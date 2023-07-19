Lifestyle Home Save Space with These Storage and Organizing Finds Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — All Under $25 Including shoe racks, food storage containers, vacuum storage bags, and more By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 19, 2023 08:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua It's not always easy to declutter your home, but you can get and stay more organized with a few smart storage solutions, no matter what room you're trying to bring order to. And you don't have to break the bank to revamp your space. Amazon’s secret outlet is always brimming with thousands of deals, and right now, the home and kitchen section is jam-packed with tools that are perfect for streamlining your space. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best under-$25 finds. Amazon Outlet Under-$25 Home Storage Deals iDesign Vertical Palette Organizer, $7.50 (orig. $8.99) Abo Gear Storage Bags, 3 Pack, $13.65 (orig. $20.99) Mdhand Airtight Food Storage Containers Set, $19.59 (orig. $27.99) Gvps Tidy Help Under Sink Organizer, $17.49 (orig. $24.99) B Fosbeiialeo Storage Ottaman Cube in Gray, $23.99 (orig. $27.99) Storagebud 6-Piece Fridge Organizer, $16.19 with coupon (orig. $24.40) Homzing Large Drawer Organizers, $13.99 (orig. $19.99) Chancetsui 6-Piece Stackable Drawer Organizer Set, $12.59 (orig. $17.99) Spacesaver Medium Vacuum Storage Bags, Pack of 4, $24.99 (orig. $33.75) Flanney Spice Rack Organizer, $16.79 (orig. $33.99) NestNeatly SmartCube Under Bed Storage Bag, Set of 3, $23.64 with coupon (orig. $24.88) Whitmor Shoe Rack, $11.02 (orig. $15.49) The 7 Best Food Storage Containers of 2023 Gvps Tidy Help Under Sink Organizer, $17 (Save $8) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $17 The clever Gvps Tidy Help Under Sink Organizer is an excellent organization solution to keep the contents of your cabinets neat and tidy. It features two hanging cups and two baskets, and the bottom one has a handle, so you can pull it out for easy access to your products. Each bin can fit at least eight items (depending on their size), and it has sides high enough that will prevent them from falling out or toppling over. Abo Gear Storage Bags, 3 Pack, $14 (Save $7) Amazon Buy on Amazon $21 $14 A simple and inexpensive way to make your home more organized is with these storage bags by Abo Gear. They’re ideal for holding sweaters, comforters, coats, and more — so it’s no surprise that more than 12,500 shoppers have given them a five-star rating. The storage bags will keep everything orderly and consolidated while being stored out of the way in your closet, attic, or basement. “Bought these bags hoping to place some winter clothes under our bed. What a pleasant surprise,” one satisfied customer wrote. “We were able to fold all our winter sweaters, tops, folded jeans, and slacks.” They added, “Really holds a lot more than imagined.” Mdhand Airtight Food Storage Containers Set, $20 (Save $8) Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $20 These see-through, airtight, space-saving containers will keep your food fresh and your pantry in tip-top shape. The 14-piece set, which is excellent for storing dry goods, is a “game changer,” according to Amazon reviewers. It comes with two mini, two small, two medium, and one extra-tall container. Chalkboard markers and reusable labels are also included to make organizing a breeze. The 9 Best Shoe Racks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Flanney Spice Rack Organizer, $17 (Save $17) Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $17 Light on cabinet space in your kitchen? Consider the Flanney Spice Rack Organizer, which comes with two shelves that can hold seasonings, oils, spice jars, and more. The mesh surface is sturdy enough to keep all of your goods from falling. One reviewer shared, “Lives up to the hype and has beautifully revolutionized my kitchen storage.” You could even use the organizer in a bathroom if you need help making the most of limited space. Even better? It’s an impressive 50 percent off right now! Head to Amazon’s home and kitchen outlet to check out even more home organization finds. And keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorites below. iDesign Vertical Palette Organizer, $8 (Save $1) Amazon Buy on Amazon $9 $8 Whitmor Shoe Rack, $11 (Save $4) Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 $11 B Fosbeiialeo Storage Ottaman Cube in Gray, $24 (Save $4) Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $24 Homzing Large Drawer Organizers, $14 (Save $6) Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $14 Chancetsui 6-Piece Stackable Drawer Organizer Set, $13 (Save $5) Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 $13 Spacesaver Medium Vacuum Storage Bags, Pack of 4, $25 (Save $9) Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $25 NestNeatly SmartCube Under Bed Storage Bag, $24 with coupon (Save $1) Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $24 Storagebud 6-Piece Fridge Organizer, $16 with coupon (Save $8) Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $16 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Dish Rack That 'Holds More Than You Think' Is Climbing the Charts at Amazon — and It's Only $24 Shoppers Prefer This ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum to a Roomba, and It’s on Sale at Amazon Right Now Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Has Deals for Every Budget — Here Are the Best Markdowns Starting at $10