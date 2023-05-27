Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Packed with Comfortable Shoes for Summer — and Prices Start at Just $10

Upgrade your footwear on a budget

By
Amanda Oliver
Amanda Oliver
Amanda Oliver
Amanda Oliver has more than a decade of experience in commerce and media, specifically in product testing and service journalism in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and outdoor space. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoe Outlet Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Stepping out in a new pair of shoes is all fun and games until you’re dealing with uncomfortable blisters, aching arches, and pinched toes. Fortunately, you can find top-rated comfortable shoes that are heavily discounted in Amazon’s secret outlet — and prices are up to 60 percent off.

For the uninitiated, the Amazon Outlet is always full of amazing deals in every department, including beauty, clothing, home and furniture, jewelry, and, of course, shoes. No matter the time of year, you can shop these discounts, so you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to snag the sneakers you’ve been coveting at half-off.

Below, we’ve rounded up the most comfortable shoes, sneakers, and sandals available from the Amazon Outlet right now, including fan-favorite brands from Crocs, Nine West, Reebok, and Dolce Vita. The best part? Everything is under $55. 

Best Comfortable Sneakers, Shoes, and Sandals Under $55

For a sneaker you can match with almost any outfit, select these low-top canvas shoes that look like the much more expensive Converse — but they’re under $22 right now. The sneakers have an anti-slip rubber sole and breathable fabric, keeping your feet dry and cool throughout the day. You can also opt for something a tad dressier, like these Ralph Lauren slip-ons that come in both suede and faux leather styles and feature a thick rubber sole that provides ample support for all-day wear.

If a new pair of heels is on your must-have list this season, there are plenty to choose from. First up: These influencer-favorite Dolce Vita heeled sandals that are a whopping 60 percent off. Between the chunky heel and braided straps, the sandals are right on trend for summer, matching nearly every dress, skirt, or pair of trousers in your closet. 

One shopper noted, “They are so comfortable, I can work in them all day, and I work in retail.” You can select from 25 colors and women’s whole and half sizes 5.5 through 13. 

Dolce Vita Women's Paily Heeled Sandal

Amazon

Buy It! Dolce Vita Paily Heeled Sandal, $49.98 (orig. $125); amazon.com

Anyone looking for a sandal that’ll last for summers to come can pick up these Nine West beauts. The shoes have an adjustable ankle strap and a 2.5-inch heel, giving you a bit of a lift. Available in 16 colors (including nude, maple, and black leather), the strappy sandals have racked up more than 1,200 perfect ratings, with many users saying they’re as comfortable as they are stylish. One reviewer raved that they offer the “perfect heel height,” then went on to say: “I get a lot of compliments each time I wear them.”

Shoppers can sort through casual footwear in the outlet as well. One of the most popular picks? The Crocs clogs that have earned over 349,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Snag the breathable, water-friendly shoes for just $30 in any of the 96 colors.

“These shoes are this lazy girl’s best friend,” one reviewer shared. They also appreciated that the Crocs are “easy to slip on” and “super comfortable.” 

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog

Amazon

Buy It! Crocs Classic Clogs, $30.95 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Other highly rated off-duty shoes include these Under Armour flip-flops, which are cushioned with two dense layers of foam for ultimate comfort and support, and these laidback Reef platform flip-flops that are ready for the beach. With more than 10,000 five-star ratings, the Reef flip-flops are praised for their soft upper straps and contoured arch support. Plus, you can grab them for as little as $20 right now.

There’s something for almost any occasion, so keep reading to see more highly rated shoes, including sandals and ballet flats, currently on sale in Amazon’s outlet

Adokoo Womens Canvas Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! Adokoo Canvas Shoes, $21.85 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Lucky Brand Women's Alba Ballet Flat

Amazon

Buy It! Lucky Brand Alba Ballet Flat, $40.47 (orig. $69); amazon.com

Reef Women's Sandy Flip-Flop

Amazon

Buy It! Reef Sandy Flip-Flops, $20.35 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Lauren Ralph Lauren Jinny Sneaker

Amazon

Buy It! Lauren Ralph Lauren Jinny Sneaker, $50.34 (orig. $75); amazon.com

NINE WEST Women's Pruce Block Heel Heeled Sandales Talons

Amazon

Buy It! Nine West Pruce Heeled Sandal, $44.50 (orig. $79); amazon.com

Reebok Women's Classic Nylon Casual Shoes

Amazon

Buy It! Reebok Classic Nylon Casual Shoes, $49.97 (orig. $70); amazon.com

Anne Klein Women's Wisher

Amazon

Buy It! Anne Klein Wisher, $41.71 (orig. $69); amazon.com

Under Armour Women's Marbella VII T Flip-Flop

Amazon

Buy It! Under Armour Marbella Flip-Flops, $22.97 (orig. $32); amazon.com

WHITE MOUNTAIN Women's Holland Footbed Sandal

Amazon

Buy It! White Mountain Holland Footbed Sandal, $27.98 (orig. $59); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

MDW Prime Member Only Deals Tout
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members — Starting at $8
EIOEIR Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Just as Good' as a Dyson, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale for $64
Taylor Swift white button up Tout
Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20
Related Articles
Taylor Swift white button up Tout
Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20
MDW: PEOPLE Tested Roundup Tout
30 PEOPLE Tested Products You Can Get on Sale for Memorial Day — Including a Robot Vacuum for $720 Off
Amazon Beauty Haul Event Tout
Amazon Is Giving Away Gift Cards with These Customer-Favorite Beauty Buys — but Only Until Friday
Memorial Day Sales Tout
100 Best Memorial Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
Repeat Customer: Vans Sneakers Tout
I Can Walk for Miles in These $70 Classic White Sneakers That Kim Kardashian and Harry Styles Own
MDW Nordstrom Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is on Memorial Day Weekend — and It Includes Skims, Le Creuset, and So Much More
Lance Bass Says His Twins, 18 Months, Are 'Having So Much Fun' Exploring the Outdoors
10 Fun Family Activities to Try This Summer (Just Like These Stars)
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals Are Just $56 at This Under-the-Radar Flash Sale
amzf t-shirt tout
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This ‘Soft and Airy’ T-Shirt That Comes in 100+ Colors and Starts at Just $12
MDW: Amazon Deal Roundup Tout
100 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals to Shop This Weekend
nuLOOM Monique Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Tout
The 11 Best Deals on Outdoor Area Rugs at Amazon That'll Bring Patios to Life — Starting at $29
MDW Amazon Legos Sale Tout
Amazon’s Secret Lego Sale Has Popular Sets Starting at Just $6 — Including the Viral Flower Bouquet
Reese Witherspoon / Chrissy Teigen pink floral dress
Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Are Wearing Romantic Floral Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer
Madewell Summer Sale Tout
You Have 36 Hours Left to Save on 800+ Summer Styles at Madewell's Early Memorial Day Sale
Summer Dress or Swimsuit Deals Tout
Amazon Put Thousands of Summer Dresses on Sale for Memorial Day — and These Are the 10 Best Deals
The A-List: Loci sneakers
I Walked 60 Miles in 7 Days in the Supportive Sneakers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Both Own