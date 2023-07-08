The Best Furniture Deals We Found Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Today Start at Just $12

In the midst of summer, it’s not uncommon to long for a seasonal shift — a change that can take the form of a new haircut, travel destination, or even switching up your home decor. We’ve found the best Amazon furniture outlet deals to help inspire that change, including a gorgeous farmhouse coffee table that’s $211 off and a sturdy end table for just $25, so there is no shortage of discounts you can utilize to give your space a little refresh.

If your budget caps at $55, we’d suggest a TV stand with storage, an ergonomic office chair, or a rolling organizer cart to store office or household supplies. But we found furniture that span a range of prices, so should you want to invest a bit more, we have options that are worth the spend, too.

Read on for the best Amazon furniture outlet deals to shop right now.

Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals

For those with a taste for contemporary flair, the Furinno Three-Tier End Tables are a subtle way to add some personality to a space. Available in black and white, the tables provide a neutral aesthetic as well as storage — with two shelves that can store books, picture frames, or even a basket to hide any clutter from view — for just $25.

Furinno 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table

Amazon

This stunning rustic coffee table would make Joanna Gaines look twice, and you can grab it for $210 off. The square design would work well for any patio or small living room, while still allowing a good amount of space for TV dinners, game nights, and more. Customers rave about its ease of setup and how much “extra storage” it provides. Plus, the distressed wood adds a charming farmhouse look to any home.

Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Coffee Table

Amazon

A barstool can create a gathering place without taking up too much space, and the Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Barstool Set is a stylish solution. Unlike some barstools, these have a back for added comfort, and come in four neutral colors, sure to go with any design scheme. The set is marked down by 45 percent right now, and customers love that they get delivered quickly and are simple to assemble, along with their sturdiness and overall comfort.

Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Bucket Barstools

Amazon

If it’s time to replace your bed frame, this heavy-duty option from Olee Sleep creates ample space under your bed while providing sturdy support throughout the night. One customer loves it so much that they bought one for every mattress in their house. They called it “very sturdy” and wrote that it was “easy to put together.” The strong metal material is built to last and it can be used with or without a box spring. Get it for $80 less today.

Olee Sleep 14-Inch Heavy Duty Bed Frame

Amazon

Offering a traditional design, this dark brown wood end table would make a great addition to any formal living room or guest room. One shopper said that it looks “very classy and elegant” in their guest bedroom, adding that the “color is beautiful.” At 52 percent off, the table is hugely discounted right now, making it more feasible to get two if you’re looking for a matching set.

Winsome Wood Nolan Occasional Table

Amazon

With so many people still working on a hybrid schedule, having a good “work from home” setup is essential. The Smug Home Office Ergonomic Desk Chair is comfortable enough to sit in all day and it won’t give you as many aches and pains when it’s time to relocate to the couch. It’s adjustable, has lumbar support, and comes with a breathable mesh backing; plus a customer loved its long-term comfort so much that they bought three.

Smug Ergonomic Office Chair

Amazon

Regardless of where you live, kitchen storage is always a bit of a puzzle. So, a good storage system like the Whitmor Baker’s Rack is a solid option to organize your kitchenware. With three shelves and a hanging rack for pots and pans, the rack can store lots of kitchen essentials. The bakers rack is the lowest price it’s been in weeks, so now’s the time to buy it for your kitchen.

Whitmor Supreme Storage Rack with Removable Wood Cutting Board

Amazon

Amazon’s furniture outlet is a hub of fresh and functional pieces that can add a little something extra to any home. When you shop these summer deals, you can get high quality furniture for much lower prices. Scroll down to see more of our favorite furniture deals.

Furinno Jaya TV Stand

Amazon

Winsome Wood Scarlett Luggage Rack

Amazon

Whitmor 3-Tier Chrome Supreme Cart-Rolling Utility Organizer

Amazon

Ball & Cast Upholstered Bench

Amazon

Olee Sleep 10-Inch Aquarius Memory Foam Mattress

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.