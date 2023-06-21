Amazon Has Tons of Deals Under $50 on Trendy One-Piece Swimsuits, and These Are the 11 Best

Lathering on your sunscreen, lounging in a comfy beach chair, and spending the day at the beach or pool sounds amazing… until that one recurring thought comes to the forefront of your mind — the age-old what-swimsuit-am-I-going-to-wear debacle.

Luckily, this year, it doesn’t have to be one. Amazon has thousands of swimsuits available, including tons and tons of one-piece swimsuits. Rather than stress yourself out in those fluorescent-lit dressing rooms at the nearby department store, pick up some of our top picks, which start at $22.

One-Piece Swimsuits on Sale at Amazon

Starting off strong, this Cupshe One-Piece Bathing Suit is the number one best-seller in its category. With over 17,000 five-star ratings, an under-$35 price, and a flattering design (like ruching around the waist and a V-cut neckline), it makes total sense why it’s topping Amazon’s best-sellers chart. Shoppers have hailed the bathing suit as “oh so comfortable,” the “best suit ever,” and “super cute.”

The Barbiecore pink trend isn’t over just yet — at least not until the film comes out in July. So you might as well jump on the Barbie bandwagon and grab the B2prity One-Piece Swimdress. The skirt and bright pink colors are ultra feminine and the flouncy design hides your midsection. One shopper said it’s “so flattering and mom-body friendly,” and another said, “My husband fell in love with it, he said I look like a Barbie in it!”

The Charmo Ruched One-Piece Tummy Control Bathing Suit looks very similar to the black one-piece Blake Lively wore back in April. It has a comparable stomach cutout, but the straps, which are also adjustable, look a smidge thicker. It’s a solid option for anyone who wants to dress more modestly or for someone who wants to wear something fun but isn’t sold on showing off their entire stomach.

The Axesea Rash Guard offers a second layer of protection against the sun. The bathing suit is made with UPF 50+ fabric, so it blocks up to 98 percent of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, per the brand. It also has over 1,100 perfect ratings and reminds us of the one Eva Longoria wore back in April. Get the 4-way stretch swimsuit while it’s 33 percent off.

Martha Stewart’s food might be *chef’s kiss,* but so was the army green swimsuit she in her Sports Illustrated photoshoot. For a similar style, scoop up the Sociala Crochet V-Neck One-Piece. The neckline has a bit more plunge to it and it has pretty crochet details all over it, both of which will make bystanders do a double-take.

For a one-piece that mimics the color of Mindy Kaling’s yellow swimsuit that she recently wore to promote her collab with Andie Swim, you need the Viottiset Ruched High-Cut One-Piece Bathing Suit. The hue is truly eye-popping, and the high-cut design shows off more of your legs.

The Tempt Me Ruffled Bathing Suit is going for as little as $22 right now, and it’s perfect for lying on Hawaiian beaches, jet skiing in the Bahamas, or simply relaxing in your backyard. It also happens to be the style that one PEOPLE writer deems their favorite “mom swimsuit.”

Looking for a more classic print? This on-sale one from Amazon has cute white polka dots and is very pleasing to the eye. It’s also covered in ruffles, so it’s the “perfect product for those who don’t have a flat tummy,” said one shopper.

Whether you can’t book a trip because of your schedule or budget, you can always bring a slice of paradise to you whenever you wear the Hilor One-Piece Front Crossover Swimsuit. Not only is it customer-loved — it’s received praise from thousands of shoppers — but the nylon, spandex, and wire-free swimsuit is also covered in orange fruits that are vibrant, colorful, and summery.

If you don’t want to show off your décolletage, you can always opt for a swimsuit with a higher neckline, like the Holipick High-Neck Halter One-Piece Bathing Suit. It adds a “touch of elegance,” per one shopper, and “is flattering and cute,” according to another.

Something about this Cupshe Scallop Trim Bathing Suit feels very appropriate given the recent release of the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The delicate design feels like something you’d see “Under the Sea,” or in our case, lying on the sandy shore. It comes in five colors and is on sale for up to 26 percent off.

Prime Day isn’t here yet, but you can still get killer deals on these one-piece picks. Head to Amazon to shop more on-sale one-pieces now.

