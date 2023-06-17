Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Overflowing with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 57% Off

Anyone who’s ever had to shop for furniture is well versed in its inherent difficulties — whether you’re coping with out-of-stock items, slippery shipping fees, or skyrocketing price points.

While you could certainly go ahead and deal with the aforementioned complications, there’s one place we’ll recommend you check out before making a final decision: Amazon’s secret outlet. The outlet is always packed with furniture — and much of it is seriously discounted, including top-rated couches and mattresses. Right now you can find deals up to 57 percent off on items like desk chairs, end tables, desks, and bar stools, with prices starting at just $10. Even better? Prime Members are guaranteed free shipping every time.

Keep reading to check out all the 11 best Amazon outlet furniture deals happening right now.

Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals

Looking to outfit your home office with new furniture? Check out this $49 desk chair. The stylish chair is constructed with comfortable foam for those long working days, plus it can swivel and the seat height can be adjusted to your preferred place. Don’t miss out on snapping up this computer desk to go with it — especially since it’s been marked down to just $33. The desk features plenty of space to house a computer, keyboard, and mouse, plus enough storage space to hold pens, books, and even plants. And it’s picked up over 14,000 perfect ratings, with users noting that it’s “perfect for small spaces.”

Buy It! Furinno A Frame Computer Desk, $32.60 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

For the kitchen, grab these bar stools you can place by the kitchen counter or island. They’ve reached bestseller status in their category, and they’ve been marked down to just $58 — the lowest price in the last 30 days. Shoppers can also nab this fun pub table that would make for a great place to sip beers. Plus, reviewers note that it “looks and feels more expensive than it is.”

Buy It! Amazon Basics Solid Wood Saddle-Seat Bar Stools, $57.82 (orig. $101.96); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out everything else that’s discounted at Amazon’s secret outlet, then make sure to check out quickly as these deals aren’t guaranteed to last forever.

Buy It! Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Platform Bed Frame, $80.74 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Edx Home Office Desk Chair, $49 (orig. $89.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Honey-Can-Do C End Table, $19 (orig. $27.35); amazon.com

Buy It! Best Price Mattress Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $49 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Whitmor 4-Tier Shoe Rack, $9.86 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Basics Upholstered Tufted Ottoman, $69.08 (orig. $116.09); amazon.com

Buy It! Winsome Obsidian Pub Table, $81.61 (orig. $117); amazon.com

Buy It! Zinus TV Stand with Shelf, $39 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Buy It! Ameriwood Home Carver Coffee Table, $78.89 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

