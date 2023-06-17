Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Overflowing with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 57% Off

Shop for every room in the house

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Furniture Roundup: Outlet Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Anyone who’s ever had to shop for furniture is well versed in its inherent difficulties — whether you’re coping with out-of-stock items, slippery shipping fees, or skyrocketing price points.  

While you could certainly go ahead and deal with the aforementioned complications, there’s one place we’ll recommend you check out before making a final decision: Amazon’s secret outlet. The outlet is always packed with furniture — and much of it is seriously discounted, including top-rated couches and mattresses. Right now you can find deals up to 57 percent off on items like desk chairs, end tables, desks, and bar stools, with prices starting at just $10. Even better? Prime Members are guaranteed free shipping every time. 

Keep reading to check out all the 11 best Amazon outlet furniture deals happening right now. 

Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals

Looking to outfit your home office with new furniture? Check out this $49 desk chair. The stylish chair is constructed with comfortable foam for those long working days, plus it can swivel and the seat height can be adjusted to your preferred place. Don’t miss out on snapping up this computer desk to go with it — especially since it’s been marked down to just $33. The desk features plenty of space to house a computer, keyboard, and mouse, plus enough storage space to hold pens, books, and even plants. And it’s picked up over 14,000 perfect ratings, with users noting that it’s “perfect for small spaces.”  

Amazon Furinno Simplistic A Frame Computer Desk, Dark Walnut

Amazon

Buy It! Furinno A Frame Computer Desk, $32.60 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

For the kitchen, grab these bar stools you can place by the kitchen counter or island. They’ve reached bestseller status in their category, and they’ve been marked down to just $58 — the lowest price in the last 30 days. Shoppers can also nab this fun pub table that would make for a great place to sip beers. Plus, reviewers note that it “looks and feels more expensive than it is.”  

Amazon Amazon Basics Solid Wood Saddle-Seat Kitchen Counter Barstool

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Solid Wood Saddle-Seat Bar Stools, $57.82 (orig. $101.96); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out everything else that’s discounted at Amazon’s secret outlet, then make sure to check out quickly as these deals aren’t guaranteed to last forever. 

Amazon Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame with Tool Free Setup

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame, $80.74 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Amazon edx Home Office Desk Chair, Modern Adjustable Low Back

Amazon

Buy It! Edx Home Office Desk Chair, $49 (orig. $89.98); amazon.com

Amazon Honey-Can-Do C End Table TBL-08725 Black

Amazon

Buy It! Honey-Can-Do C End Table, $19 (orig. $27.35); amazon.com

Amazon Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon

Buy It! Best Price Mattress Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $49 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Amazon Whitmor 4 Tier 20 Pair Floor Shoe Rack - White

Amazon

Buy It! Whitmor 4-Tier Shoe Rack, $9.86 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Amazon Amazon Basics Upholstered Tufted Storage Round Ottoman Footstool,

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Upholstered Tufted Ottoman, $69.08 (orig. $116.09); amazon.com

Amazon Winsome Obsidian Pub Table Round Black Mdf Top with Black Leg And Base

Amazon

Buy It! Winsome Obsidian Pub Table, $81.61 (orig. $117); amazon.com

Amazon Zinus TV Stand with Shelf, 40 Inch, Red mahogany wood grain

Amazon

Buy It! Zinus TV Stand with Shelf, $39 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Amazon Ameriwood Home Carver Coffee Table, Gray

Amazon

Buy It! Ameriwood Home Carver Coffee Table, $78.89 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Jennifer Aniston in workout leggings via this video? https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJjM9MgQwe/
Jennifer Aniston Squatted and Kicked in Workout Pants That Look So Much Like a Pair from This Popular Brand
Taylor Swift Sam Edelman Platform Heels Sale Tout
Taylor Swift's Platform Heels Are Available at Amazon — and You Can Get Them in Time to Wear to Her Eras Tour
Taylor Swift concert outfit ideas
I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert
Related Articles
Neon Swimsuits Roundup Tout
Neon Swimwear Is Having a Moment — and You Can Get in on the Trend Starting at Just $17
Weekend sales roundup
The 7 Best Sales Right Now: Tory Burch Bags, Barefoot Dreams Bedding, Taylor Swift's Shoes, and More
Amazon ANRABESS Women Swimsuit Crochet Cover Up Tout
Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by the Quality of Amazon's Hottest New Crochet Cover-Up, and It’s Only $35
Solawave Amazon Sale Tout
The Skincare Wand That Gives Celebrities Luminous Skin on Red Carpets Is More Than Half-Off Right Now
Amazon Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas Tout
These Father’s Day Gifts from Amazon Will Arrive by June 18, and They’re All Under $50
Prime Members-Only Father's Day Gift Guide Tout
Amazon Prime Members Can Still Snag These 16 Gifts on Sale in Time for Father’s Day
Vacuum One-Off Tout
This Shark Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Prefer to Roomba Is 47% Off at Amazon Right Now
Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop Tout
This Highly Rated Steam Mop Makes Floors Look ‘Brand New,’ and It’s on Sale Today
Fashion One-Off: Blouse Tout
Shoppers Get ‘So Many Compliments’ on This Sleeveless Blouse from Amazon — and It’s on Sale
Grilling Accessories Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Grilling Accessories with Hundreds of Five-Star Ratings — Starting at $5
Cooling Pillows Tout
Amazon Dropped a Black-Friday Level Deal on These ‘Fluffy’ Bed Pillows That Are ‘Cool to the Touch’
One-off Lego sale for Father's Day Tout
Lego Sets for Adults Just Went on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Father’s Day — Including the Popular Bonsai Tree
ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum Tout
This ‘Lightweight’ and ‘Maneuverable’ $700 Cordless Vacuum Is on Super Sale for $110 at Amazon
Tonulax Garden Lights Tout
These Outdoor Lights Are ‘Perfect Garden Bling,’ and They’re on Sale for Just $20 Right Now
Amazon T-Shirt Dresses Tout
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Hundreds of T-Shirt Dresses for Summer — These Are the 8 Best Deals
Amazon Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Tout
Shoppers Feel ‘More Confident’ at the Beach and Pool in This One-Piece Swimsuit, and It’s Up to 58% Off