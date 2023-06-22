Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10

If you plan on spending all day and night in your backyard this summer, now’s the time to set up outdoor lights.

Ahead of Prime Day, which is happening on July 11 and July 12 this year, Amazon dropped all kinds of deals on outdoor lighting. Right now, shoppers can save up to 58 percent on durable outdoor lighting to get any patio, deck, yard, or balcony lit for warm summer evenings.

To help you get started, we rounded up the best deals on customer-favorite outdoor lights — and prices start at just $10. Keep scrolling for stellar discounts on dreamy string lights, bright pathway lights, whimsical light fixtures, and more.

Best Outdoor Light Deals

Hanging up string lights — whether on a deck or across a pergola — creates a dreamy ambiance for your outdoor space. Amazon shoppers love these Edison bulb-style string lights that are currently on sale and have a stackable coupon in the product description. The weather-proof bulbs and flexible, insulated cords are designed to hold up outside.

More than 19,100 customers have given the string lights a five-star rating, calling them “durable” and “well made.” One shopper raved, “These lights instantly upgraded our patio, and we now spend countless hours outdoors enjoying it.” They also added, “We regularly get compliments on our patio and lighting.”

Amazon

Buy It! Addlon Outdoor Edison String Lights, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

If you want to add functional lighting to your yard, opt for these garden solar lights while they’re on sale for just $3 apiece. The waterproof lights use solar power to provide bright white light — no electricity (or cumbersome extension cords) required. Each of the 12 lights have spikes at the bottom, so you can stake them in the pathway along your lawn. You can also opt to use them without the spikes, placing them on your deck or patio.

Shoppers have left tons of five-star ratings for the “amazing” lights, with one writing, “I love these solar lights; they provide a very bright light and make my yard look very nice.” They also called out that “installation was easy.”

Amazon

Buy It! Oulonger 12-Pack Outdoor Ground Pathway Lights, $37.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

If you’re on the lookout for fun figurines to illuminate your garden, check out the highly rated Kooper Lily Flower Outdoor Solar Lights. As the product name suggests, each of the four decorative lights is shaped like a lily. Even better, the solar-powered lights automatically change among seven colors for up to 10 hours on a full charge.

These adorable lights have racked up more than 8,000 five-star ratings, with one shopper raving, “They put on their own light show!” Another shared, “They are beautiful when they light up at night and just as pretty in the daytime.”

Amazon

Buy It! Kooper 4-Pack Lily Flower Outdoor Solar Lights, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Check out more of our favorite outdoor lighting deals below, then head to Amazon to shop more early Prime Day deals.

Amazon

Buy It! Arbrac 2-Pack Outdoor Globe String Lights, $33.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, $19.98 (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bhclight Solar String Lights, $10.19 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Domidar 6-Pack Solar Pathway Lights, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Brightown Outdoor Globe String Lights, $13.46 (orig. 19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Maggifit 8-Pack Solar Pathway Lights, $21.24 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Sanjicha 2-Pack Extra-Long Solar String Lights; 19.79 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nacome Solar Garden Turtle Fixture with LED Lights, $27.50 (orig. $39.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Tonulax Solar Garden Rose Lights, $19.98 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.