The 10 Best Deals Under $10 in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend

Score super discounts from Cuisinart, Camelbak, and more

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 20, 2023 06:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Outlet Deals ($10 Super Discounts) Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Attention all bargain hunters!

This weekend, Amazon’s outlet is overflowing with super discounts across fashion, home, kitchen, and other categories. While you can always find stellar markdowns at the under-the-radar outlet, there’s a standout section that’s currently packed with more than 9,000 deals — and they’re all under $10. 

To help you get started, we pulled together our top picks hiding in Amazon’s outlet right now. We even found deals on products from popular brands like Cuisinart and Camelbak. Keep scrolling to see the 10 best super discounts to shop this weekend. 

Best Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals 

Keep your favorite beverages cool this summer with the Comfso Ice Cube Tray with Bin. Currently marked down to just $7, the silicone tray has 36 ice cube molds. It also comes with a built-in bin and a scooper that shoppers call “convenient.” 

Milk Boss Double Whisk Milk Frother for Coffee

Amazon

Buy It! Comfso Ice Cube Tray with Bin, $6.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com 

Whether you’re headed to the gym or running errands, snap up the CamelBak Carry Cap Water Bottle to take your cold drinks on the go. The BPA-free water bottle, which features an easy-to-carry handle, is on sale for as little as $9 right now. Shoppers who’ve given it a five-star rating say it’s “durable” and “easy to clean.” One shopper shared, “This bottle holds a good amount of ice and water, [and] keeps [it] cold for hours. It has a good strong cap, which does not leak.”

Cuisinart Metropolitan Collection Solid Spoon, Black

Amazon

Buy It! CamelBak Carry Cap BPA-Free Water Bottle, $8.90 (orig. $14); amazon.com

In the fashion category, there are plenty of deals on accessories, including the Couture Gems Quilted Wristlet that’s currently 30 percent off. It has two compartments that have slots for credit cards, IDs, money, and more. Plus, the wallet can even fit a smartphone. If you’re looking for a spacious bag to bring along to the beach or the park, don’t miss out on the Pinuotu Cotton Canvas Tote Bag while it’s on sale for $6. It has three outer pockets to hold your essentials. Even better, it’s easy to fold and store when you’re not using it. 

Check out more of the best super discounts ahead, then head to Amazon’s outlet to shop more deals under $10. There’s no word on when these deals will end, so be sure to snap up your favorite finds before the savings disappear!

Quilted Wristlet Wallets for Women - Travel Wristlet with Strap - Pocketbook with Card Holder and Zipper Coin Purse

Amazon

Buy It! Couture Gems Quilted Wristlet Wallet, $8.39 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Pinuotu Cotton Canvas Tote Bag

Amazon

Buy It! Pinuotu Cotton Canvas Tote Bag, $5.59 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com 

Milk Boss Double Whisk Milk Frother for Coffee

Amazon

Buy It! Milk Boss Handheld Frother, $8.39 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

BAGAIL Set of 3 Mesh Laundry Bags

Amazon

Buy It! Bagail Set of 3 Mesh Laundry Bags, $4.89 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com

Sticky Toffee Cotton White Washcloths Set

Amazon

Buy It! Sticky Toffee Set of 4 Cotton Washcloths, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Cuisinart Spoon

Amazon

Buy It! Cuisinart Metropolitan Collection Solid Spoon, $9.93 (orig. $16); amazon.com

MagicSky 4PCS Hair Claw Clips, Matt Acrylic Hair Barrette

Amazon

Buy It! MagicSky 4-Piece Hair Claw Clips Set, $4.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Z-VAPRESS Women Flowy Tshirt Rounded U Neck Summer T Shirt Short Sleeve Pocket Loose Top Cute Tunics

Amazon

Buy It! Z-Vapress T-Shirt with Pocket, $9.99–$11.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Vacuum One-Off (Week 3) Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Save Nearly $100 on This Robot Vacuum with 45,000+ Five-Star Ratings Right Now
katie holmes
Katie Holmes Took a Stroll in $575 Sandals — but This $80 Pair from the Same Brand Looks So Similar
Hulu Streaming Sale
The Latest Hulu Deal Lets You Subscribe for Just $2 a Month — That's 74% Off
Related Articles
katie holmes
Katie Holmes Took a Stroll in $575 Sandals — but This $80 Pair from the Same Brand Looks So Similar
Vacuum One-Off (Week 3) Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Save Nearly $100 on This Robot Vacuum with 45,000+ Five-Star Ratings Right Now
Weekend Sale Roundup Tout
8 Can’t-Miss Early Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend from Lululemon, Dyson, Spanx, and More
Sundresses Fashion Item Roundup Tout
Summer Sundresses Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day — and All of These Pretty Picks Are Under $50
Lala Kent Amazon Live Roundup Tout
Lala Kent's 15 Summer Essentials from Amazon Include Selena Gomez's Go-To Moisturizer and a $5 Mascara
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts Tout
Droves of Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These High-Waisted Shapewear Shorts That Leave Them ‘Snatched’
OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug Mat Tout
This Bath Mat with 12,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feels ‘Luxurious’ — and It’s Just $8 at Amazon
CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen Tout
CeraVe’s Tinted Sunscreen Is an Amazon Shopper Favorite Because It ‘Blends Easily’ — and It’s on Sale
Spanx Sale Tout
Spanx Put These Flattering Summer Shorts on Sale Just in Time for Memorial Day Weekend
Oraimo Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum 'Doesn’t Miss a Single Crumb’ — and It’s Just $82 Today at Amazon
Voweek Spin Scrubber Tout
This Electric Spin Scrubber ‘Makes Cleaning Easier’ — and It’s on Sale for 56% Off at Amazon
Trending Products Roundup: Outdoor Decor Under $30 TOUT
The 14 Best Deals on Outdoor Decor at Amazon Right Now — All Under $30
TARSE Women's Capri Yoga Pants Tout
These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Cropped Yoga Pants Are Trending on Amazon — and They’re as Little as $24 Right Now
Best Bedroom Furniture Under $100 Tout
Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Bedroom Furniture — and These Are the Best Pieces Under $100
ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Tout
This ‘Lightweight and Flowy’ Maxi Dress Is a Go-To for Hot Days, and It’s Up to 56% Off at Amazon
Jennifer Garner Brooks Shoes Tout
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort