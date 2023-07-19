Save Space with These Storage and Organizing Finds Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet — All Under $25

Including shoe racks, food storage containers, vacuum storage bags, and more

Toni Sutton
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

It's not always easy to declutter your home, but you can get and stay more organized with a few smart storage solutions, no matter what room you're trying to bring order to. And you don't have to break the bank to revamp your space. 

Amazon’s secret outlet is always brimming with thousands of deals, and right now, the home and kitchen section is jam-packed with tools that are perfect for streamlining your space. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best under-$25 finds.

Amazon Outlet Under-$25 Home Storage Deals

Gvps Tidy Help Under Sink Organizer, $17 (Save $8)

Amazon GVPS Tidy Help Under Sink Organizer, Bathroom Organization

Amazon

The clever Gvps Tidy Help Under Sink Organizer is an excellent organization solution to keep the contents of your cabinets neat and tidy. It features two hanging cups and two baskets, and the bottom one has a handle, so you can pull it out for easy access to your products. Each bin can fit at least eight items (depending on their size), and it has sides high enough that will prevent them from falling out or toppling over.

Abo Gear Storage Bags, 3 Pack, $14 (Save $7) 

Amazon ABO Gear Storage Bags G01B, Dark Black, 3 Count

Amazon

A simple and inexpensive way to make your home more organized is with these storage bags by Abo Gear. They’re ideal for holding sweaters, comforters, coats, and more — so it’s no surprise that more than 12,500 shoppers have given them a five-star rating. The storage bags will keep everything orderly and consolidated while being stored out of the way in your closet, attic, or basement.

“Bought these bags hoping to place some winter clothes under our bed. What a pleasant surprise,” one satisfied customer wrote. “We were able to fold all our winter sweaters, tops, folded jeans, and slacks.” They added, “Really holds a lot more than imagined.” 

Mdhand Airtight Food Storage Containers Set, $20 (Save $8)

Amazon MDHAND Airtight Food Storage Containers Set

Amazon

These see-through, airtight, space-saving containers will keep your food fresh and your pantry in tip-top shape. The 14-piece set, which is excellent for storing dry goods, is a “game changer,” according to Amazon reviewers. It comes with two mini, two small, two medium, and one extra-tall container. Chalkboard markers and reusable labels are also included to make organizing a breeze.

Flanney Spice Rack Organizer, $17 (Save $17)

Amazon Flanney Spice Rack Organizer for Countertop

Amazon

Light on cabinet space in your kitchen? Consider the Flanney Spice Rack Organizer, which comes with two shelves that can hold seasonings, oils, spice jars, and more. The mesh surface is sturdy enough to keep all of your goods from falling. 

One reviewer shared, “Lives up to the hype and has beautifully revolutionized my kitchen storage.” You could even use the organizer in a bathroom if you need help making the most of limited space. Even better? It’s an impressive 50 percent off right now!

Head to Amazon’s home and kitchen outlet to check out even more home organization finds. And keep scrolling to shop the rest of our favorites below. 

iDesign Vertical Palette Organizer, $8 (Save $1)

Amazon iDesign Rain Vertical Textured Plastic Palette Organizer

Amazon

Whitmor Shoe Rack, $11 (Save $4)

Amazon Prime Day Whitmor Wood Household Shelves, Natural

Amazon

B Fosbeiialeo Storage Ottaman Cube in Gray, $24 (Save $4)

Amazon B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Cube

Amazon

Homzing Large Drawer Organizers, $14 (Save $6)

Amazon Homzing Large Drawer Organizers for Clothing Wardrobe

Amazon

Chancetsui 6-Piece Stackable Drawer Organizer Set, $13 (Save $5)

Amazon CHANCETSUI 6-Piece Stackable Drawer Organizer Set

Amazon

Spacesaver Medium Vacuum Storage Bags, Pack of 4, $25 (Save $9)

Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags

Amazon

NestNeatly SmartCube Under Bed Storage Bag, $24 with coupon (Save $1)

Amazon NestNeatly SmartCube Under Bed Storage Bag

Amazon

Storagebud 6-Piece Fridge Organizer, $16 with coupon (Save $8)

Amazon STORAGEBUD Fridge Organizer 6 Pieces refrigerator organizer bins

Amazon

