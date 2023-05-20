Shopping The 10 Best Deals Under $10 in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend Score super discounts from Cuisinart, Camelbak, and more By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 20, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Attention all bargain hunters! This weekend, Amazon’s outlet is overflowing with super discounts across fashion, home, kitchen, and other categories. While you can always find stellar markdowns at the under-the-radar outlet, there’s a standout section that’s currently packed with more than 9,000 deals — and they’re all under $10. To help you get started, we pulled together our top picks hiding in Amazon’s outlet right now. We even found deals on products from popular brands like Cuisinart and Camelbak. Keep scrolling to see the 10 best super discounts to shop this weekend. Best Under-$10 Amazon Outlet Deals Comfso Ice Cube Tray with Bin, $6.99 (orig. $11.99) CamelBak Carry Cap BPA-Free Water Bottle, $8.90 (orig. $14) Couture Gems Quilted Wristlet Wallet, $8.39 (orig. $11.99) Pinuotu Cotton Canvas Tote Bag, $5.59 (orig. $7.99) Milk Boss Handheld Frother, $8.39 (orig. $11.99) Sticky Toffee Set of 4 Cotton Washcloths, $6.99 (orig. $12.99) Bagail Set of 3 Mesh Laundry Bags, $4.89 (orig. $6.99) Cuisinart Metropolitan Collection Solid Spoon, $9.93 (orig. $16) MagicSky 4-Piece Hair Claw Clips Set, $4.99 (orig. $15.99) Z-Vapress T-Shirt with Pocket, $9.99 (orig. $20.99) Hilary Duff Can't Live Without This Leakproof Travel Mug That 'Fits in All' Her Cupholders Keep your favorite beverages cool this summer with the Comfso Ice Cube Tray with Bin. Currently marked down to just $7, the silicone tray has 36 ice cube molds. It also comes with a built-in bin and a scooper that shoppers call “convenient.” Amazon Buy It! Comfso Ice Cube Tray with Bin, $6.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com Whether you’re headed to the gym or running errands, snap up the CamelBak Carry Cap Water Bottle to take your cold drinks on the go. The BPA-free water bottle, which features an easy-to-carry handle, is on sale for as little as $9 right now. Shoppers who’ve given it a five-star rating say it’s “durable” and “easy to clean.” One shopper shared, “This bottle holds a good amount of ice and water, [and] keeps [it] cold for hours. It has a good strong cap, which does not leak.” Amazon Buy It! CamelBak Carry Cap BPA-Free Water Bottle, $8.90 (orig. $14); amazon.com In the fashion category, there are plenty of deals on accessories, including the Couture Gems Quilted Wristlet that’s currently 30 percent off. It has two compartments that have slots for credit cards, IDs, money, and more. Plus, the wallet can even fit a smartphone. If you’re looking for a spacious bag to bring along to the beach or the park, don’t miss out on the Pinuotu Cotton Canvas Tote Bag while it’s on sale for $6. It has three outer pockets to hold your essentials. Even better, it’s easy to fold and store when you’re not using it. Check out more of the best super discounts ahead, then head to Amazon’s outlet to shop more deals under $10. There’s no word on when these deals will end, so be sure to snap up your favorite finds before the savings disappear! Amazon Buy It! Couture Gems Quilted Wristlet Wallet, $8.39 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Pinuotu Cotton Canvas Tote Bag, $5.59 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Milk Boss Handheld Frother, $8.39 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bagail Set of 3 Mesh Laundry Bags, $4.89 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sticky Toffee Set of 4 Cotton Washcloths, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cuisinart Metropolitan Collection Solid Spoon, $9.93 (orig. $16); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! MagicSky 4-Piece Hair Claw Clips Set, $4.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Z-Vapress T-Shirt with Pocket, $9.99–$11.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Only Amazon Prime Members Can Save Nearly $100 on This Robot Vacuum with 45,000+ Five-Star Ratings Right Now Katie Holmes Took a Stroll in $575 Sandals — but This $80 Pair from the Same Brand Looks So Similar The Latest Hulu Deal Lets You Subscribe for Just $2 a Month — That's 74% Off