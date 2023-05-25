Lifestyle 100 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals to Shop This Weekend Prices start at $8, and discounts are up to 81 percent off By Amy Schulman and Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Memorial Day Weekend: A time to reset, soak up the sun, and shop til you drop. But this year, you don’t have to spend the kick-off to summer scouring the internet for sales — we’ve done a lot of digging to find the 100 best Memorial Day weekend deals happening at your one-stop shop for absolutely everything: Amazon. Amazon dropped impressive markdowns across all categories this holiday weekend, including in the home, kitchen, and fashion departments. Shoppers can save up to 81 percent on new furniture, clothes, and electronics from reviewer-loved brands like Apple, Adidas, and Christopher Knight Home — with prices starting at just $8. And of course, there are tons of summery goodies on sale too, so don’t miss out on discounted beach chairs, handy travel bags, and beach towels galore. What’s more, so many items are available for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can set up new patio lights or sport your brand-new sunglasses in as little as two days. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its world of perks, including Try Before You Buy and Prime Video. We Scoured Nordstrom Rack's Massive Early Memorial Day Sale for the Best Deals on Swimwear — Up to 65% Off To start you off, we’ve plucked out the 10 best Memorial Day weekend deals at Amazon right now. You can save on electronics like Apple AirPods, an Amazon Fire TV, and a top-rated Bose Bluetooth speaker that’s made to go where you go. There’s also a can’t-miss deal on a Tommy Bahama 5-Position Beach Chair, so you can leisurely lay on the beach without getting sand everywhere. Amazon Best Deals Overall Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) Under $20: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Rare Discount: Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (orig. $499.99) Tommy Bahama 5-Position Beach Chair, $66.27 (orig. $83.99) Char-Broil Portable Propane Gas Grill, $81.50 (orig. $114.99) Nate Home by Nate Berkus 6-Piece Cotton Jacquard Towel Set, $67.49 (orig. $99.99) Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $259.99 (orig. $369.99) Christopher Knight Home Aluminum Patio Chairs, Set of 2, $200.85 (orig. $272.99) Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (orig. $119) Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Keep reading to see what else is on sale at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend, then head over to checkout before these major markdowns disappear. Amazon Best Home Deals In the home department, you’ll find a deal for nearly every room in the house, including the bedroom, bathroom, and living room. If you’re looking for a way to cool down this summer, opt for the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan, which is a whopping $100 off right now. For the home office, consider this HEPA air purifier that’ll prevent you from coughing and sneezing all day long — and it’s doubly discounted. And on your way out, grab this top-rated steam mop to clean the bathroom; it’ll instantly remove any latched-on grime from the tub. Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan, $299 (orig. $399.99) Aroeve HEPA Air Purifier, $47.49 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Matbeby Quilted Mattress Pad, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Eiue Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $16.99 (orig. $18.99) Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $10.19 (orig. $18.99) Greenworks Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower, $269.99 (orig. $359.99) PurSteam Steam Mop, $69.97 (orig. $80.99) SlipToGrip Universal Door Mat, $25.99 (orig. $29.99) Bissell Little Green Pro Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $144.79 (orig. $164.79) Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, $29.99 (orig. $44.99) The 6 Best Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Amazon Best Kitchen Deals At-home chefs can rejoice with all of the must-have kitchen deals at Amazon right now, with markdowns on brands like Ninja and Henckels up to 64 percent off. For grill masters, pick up this Cuisinart Grilling Kit that comes with 20 deluxe tools, including a metal spatula, tongs, basting brush, digital temperature fork, and everything else you’d need in your barbecue setup. To cool down your Memorial Day weekend cookouts, you can snag a best-selling beverage chiller for 20 percent off to keep wine, lemonade, and iced tea chilled. There’s also a 23 percent discount on this silicone popsicle mold, so you can even whip up some homemade icy treats for dessert. Cuisinart 20-Piece Grilling Tool Kit, $41.52 (orig. $59.99) Kitchen Gizmo Snap-N-Strain Pot Strainer, $13.45 (orig. $29.99) Carote Nonstick Frying Pan, $18.99 (orig. $29.99) KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $19.99 (orig. $35.99) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $19.46 (orig. $29.99) Ninja Professional Blender, $84.99 (orig. $99.99) Henckels 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $124.95 (orig. $345) Mueller Ultra Electric Kettle, $23.72 with coupon (orig. $35.99) HyperChiller Beverage Chiller, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) Meetrue 12-Piece Silicone Popsicle Mold, $16.99 (orig. $21.99) Amazon Best Fashion Deals Tons of popular name brands have been seriously discounted at Amazon this weekend, including Calvin Klein, Adidas, Hanes, and Ray-Ban. Right now, you can scoop up these top-rated Adidas sneakers while they’re just $35, along with a cozy Hanes sweatshirt that’ll keep you warm during cool summer nights — and it’s only $14. Plus, don’t miss out on nabbing a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, like this Aviator model that shoppers say they “just keep buying.” Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette, $24.97–$28 (orig. $40) Adidas Puremotion Adapt Sneaker, $34.99 (orig. $70) Under Armour Play Up 3.0 Shorts, $12.50 (orig. $30) Eomenie One-Piece Swimsuit, $36.99 (orig. $39.99) Xieerduo Wrap Dress, $11.99 (orig. $26.99–$28.99) Milumia Casual Swiss Dots Blouse, $25.99 (orig. $55.99) Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt, $14 (orig. $18) JW PEI Mini Flap Crossbody, $67.99 (orig. $79.99) Vera Bradley Cotton Large Travel Duffel Bag, $65.63 (orig. $84) Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $83.50 (orig. $160) Taylor Swift Left the Studio with Matty Healy in Unexpected Sneakers That Are Convincing Us to Ditch White Pairs Amazon Best Beauty Deals Plenty of beauty products boast impressive markdowns right now. The latest model of the best-selling Revlon blow dry brush is just $40, while its paddle brush counterpart — which is great for natural, coily, and curly hair, according to reviewers — is under $30. The popular Lumi Glotion by L’Oréal Paris is also on sale in case you’re looking to add more radiance to your skincare and makeup lineup this summer. Most recently, the Lumi Glotion went viral thanks to Martha Stewart, whose makeup artist revealed she used the illuminator on Stewart’s skin for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Blow Dry Brush, $40.49 (orig. $69.99) L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion Skin Illuminator, $10 (orig. $15.99) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer, $15.16 (orig. $26.79) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $9.62 (orig. $12.99) Dermora Foot Peel Mask, $16.89 (orig. $24.99) Grace and Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $15.95 (orig. $30) Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil, $8.15 (orig. $13.98) Foreo Luna Mini Facial Cleansing Brush, $115.43 (orig. $139) Revlon One-Step Paddle Brush Hair Dryer and Styler, $28.95 (orig. $49.99) L’Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $15.99 (orig. $18.98) Amazon Best Tech and Electronics Deals Head on over to the tech and electronics section to find a slew of discounts on customer-loved brands, like Apple, Sony, and Insignia. Start by picking up the second generation Apple AirPods while they’re $100, then look to the 50-inch Insignia smart TV that’s equipped with the Amazon Fire TV platform, so you’ll be able to stream all your favorite shows. Speaking of Amazon products, you can shop popular devices from the brand, like a $50 Echo Dot and a Fire TV Stick that’s been slashed to just $25. Apple Watch Series 8, $329 (orig. $399) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (orig. $129) Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 (orig. $39.99) Amazon Echo Dot, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) Kasa Smart Plug, Pack of 4, $25.99 (orig. $29.99) Sony Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $229.99 (orig. $349.99) Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor, $119.99 (orig. $179.99) Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $278 (orig. $349.99) Ring Video Doorbell, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) This $400 Cordless Vacuum for ‘Hassle-Free Cleaning' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon Amazon Best Vacuum Deals Don’t let your spring cleaning to-dos fall to the wayside this weekend (even if it’s the unofficial start of summer). A bunch of vacuums — including cordless, robotic, and handheld models — are deeply discounted right now. There’s a $400 markdown on this Inse cordless stick vacuum that has more than 5,700 perfect ratings, with one reviewer raving about its “strong suction power” that’s able to “easily pick up dirt and dust from the floor.” You can also snag this highly rated Ecovacs Deebot Robot Vacuum for 50 percent off, which not only functions as a vacuum on carpet and hard floors but also works as a mop, so you can check multiple boxes off of your chore list in one fell swoop. Inse N5S Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 with coupon (orig. $499.98) iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $299.99) Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $219.99) ThisWorkx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $34.52 (orig. $39.99) Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $399.99) Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $349.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99) Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $169.98 (orig. $236.89) Starument Portable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $66.49 with coupon (orig. $99.99) Tasvac Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $699.99) Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac, $199.99 (orig. $229.99) Amazon Best Furniture Deals Whether you’re looking to add new furniture to the bedroom, living room, or office, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s sales this weekend. For the bedroom, grab a new memory foam mattress for just $110 along with this metal bed frame to match. If it’s office furniture you’re after, pick up a standing desk that can be adjusted to your height of choice. And for the living room, consider this modern accent chair and sectional sofa that’s been slashed by a whopping $323. PrimaSleep 10-Inch Wave Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress, $110.48 (orig. $199.99) Furinno Simple Design Coffee Table, $25.30 (orig. $29.77) Songmics Laundry Hamper with Lid, $28.36 (orig. $39.99) Wlive Wood Lift-Top Coffee Table, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Flexispot Standing Desk, $169.99 (orig. $199.99) Haageep Black Twin Bed Frame, $71.04 (orig. $94.82) Nicehill Dresser, $84.99 (orig. $99.99) Zinus Aidan Sling Accent Chair, $101.15 (orig. $139) Lilola Home Lucca Sectional Sofa, $469.09 (orig. $792) Dott Arts USB Bedside Table Lamp, $16.99 (orig. $24.99) Amazon Best Under-$30 Deals To save even more money, we’ve found the best deals under $30. For last-minute beach accessories, grab this super soft and absorbent Turkish towel along with this adorable beach bag with a roomy design that can easily house all of your shore essentials. You can also snag a top-rated Hydro Flask water bottle that keeps drinks “hot or cold for hours,” according to one shopper. Becokan Beach Bag, $21.99 (orig. $29.99) Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99) Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Water Bottle with Straw Lid, $20.96 (orig. $39.95) Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel, $23.99 (orig. $29.99) ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $31.95) Hilife Handheld Clothing Steamer, $24.79 (orig. $34.99) TriPole Mini Handheld Portable Fan, $11.99 (orig. $19.99) Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, $18.56 (orig. $24.99) Kingdalux 8-Piece Packing Cube Set, $14.44 (orig. $17.99) Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Spray, $19.97 (orig. $29.97) Amazon Is Overflowing with Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds for Under $25 — Here's What to Shop Amazon Best Patio and Garden Deals Before you head to checkout, don’t miss snapping up patio and garden goods ahead of the summer. These best-selling string lights provide a functional ambiance to any outdoor space since their warm glow offers cozy illumination while their solar-powered design requires no plugging and unplugging on your part. For even more glow, grab this set of solar garden lights to illuminate walkways and patios from the ground up. You’ll also find markdowns on super cool outdoor products, like this portable hammock that users maintain is “easy to set up” in backyards, parks, beaches, and more. Or you can grab this inflatable hot tub to truly turn your backyard into the serene hangout destination of the summer. Brightech Solar-Powered Outdoor String Lights, $52.24 with coupon (orig. $77.99) Vivere Cotton Portable Hammock, $59.99 (orig. $119.99) Yaheetech Fire Pit Table, $79.79 with coupon (orig. $139.99) Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair, $144.49 (orig. $169.99) Bestway SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub, $371.13 (orig. $529.99) Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern, $24.40 (orig. $30.83) Yamatic Heavy Duty Garden Hose, $45.59 (orig. $56.99) Aiper Seagull Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner, $749.99 with coupon (orig. $899.99) East Oak Deck Storage Box, $33.45–$299.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99–$349.99) Maggift 12-Pack Solar Garden Lights, $32.29 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Amazon Buy It! Tommy Bahama 5-Position Beach Chair, $66.27 (orig. $83.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $83.50 (orig. $160); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented Candle, $16.88 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! 