take this portable neck fan and reusable Hydro Flask water bottle to keep you cool and hydrated on the go. For at-home finds, snatch this popular Honey Clementine-scented Yankee Candle for just $21; reviewers have described its scent as “fresh” and “slightly sweet.” There are also double discounts on this set of outdoor string lights that you can use to transform your backyard into a cozy oasis. One user called the lights the “perfect finishing touch” to their patio, while another raved that they had “perfect brightness and durability for a great price.” Yankee Candle Honey Clementine Scented Candle, $20.72 (orig. $30.99) Adidas Originals Waist Pack, $23.11 (orig. $30) Goothy LED Outdoor String Lights, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, $19.97 (orig. $32.95) Wet Brush Original Hair Detangler, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $14.99) Bell Dreams 10-Piece Silicone Popsicle Mold, $12.99 (orig. $19.99) Aretech USB Rechargeable Electric Lighter, $5.59 (orig. $7.99) Bekith Plastic Storage Containers, Set of 9, $21.98 (orig. $34.99) Tunise Portable Neck Fan, $19.54 with coupon (orig. $33.99) Contigo Streterville Stainless Steel Travel Mugs, Set of 2, $21.21 (orig. $28.99) Keep scrolling for more July 4 deals from Amazon’s outlet. Amazon Buy It! Goothy LED Outdoor String Lights, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 