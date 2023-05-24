Lifestyle Amazon’s Secret Lego Sale Has Popular Sets Starting at Just $6 — Including the Viral Flower Bouquet Save as much as 40 percent on Legos for kids and adults By Amy Stanford Amy Stanford Amy Stanford is a writer, editor, and social media expert who specializes in parenting and women's lifestyle content for Parents and Health. Throughout her career, she has worked for NBC Universal, Netflix Family, Disney's Babble, LoveToKnow, and Saylor, a creative content agency. Her work can also be found on Mom.com, CafeMom, ABC News, Yahoo! News, and Good Morning America. When it comes to shopping, Amy is especially passionate about home decor, makeup, skincare, and anything that promises to combat stress and help her sleep through the night (weighted blankets, essential oils, she's tried it all!). We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Calling all Lego fans! Amazon is currently having an under-the-radar pre-Memorial Day sale.Starting at just $6, with discounts as steep as $50 off a set, the popular building toy brand has discounted a wide range of building sets for all ages, skill levels, and interests. There's even a remote-control operated working train set on sale! It’s a great time to stock up on upcoming birthday and graduation gifts, or even for Father’s Day if there’s a Lego-loving dad in your life. And if you’re really on top of things, buying holiday gifts in advance is never a bad idea. Keep scrolling and uncover the best sets from Amazon’s Lego sale. Best Lego Deals at Amazon for Kids 4+ Lego City Police Car, $5.76 (orig. $9.99) Lego City Fire Helicopter, $6.49 (was $9.99) Lego City Farmers Market Van, $27.48 (orig. $44.99) Lego Marvel Iron Man Armory, $57.99 (orig. $89.99) Lego Friends Ice Cream Truck, $15.99 (orig. $19.99) Lego City Express Passenger Train Set, $161 (orig. $189.99) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake, $15.99 (orig. $19.99) Lego Minecraft The Bakery, $16.99 (orig. $24.99) Lego Jurassic World T. Rex & Atrociraptor Dinosaur Breakout, $74.99 (orig. $99.99) Lego Creator 3-in-1 Mighty Dinosaur Toy, $11.99 (orig. $14.99) Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $28 (orig. $34.99) Lego Friends Pet Daycare Center, $55.99 (orig. $69.99) Lego Encanto The Family Madrigal House, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Walmart’s Early Memorial Day Sale Has 1,000+ Deals on Bissell, Apple, and More — Up to 62% Off The Amazon Lego sale has lots of options for little ones still developing their skills, like this Lego City Fire Helicopter recommended for ages 4 and up and the best-selling Lego Police Car recommended for ages 5 and up. With Lego sets, preschoolers can work on their fine motor and problem-solving skills while using their imagination and having fun. Amazon Buy It! Lego City Police Car, $5.76 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Best Lego Deals at Amazon for Kids 10+ and Adults Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $47.99 (orig. $59.99) Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, $15.79 (orig. $19.99) Lego Ideas Tree House $198.95 (orig. $249.99) Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian, $399.99 (orig. $449.99) Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger, $95.99 (orig. $119.99) The Amazon Lego sale features sets inspired by franchises like Marvel’s Iron Man, Star Wars, and Harry Potter, allowing fans to transform bricks into some of their favorite characters and movie scenes to either play or display. Star Wars fans will love this too-cute set featuring The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda while younger Potterheads may love adding this replica of Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom to their collection.For car enthusiasts, and builders looking for a challenge, the 1,000+ piece Lego replica of Dom’s Dodge Charger from Fast & Furious has authentic features from the franchise including a V8 engine and a fire extinguisher in the cockpit. There are also some major deals in this sale, like the Lego Ideas Tree House and the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian—both an impressive $50 off with over 3,000 pieces each. And if you’ve been coveting the viral Lego flower bouquets trending all over TikTok that was also seen on Abbott Elementary, you’re in luck because they’re included in this sale, too. Scroll down to see our favorite finds for both kids and adults from Amazon’s Lego sale. Target Buy It! Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $54 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego City Express Passenger Train Set, $161 (orig. $189.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $28 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, $15.79 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego Ideas Tree House $198.95 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian, $399.99 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com 