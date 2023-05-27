Lifestyle Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Packed with Comfortable Shoes for Summer — and Prices Start at Just $10 Upgrade your footwear on a budget By Amanda Oliver Amanda Oliver Amanda Oliver has more than a decade of experience in commerce and media, specifically in product testing and service journalism in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and outdoor space. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 27, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Stepping out in a new pair of shoes is all fun and games until you’re dealing with uncomfortable blisters, aching arches, and pinched toes. Fortunately, you can find top-rated comfortable shoes that are heavily discounted in Amazon’s secret outlet — and prices are up to 60 percent off. For the uninitiated, the Amazon Outlet is always full of amazing deals in every department, including beauty, clothing, home and furniture, jewelry, and, of course, shoes. No matter the time of year, you can shop these discounts, so you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to snag the sneakers you’ve been coveting at half-off. Below, we’ve rounded up the most comfortable shoes, sneakers, and sandals available from the Amazon Outlet right now, including fan-favorite brands from Crocs, Nine West, Reebok, and Dolce Vita. The best part? Everything is under $55. Best Comfortable Sneakers, Shoes, and Sandals Under $55 Crocs Classic Clogs, $30.95 (orig. $49.99) Adokoo Canvas Shoes, $21.85 with coupon (orig. $30.99) Lucky Brand Alba Ballet Flat, $40.47 (orig. $69) Reef Sandy Flip-Flops, $20.35 (orig. $35) Dolce Vita Paily Heeled Sandal, $49.98 (orig. $125) Lauren Ralph Lauren Jinny Sneaker, $50.34 (orig. $75) Nine West Pruce Heeled Sandal, $44.50 (orig. $79) Reebok Classic Nylon Casual Shoes, $49.97 (orig. $70) Anne Klein Wisher, $41.71 (orig. $69) Under Armour Marbella Flip-Flops, $22.97 (orig. $32) White Mountain Holland Footbed Sandal, $27.98 (orig. $59) For a sneaker you can match with almost any outfit, select these low-top canvas shoes that look like the much more expensive Converse — but they’re under $22 right now. The sneakers have an anti-slip rubber sole and breathable fabric, keeping your feet dry and cool throughout the day. You can also opt for something a tad dressier, like these Ralph Lauren slip-ons that come in both suede and faux leather styles and feature a thick rubber sole that provides ample support for all-day wear. If a new pair of heels is on your must-have list this season, there are plenty to choose from. First up: These influencer-favorite Dolce Vita heeled sandals that are a whopping 60 percent off. Between the chunky heel and braided straps, the sandals are right on trend for summer, matching nearly every dress, skirt, or pair of trousers in your closet. One shopper noted, “They are so comfortable, I can work in them all day, and I work in retail.” You can select from 25 colors and women’s whole and half sizes 5.5 through 13. Amazon Buy It! Dolce Vita Paily Heeled Sandal, $49.98 (orig. $125); amazon.com Anyone looking for a sandal that’ll last for summers to come can pick up these Nine West beauts. The shoes have an adjustable ankle strap and a 2.5-inch heel, giving you a bit of a lift. Available in 16 colors (including nude, maple, and black leather), the strappy sandals have racked up more than 1,200 perfect ratings, with many users saying they’re as comfortable as they are stylish. One reviewer raved that they offer the “perfect heel height,” then went on to say: “I get a lot of compliments each time I wear them.” Shoppers can sort through casual footwear in the outlet as well. One of the most popular picks? The Crocs clogs that have earned over 349,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Snag the breathable, water-friendly shoes for just $30 in any of the 96 colors. “These shoes are this lazy girl’s best friend,” one reviewer shared. They also appreciated that the Crocs are “easy to slip on” and “super comfortable.” Amazon Buy It! Crocs Classic Clogs, $30.95 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Other highly rated off-duty shoes include these Under Armour flip-flops, which are cushioned with two dense layers of foam for ultimate comfort and support, and these laidback Reef platform flip-flops that are ready for the beach. With more than 10,000 five-star ratings, the Reef flip-flops are praised for their soft upper straps and contoured arch support. Plus, you can grab them for as little as $20 right now. There's something for almost any occasion, so keep reading to see more highly rated shoes, including sandals and ballet flats, currently on sale in Amazon's outlet. Nine West Pruce Heeled Sandal, $44.50 (orig. $79); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Reebok Classic Nylon Casual Shoes, $49.97 (orig. $70); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Anne Klein Wisher, $41.71 (orig. $69); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Under Armour Marbella Flip-Flops, $22.97 (orig. $32); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! White Mountain Holland Footbed Sandal, $27.98 (orig. $59); amazon.com