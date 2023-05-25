100 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals to Shop This Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend: A time to reset, soak up the sun, and shop til you drop. But this year, you don’t have to spend the kick-off to summer scouring the internet for sales — we’ve done a lot of digging to find the 100 best Memorial Day weekend deals happening at your one-stop shop for absolutely everything: Amazon.

Amazon dropped impressive markdowns across all categories this holiday weekend, including in the home, kitchen, and fashion departments. Shoppers can save up to 81 percent on new furniture, clothes, and electronics from reviewer-loved brands like Apple, Adidas, and Christopher Knight Home — with prices starting at just $8. And of course, there are tons of summery goodies on sale too, so don’t miss out on discounted beach chairs, handy travel bags, and beach towels galore.

What’s more, so many items are available for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can set up new patio lights or sport your brand-new sunglasses in as little as two days. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to access its world of perks, including Try Before You Buy and Prime Video.

To start you off, we’ve plucked out the 10 best Memorial Day weekend deals at Amazon right now. You can save on electronics like Apple AirPods, an Amazon Fire TV, and a top-rated Bose Bluetooth speaker that’s made to go where you go. There’s also a can’t-miss deal on a Tommy Bahama 5-Position Beach Chair, so you can leisurely lay on the beach without getting sand everywhere.



Best Deals Overall

Keep reading to see what else is on sale at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend, then head over to checkout before these major markdowns disappear.



Best Home Deals

In the home department, you’ll find a deal for nearly every room in the house, including the bedroom, bathroom, and living room. If you’re looking for a way to cool down this summer, opt for the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan, which is a whopping $100 off right now. For the home office, consider this HEPA air purifier that’ll prevent you from coughing and sneezing all day long — and it’s doubly discounted. And on your way out, grab this top-rated steam mop to clean the bathroom; it’ll instantly remove any latched-on grime from the tub.

Best Kitchen Deals

At-home chefs can rejoice with all of the must-have kitchen deals at Amazon right now, with markdowns on brands like Ninja and Henckels up to 64 percent off.

For grill masters, pick up this Cuisinart Grilling Kit that comes with 20 deluxe tools, including a metal spatula, tongs, basting brush, digital temperature fork, and everything else you’d need in your barbecue setup. To cool down your Memorial Day weekend cookouts, you can snag a best-selling beverage chiller for 20 percent off to keep wine, lemonade, and iced tea chilled. There’s also a 23 percent discount on this silicone popsicle mold, so you can even whip up some homemade icy treats for dessert.

Best Fashion Deals

Tons of popular name brands have been seriously discounted at Amazon this weekend, including Calvin Klein, Adidas, Hanes, and Ray-Ban. Right now, you can scoop up these top-rated Adidas sneakers while they’re just $35, along with a cozy Hanes sweatshirt that’ll keep you warm during cool summer nights — and it’s only $14. Plus, don’t miss out on nabbing a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, like this Aviator model that shoppers say they “just keep buying.”

Best Beauty Deals

Plenty of beauty products boast impressive markdowns right now. The latest model of the best-selling Revlon blow dry brush is just $40, while its paddle brush counterpart — which is great for natural, coily, and curly hair, according to reviewers — is under $30.

The popular Lumi Glotion by L’Oréal Paris is also on sale in case you’re looking to add more radiance to your skincare and makeup lineup this summer. Most recently, the Lumi Glotion went viral thanks to Martha Stewart, whose makeup artist revealed she used the illuminator on Stewart’s skin for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot.

Best Tech and Electronics Deals

Head on over to the tech and electronics section to find a slew of discounts on customer-loved brands, like Apple, Sony, and Insignia. Start by picking up the second generation Apple AirPods while they’re $100, then look to the 50-inch Insignia smart TV that’s equipped with the Amazon Fire TV platform, so you’ll be able to stream all your favorite shows. Speaking of Amazon products, you can shop popular devices from the brand, like a $50 Echo Dot and a Fire TV Stick that’s been slashed to just $25.

Best Vacuum Deals

Don’t let your spring cleaning to-dos fall to the wayside this weekend (even if it’s the unofficial start of summer). A bunch of vacuums — including cordless, robotic, and handheld models — are deeply discounted right now. There’s a $400 markdown on this Inse cordless stick vacuum that has more than 5,700 perfect ratings, with one reviewer raving about its “strong suction power” that’s able to “easily pick up dirt and dust from the floor.”

You can also snag this highly rated Ecovacs Deebot Robot Vacuum for 50 percent off, which not only functions as a vacuum on carpet and hard floors but also works as a mop, so you can check multiple boxes off of your chore list in one fell swoop.

Best Furniture Deals

Whether you’re looking to add new furniture to the bedroom, living room, or office, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s sales this weekend. For the bedroom, grab a new memory foam mattress for just $110 along with this metal bed frame to match. If it’s office furniture you’re after, pick up a standing desk that can be adjusted to your height of choice. And for the living room, consider this modern accent chair and sectional sofa that’s been slashed by a whopping $323.

Best Under-$30 Deals

To save even more money, we’ve found the best deals under $30. For last-minute beach accessories, grab this super soft and absorbent Turkish towel along with this adorable beach bag with a roomy design that can easily house all of your shore essentials. You can also snag a top-rated Hydro Flask water bottle that keeps drinks “hot or cold for hours,” according to one shopper.

Best Patio and Garden Deals

Before you head to checkout, don’t miss snapping up patio and garden goods ahead of the summer. These best-selling string lights provide a functional ambiance to any outdoor space since their warm glow offers cozy illumination while their solar-powered design requires no plugging and unplugging on your part. For even more glow, grab this set of solar garden lights to illuminate walkways and patios from the ground up.

You’ll also find markdowns on super cool outdoor products, like this portable hammock that users maintain is “easy to set up” in backyards, parks, beaches, and more. Or you can grab this inflatable hot tub to truly turn your backyard into the serene hangout destination of the summer.

