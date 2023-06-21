Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits, and These Are the 11 Best

Prices start at just $22 on celebrity-inspired swimwear and styles with prints and ruffles

Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
Published on June 21, 2023

Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: One-Piece Swimsuits Tout
Photo:

People / Madison Woiten

Lathering on your sunscreen, lounging in a comfy beach chair, and spending the day at the beach or pool sounds amazinguntil that one recurring thought comes to the forefront of your mind — the age-old what-swimsuit-am-I-going-to-wear debacle. 

Luckily, this year, it doesn’t have to be one. Amazon has thousands of swimsuits available, including tons and tons of one-piece swimsuits. Rather than stress yourself out in those fluorescent-lit dressing rooms at the nearby department store, pick up some of our top picks, which start at $22.

One-Piece Swimsuits on Sale at Amazon 

Starting off strong, this Cupshe One-Piece Bathing Suit is the number one best-seller in its category. With over 17,000 five-star ratings, an under-$35 price, and a flattering design (like ruching around the waist and a V-cut neckline), it makes total sense why it’s topping Amazon’s best-sellers chart. Shoppers have hailed the bathing suit as “oh so comfortable,” the “best suit ever,” and “super cute.”  

Amazon Prime Day CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Bean Pink

Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe One-Piece Tummy Control Bathing Suit in Bean Pink, $33.99 (orig. 39.99); amazon.com

The Barbiecore pink trend isn’t over just yet — at least not until the film comes out in July. So you might as well jump on the Barbie bandwagon and grab the B2prity One-Piece Swimdress. The skirt and bright pink colors are ultra feminine and the flouncy design hides your midsection. One shopper said it’s “so flattering and mom-body friendly,” and another said, “My husband fell in love with it, he said I look like a Barbie in it!”

Amazon Prime Day B2prity Women Cutout One Piece Skirt Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! B2prity One-Piece Tummy Control Swimdress in Hot Pink, $33.29–$38.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99–$39.99); amazon.com

The Charmo Ruched One-Piece Tummy Control Bathing Suit looks very similar to the black one-piece Blake Lively wore back in April. It has a comparable stomach cutout, but the straps, which are also adjustable, look a smidge thicker. It’s a solid option for anyone who wants to dress more modestly or for someone who wants to wear something fun but isn’t sold on showing off their entire stomach. 

Amazon Prime Day Charmo Womens One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Charmo Ruched V-Neck One-Piece Bathing Suit in Black, $36.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

The Axesea Rash Guard offers a second layer of protection against the sun. The bathing suit is made with UPF 50+ fabric, so it blocks up to 98 percent of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, per the brand. It also has over 1,100 perfect ratings and reminds us of the one Eva Longoria wore back in April. Get the 4-way stretch swimsuit while it’s 33 percent off. 

Amazon Prime Day AXESEA Womens Rash Guard Long Sleeve Swim Shirt

Amazon

Buy It! Axesea Rash Guard UPF 50+ One-Piece Bathing Suit in Blue, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Martha Stewart’s food might be *chef’s kiss,* but so was the army green swimsuit she in her Sports Illustrated photoshoot. For a similar style, scoop up the Sociala Crochet V-Neck One-Piece. The neckline has a bit more plunge to it and it has pretty crochet details all over it, both of which will make bystanders do a double-take. 

Amazon Prime Day SOCIALA Women's Crochet One Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

Buy It! Sociala Crochet V-Neck High-Waist Bathing Suit in Army Green, $33.11–$34.03 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

For a one-piece that mimics the color of Mindy Kaling’s yellow swimsuit that she recently wore to promote her collab with Andie Swim, you need the Viottiset Ruched High-Cut One-Piece Bathing Suit. The hue is truly eye-popping, and the high-cut design shows off more of your legs.  

Amazon Prime Day Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Viottiset Ruched High–Cut One-Piece Tummy Control Bathing Suit in Yellow, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

The Tempt Me Ruffled Bathing Suit is going for as little as $22 right now, and it’s perfect for lying on Hawaiian beaches, jet skiing in the Bahamas, or simply relaxing in your backyard. It also happens to be the style that one PEOPLE writer deems their favorite “mom swimsuit.” 

Amazon Prime Day Tempt Me Women's One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Tempt Me Off-Shoulder Ruffled One-Piece Bathing Suit in Green, $21.99–$33.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Looking for a more classic print? This on-sale one from Amazon has cute white polka dots and is very pleasing to the eye. It’s also covered in ruffles, so it’s the “perfect product for those who don’t have a flat tummy,” said one shopper.  

Amazon Prime Day MAXMODA Ruffle Swimsuit Women One Piece

Amazon

Buy It! Maxmoda Ruffle One-Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit in White Polka Dot, $29.99–$33.99 with code INBM67CL (orig. $29.99–$33.99); amazon.com

Whether you can’t book a trip because of your schedule or budget, you can always bring a slice of paradise to you whenever you wear the Hilor One-Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit. Not only is it customer-loved — it’s received praise from thousands of shoppers — but the nylon, spandex, and wire-free swimsuit is also covered in orange fruits that are vibrant, colorful, and summery. 

Amazon Prime Day Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear

Amazon

Buy It! Hilor One-Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit in Loquat, $26.59–$37.99 with coupon (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

If you don’t want to show off your décolletage, you can always opt for a swimsuit with a higher neckline, like the Holipick High-Neck Halter One-Piece Bathing Suit. It adds a “touch of elegance,” per one shopper, and “is flattering and cute,” according to another.  

Amazon Prime Day Holipick Women High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Buy It! Holipick High-Neck Halter One-Piece Bathing Suit in Deep Purple, $27.99–$34.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Something about this Cupshe Scallop Trim Bathing Suit feels very appropriate given the recent release of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The delicate design feels like something you’d see “Under the Sea,” or in our case, lying on the sandy shore. It comes in five colors and is on sale for up to 26 percent off. 

Amazon Prime Day CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Sexy Black Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit

Amazon

Buy It! Cupshe One-Piece Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit in Black, $33.29–$35.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Prime Day isn’t here yet, but you can still get killer deals on these one-piece picks. Head to Amazon to shop more on-sale one-pieces now.  

