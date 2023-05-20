The 10 Best Deals Under $10 in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend

Attention all bargain hunters!

This weekend, Amazon’s outlet is overflowing with super discounts across fashion, home, kitchen, and other categories. While you can always find stellar markdowns at the under-the-radar outlet, there’s a standout section that’s currently packed with more than 9,000 deals — and they’re all under $10.

To help you get started, we pulled together our top picks hiding in Amazon’s outlet right now. We even found deals on products from popular brands like Cuisinart and Camelbak. Keep scrolling to see the 10 best super discounts to shop this weekend.

Best Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals

Keep your favorite beverages cool this summer with the Comfso Ice Cube Tray with Bin. Currently marked down to just $7, the silicone tray has 36 ice cube molds. It also comes with a built-in bin and a scooper that shoppers call “convenient.”

Buy It! Comfso Ice Cube Tray with Bin, $6.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Whether you’re headed to the gym or running errands, snap up the CamelBak Carry Cap Water Bottle to take your cold drinks on the go. The BPA-free water bottle, which features an easy-to-carry handle, is on sale for as little as $9 right now. Shoppers who’ve given it a five-star rating say it’s “durable” and “easy to clean.” One shopper shared, “This bottle holds a good amount of ice and water, [and] keeps [it] cold for hours. It has a good strong cap, which does not leak.”

Buy It! CamelBak Carry Cap BPA-Free Water Bottle, $8.90 (orig. $14); amazon.com

In the fashion category, there are plenty of deals on accessories, including the Couture Gems Quilted Wristlet that’s currently 30 percent off. It has two compartments that have slots for credit cards, IDs, money, and more. Plus, the wallet can even fit a smartphone. If you’re looking for a spacious bag to bring along to the beach or the park, don’t miss out on the Pinuotu Cotton Canvas Tote Bag while it’s on sale for $6. It has three outer pockets to hold your essentials. Even better, it’s easy to fold and store when you’re not using it.

Check out more of the best super discounts ahead, then head to Amazon’s outlet to shop more deals under $10. There’s no word on when these deals will end, so be sure to snap up your favorite finds before the savings disappear!

Buy It! Couture Gems Quilted Wristlet Wallet, $8.39 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Pinuotu Cotton Canvas Tote Bag, $5.59 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Milk Boss Handheld Frother, $8.39 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bagail Set of 3 Mesh Laundry Bags, $4.89 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Sticky Toffee Set of 4 Cotton Washcloths, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cuisinart Metropolitan Collection Solid Spoon, $9.93 (orig. $16); amazon.com

Buy It! MagicSky 4-Piece Hair Claw Clips Set, $4.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Z-Vapress T-Shirt with Pocket, $9.99–$11.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

