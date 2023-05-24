Amazon’s Secret Lego Sale Has Popular Sets Starting at Just $6 — Including the Viral Flower Bouquet

MDW Amazon Legos Sale Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Calling all Lego fans! Amazon is currently having an under-the-radar pre-Memorial Day sale.

Starting at just $6, with discounts as steep as $50 off a set, the popular building toy brand has discounted a wide range of building sets for all ages, skill levels, and interests. There’s even a remote-control operated working train set on sale!

It’s a great time to stock up on upcoming birthday and graduation gifts, or even for Father’s Day if there’s a Lego-loving dad in your life. And if you’re really on top of things, buying holiday gifts in advance is never a bad idea. Keep scrolling and uncover the best sets from Amazon’s Lego sale.

Best Lego Deals at Amazon for Kids 4+

The Amazon Lego sale has lots of options for little ones still developing their skills, like this Lego City Fire Helicopter recommended for ages 4 and up and the best-selling Lego Police Car recommended for ages 5 and up. With Lego sets, preschoolers can work on their fine motor and problem-solving skills while using their imagination and having fun.

LEGO City Police Car Toy 60312 for Kids 5 Plus Years Old with Officer Minifigure, Small Gift Idea, Adventures Series, Car Chase Building Set

Amazon

Buy It! Lego City Police Car, $5.76 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Best Lego Deals at Amazon for Kids 10+ and Adults 

The Amazon Lego sale features sets inspired by franchises like Marvel’s Iron Man, Star Wars, and Harry Potter, allowing fans to transform bricks into some of their favorite characters and movie scenes to either play or display. Star Wars fans will love this too-cute set featuring The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda while younger Potterheads may love adding this replica of Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom to their collection.

For car enthusiasts, and builders looking for a challenge, the 1,000+ piece Lego replica of Dom’s Dodge Charger from Fast & Furious has authentic features from the franchise including a V8 engine and a fire extinguisher in the cockpit. There are also some major deals in this sale, like the Lego Ideas Tree House and the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian—both an impressive $50 off with over 3,000 pieces each.

And if you’ve been coveting the viral Lego flower bouquets trending all over TikTok that was also seen on Abbott Elementary, you’re in luck because they’re included in this sale, too. 

Scroll down to see our favorite finds for both kids and adults from Amazon’s Lego sale.  

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Set 10280

Target

Buy It! Lego Icons Flower Bouquet, $54 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set, 60337 Remote Controlled Toy

Amazon

Buy It! Lego City Express Passenger Train Set, $161 (orig. $189.99);  amazon.com 

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake 76386 Moaning Myrtle's Bathroom with Ron Weasley, and Hermione Grainger Minifigures, Includes 20th Anniversary Harry Potter Golden Minifigure

Amazon

Buy It! Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box

Amazon

Buy It! Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box, $28 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & The Child 75317 'Baby Yoda' Building Toy, Collectible Model Figures Set, Gift Idea for Teens

Amazon

Buy It! Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, $15.79 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

LEGO Ideas Tree House 21318, Model Construction Set for 16 Plus Year Olds with 3 Cabins, Interchangeable Leaves, Minifigures and a Bird Figure

Amazon

Buy It! Lego Ideas Tree House $198.95 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

LEGO Technic Lamborghini SiÃ¡n FKP 37 42115 Building Set for Adults (3,696 Pieces)

Amazon

Buy It! Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian, $399.99 (orig. $449.99); amazon.com

